Manchester United: How Long Should We Wait?

"Greatness is more than a word, it’s a way of being, it’s about going further, doing more, respect, honor, never settling for the ordinary" - Sir. Matt Busby

Investment Thesis

Manchester United (MANU) is one of the most valuable sports brands in the world. It has more than 700 million followers globally. It is also one of the few publicly listed companies with a market capitalization of $2.68 billion. In this article, I will explain why MANU's future as a valuable investment depends on how it performs in the field.

In the field, MANU has underperformed after the exit of Alex Ferguson. He retired left the club in 2013 after winning the team’s 20th EPL title. In the next four seasons, the team finished at position 7, 4, 5, and 6 respectively. This means that the club has not participated in the prestigious Champions League for three years.

Financially, the company’s growth has not been exciting as well. In 2012, the company had revenues of $312 million which went up to $515 million in 2016. Operating income went up from $45 million to $69 million while net income went up from $23 million to $36 million. As shown below, the company’s stock has not had an exciting run in the NYSE.

Source: YCharts

MANU is not a cheap stock. Investors are paying 64x TTM and 51x this year’s earnings. The table below compares MANU’s performance with several companies that are in the live event industry.

Source: YCharts

As you can see, these companies are not cheap. This is partly because many analysts believe that in entertainment, the next big thing will come from live events and experiences. In sporting, Manchester United is among the leading brands globally. In a survey in 2011, the company found out that it had more than 659 million followers. It has more than 73 million followers on Facebook, 11.1 million on Twitter, and 17.6 million on Instagram. This beats the current leaders Chelsea FC by far.

Although these numbers are good, the question is whether MANU will grow as investors expect based on its valuation.

The Answer

To answer the question on the company’s valuation, we must look at how the company makes money and identify areas of potential growth.

MANU makes its money from three main areas. First, it makes money from its commercial services which include sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product, licensing, and mobile. Second, it makes money from broadcasting which comes from its global television rights. Finally, it makes money from its Matchday segment. This segment includes tickets fans pay to attend the matches and other services offered at Old Trafford.

In the last fiscal year, the three segments generated £268M, £140M, and £106M respectively. The company’s top five customers – Premier League, Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), General Motors (GM), UEFA, and AON (AON) – contributed 54% of revenue in the past year.

In the commercial segment, MANU must grow its revenue from key areas like sponsorship and retail. In the last fiscal year, MANU had 20 Gold Sponsors and 10 regional sponsors. In 2013, it started a $559 million deal with GM to market its Chevrolet brand. This deal will run until 2021. In 2015, it started a 10-year £750 partnership with Adidas. Most of its recent deals will expire in 2021.

In this segment, the key for future growth will come from the company’s future performance. In the past four years, the company has had three highly-paid managers but the performance has been below par. It has missed several highly-paying champions league tournaments and some of its best players like Wayne Rooney have not performed as expected. For the company to grow, it must start winning again. The next four seasons will be crucial because the t-shirt sponsorship deal with GM will expire in 2021. If the team will continue with its recent performance, it might have a challenge getting a good deal. The table below the company’s shirt revenue growth in the past 17 years.

Source: Annual Report

The broadcasting segment is the second-most important revenue source. The company generates this revenue from the distribution and broadcasting of live matches. This revenue is generated from the ‘centrally negotiated domestic and international television and radio rights’ to the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions. The company also has its fully-owned MUTV channel that broadcasts content created by the company. The revenue from the latter is not significant. Therefore, growth in this segment will depend on the team’s performance which will make it participate in more games. If the current trend continues, the company will miss on key revenue generators which could also affect the revenues from the sponsors mentioned above. Below is a summary of how teams make money in the Champions League and Europa League.

Source: MANU

Finally, the team makes money from its Matchday segment. This includes revenue from ticket sales, matchday catering, event parking, Manchester United Museum, and a share of the ticket revenue from away matches in domestic cup competitions. Old Trafford has a seating capacity of more than 75,000 people. In the past 20 years, the stadium has been 99% full in all MANU’s Premier League matches. In this segment, I see very little growth in future. This is because the stadium is just one and the number of matches is almost fixed in advance. In addition, if the current trend continues, the company will miss on key games which will affect how fast it grows.

Conclusion

Investors are paying a hefty premium for Manchester United, a 139-year old company that seems to have lost its touch after the departure of its inspirational coach. They are paying a 51x estimated earnings multiple which is higher than that of tech giants like Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)which have PEs of 22.47 and 18.75 respectively. These companies have multiple growth areas.

The answer to MANU’s valuation and growth prospects depends on its performance in the field. As mentioned, the next four seasons will play an important role in the company. This is because for it to win a better shirt-sponsorship deal, it must demonstrate its competitive edge. For example, in the few seasons it has failed to participate in the Champions League, its sponsors have made a loss. To continue attracting these sponsors at the amount it charges, the company must start winning again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.