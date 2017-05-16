Should We Mandate Financial Literacy Education? Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

We have often discussed the abysmal state of financial literacy (here and here, for example). The latest contribution to this genre of discussion comes from Annamaria Lusardi, among the foremost U.S. experts on the topic, who writes in The Wall Street Journal that basic financial knowledge is woefully low even among those who have already made important financial decisions. I cannot recall any report I have ever seen praising Americans' financial acumen, so in that sense there is nothing all that new here. Lusardi recommends mandatory personal finance education in college, and better yet, that such education be provided earlier still - in primary and high school education settings.

But I am not so sure. Personal finance is not all that complicated. The key to success, in my view, is to have a serious education that includes learning how to think -- in general -- and not necessarily about finance. I thought of this when reading the following question in the financial literacy survey Lusardi cites:

There's a 50/50 chance that Malik's car will need engine repairs within the next six months which would cost $1,000. At the same time, there is a 10% chance that he will need to replace the air conditioning unit in his house, which would cost $4,000. Which poses the greater financial risk for Malik?"

Lusardi writes that 41% correctly chose the car repair as being the greater financial risk. But it occurred to me that if the numbers were reversed, then the air conditioning unit would be the greater "financial risk," and yet I would hope people would nevertheless prioritize the engine repair, since that would constitute a safety risk. You don't mess around with hazards that pose a significant risk to life, especially with your kids in the car!

One can make consistently astute financial decisions without having studied personal finance in college. But we cannot do without a proper general education in elementary school.

