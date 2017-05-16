PayPal's Valuation

DCF valuation indicates that PayPal’s capitalization is likely to continue growing.

There is a feeling that PayPal’s shares have already exhausted their current growth potential.

Many authors, including myself, have mentioned the attractive growth prospects of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). But thus far this year, PayPal's share price has already increased by more than 25%. What comes next?

In my opinion, the valuation based on the DCF model will give the most accurate response.

Building the DCF model for PayPal, I used the following assumptions:

To forecast the company's revenue growth for the next 10 years, I used an exponential model that most closely matches the revenue dynamics of PayPal over the past three years. I considered three scenarios: baseline, optimistic and highly optimistic. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) indicators of these scenarios are 14,9%, 15,6%, and 16% respectively.

PayPal is actively developing a strategic partnership with other market players, which has a negative impact on the company's profitability. My model assumes a gradual decrease in PayPal's operating margin from the current 14,6% to 13%. The fair criticism of this assumption is welcome.

The relative size of the tax rate and CAPEX is calculated on the basis of their average values for the previous two years.

PayPal does not have a debt load that greatly simplifies the WACC calculation. The beta coefficient is determined on the based on Reuters data. Here is the calculation:

So, the baseline scenario assumes that, by the end of the current year, PayPal's revenue growth rate will reach 17.5%, and then it will start to slow down gradually. It is worth noting that PayPal's management is expecting the company's revenue to grow by 17-19% in 2017:

In this case, the DCF-based target price of PayPal's shares is $53.5, which is very close to their current price:

The optimistic scenario assumes that PayPal's revenue growth rate will reach the level of 18.5% in 2017 (CAGR = 15.6% over the next ten years):

In this case, DCF-based target price of PayPal's shares is $56.4, offering 13% upside:

And finally, the highly optimistic scenario assumes that PayPal's revenue growth rate will reach 19% by the end of this year (CAGR = 16% over the next ten years):

In this case, DCF-based target price of PayPal's shares is $57.9, offering 16.6% upside:

It is worth noting that PayPal is a relatively young company, so its beta coefficient is above 1. Assuming that PayPal's beta coefficient drops in the future, the WACC will reduce. Although, the converse proposition is also true. In order to show how these changes could affect the growth potential of the shares, I provide a valuation sensitivity table:

As you can see, only in the case if the baseline scenario realizes, and the WACC increases to the level of 8.25%, the target stock price of PayPal will drop below the current level. All the other options imply the capitalization growth of the company:

CONCLUSION

My DCF valuation indicates that the current price of PayPal's shares corresponds to the border of the low range of its price. Moreover, I believe that, at this moment, the optimistic scenario of PayPal's revenue growth rate is most likely to happen.

I don't have a trade position regarding PayPal shares. And I believe that to be an advantage in terms of analysis, because I am able to consider indicators impartially, without subliminal motivation to see positive or negative sides, even if they don't exist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.