Regeneron Will Still Be Heavily Reliant On Eylea Even If Sarilumab Becomes A Blockbuster

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) has long been a one-trick pony. Nearly all its revenue relies on a single product, Eylea, for wet age-related macular degeneration. Regeneron's patent for Eylea expires in 2020 in the EU, and 2021 in the US. Near total reliance on Eylea might change come May 22 when the Food and Drug Administration makes its decision on Kevzara (sarilumab), a humanized monoclonal antibody treatment against rheumatoid arthritis that has outperformed Humira head to head in Phase III trials. Humira is the bestselling drug of all time.

First, let's clear up Regeneron's income sources for a second, because the income statement for 2016 can be a bit misleading. The 2016 income statement shows total revenue at $4.86B, and we know from its annual report that net product sales of Eylea in the United States came in at $3.32B. (Outside the US is licensed to Bayer.) So where is the difference coming from? Collaboration revenue, which is not actually revenue from the sale of any product, but reimbursement for research and development expenses incurred in partnerships with Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) and Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY). Effectively then, this "revenue" cancels out some of the R&D expenses. In Regeneron's words:

When we are entitled to reimbursement of all or a portion of the research and development expenses that we incur under a collaboration, we record those reimbursable amounts as collaboration revenue proportionately as we recognize our expenses.

Regeneron then is left with Praluent, which sold a respectable $116M globally with revenues split with Sanofi, and ARCALYST, with sales of $15.3 million.

The real numbers then are these. Product sales minus R&D collaboration reimbursement amounted to $3.34B in 2016. 99.6% of that is EYLEA.

With Kevzara, if it is approved, Regeneron will still be heavily dependent on EYLEA, but the wet AMD drug could have at least some of the pressure taken off its back. Its approval seems a shoe-in given Regeneron's disclosures in its previous 10-K regarding the Complete Response Letter received last October due to manufacturing deficiencies at the Sanofi Kevzara finishing and bottling plant. Says Regeneron:

The FDA subsequently reclassified the Sanofi Le Trait fill-and-finish facility as "acceptable" based on review of responses to an FDA Form 483, as well as proposed corrective actions…No Form 483 was issued in connection with the pre-approval inspection of Regeneron's facility, which is the form used if the FDA investigators have observed any conditions that in their judgement may constitute a violation of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and related acts.

According to Regeneron then, there are no more lingering issues at the plant and no more impediments to approval. A similar CRL was received by Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK) a few months ago regarding manufacturing issues vitamin d insufficiency drug Rayaldee, which was approved shortly afterward. The same will likely happen here.

So assuming approval, how much pressure will be taken off of Eylea for the company's revenue? According to EvaluatePharma, quoted by FierceBiotech, annual sales of $1.8 billion are expected by 2020.

Not all of that money will go to Regeneron of course. Much of it will be Sanofi's. According to the collaboration agreement between the two companies, sales from within the US will be shared equally, 50/50. Outside the US, sharing is on a sliding scale starting at 65/35 Sanofi and ending at 55/45 Sanofi. Losses outside the US will be 55/45 Sanofi.

There is no way to know exactly how much Kevzara will be sold within the US vs without, but let's use current sales of Eylea as a base. US sales of Eylea were $3.32B, and outside $1.87B. That's about 64% US, 36% outside US. Assuming a similar ratio for Kevzara and a $1.8B global sales mark by 2020, 64% of $1.8B is $1.15B. Split 50/50 that is about $576M annually for Regeneron. Averaging out the tiered royalties with Sanofi for sales outside the US at 40% for Regeneron, that means about another $259M by 2020. (40% of 36% of $1.8B) Together that is $576M + $259M = $835M by 2020. Not quite blockbuster for Regeneron, but close.

So, by 2020 with looming patent expiry, assuming EvaluatePharma is correct in its forecasts, how reliant will Regeneron be dependent on Eylea? EvaluatePharma predicts that Eylea sales will be $5.826B worldwide by 2020. If the same sales proportions hold sway, that means $3.73B in US Eylea revenue on the cusp of patent expiry. That means that by 2020, about 80% or so of revenues will be coming from Eylea, as opposed to the 99.6% now. This is an improvement, but Regeneron will need to do more to become a more balanced company by the close of the decade.

The good news is that aside from sarilumab, Regeneron does have 5 other pipeline candidates in late Phase III development, with some exciting cancer therapies in early clinical development as well. Ironically though, Regeneron is in a similar position to its rival AbbVie, which markets Humira, sarilumab's competitor. About 60% of AbbVie's market cap is dependent on Humira sales, and AbbVie has been resorting to legal tricks to keep its patents on Humira relevant. Regeneron may soon find itself in a similar situation with Eylea, and though sarilumab will make a dent, it will not be enough to turn Regeneron into a well-balanced company.

The conclusion with Regeneron is that it is still a wait-and-see, and if investors are to take a position in either Sanofi or Regeneron based on approval of sarilumab, Sanofi is the better pick.

