SM Investments: Best Country Proxy For Philippines' Long-Term Growth Potential

The Philippines boasts one of the youngest populations in Asia, making it an investment hot spot for investors seeking to benefit from the demographic dividend. This suggests that low modern trade penetration and a high unbanked rate will gradually become a thing of the past over time, as the country's economic growth is driven by an increasing working age population. SM Investments Corporation (OTCPK:SMIVY) [SM:PM], the largest listed conglomerate in the country which owns stakes in the market leaders in the domestic banking, property, and retail industries, is the best proxy for the country's long-term growth potential. My sum-of-the-parts derived target price of PHP930 for SM Investments implies a 20% upside.

SM Investments is a Philippines-listed conglomerate, which also trades as an ADR in the U.S. SM Investments is the largest conglomerate listed in the Philippines with a market capitalization in excess of $18 billion, putting it ahead of peers like JG Summit Holdings (OTCPK:JGSMY) [JGS:PM] and Ayala Corporation (OTCPK:AYALY) [AC:PM] with market capitalizations of approximately $12 billion and $11 billion, respectively. Its 77%-owned non-listed retail subsidiary is the largest retailer in the country boasting sales of $5.4 billion in FY2016. SM Investments has a 50% interest in SM Prime Holdings (OTC:SPHXY) [SMPH:PM], the country's leading property developer. It also owns a 44% interest in Banco De Oro (OTCPK:BDOUY) and a 20% stake in China Banking Corporation (OTC:CKGOY), the largest and seventh largest banks in Philippines, respectively, in terms of asset base. SM Investments also has stakes in selected equity investments, which forms its "new" SM Equity Investments division. For FY2016, SM Investments' property, retail, and banking business contributed approximately 44%, 21%, and 35% of its earnings; the earnings contribution from SM Equity Investments is minimal.

Property Business Is The Crown Jewel And Contributes Steady Recurring Income

SM Investments' 50%-owned listed property company, SM Prime Holdings, is the largest integrated property developer in the country. As highlighted above, SM Prime contributed 44% of SM Investments' FY2016 earnings and it represents half the value of the group in market capitalization terms (SM Prime's and SM Investments' market capitalizations are quite close at $18 billion each, and SM Investments holds a 50% stake in SM Prime). This makes SM Prime the crown jewel of SM Investments with respect to both earnings and value contribution.

Unlike certain other property developers which are primarily engaged in riskier residential development projects with lumpy earnings, SM Prime generates roughly three quarters of its annual earnings from recurring income contributed by its 60 malls occupying a gross floor area of 7.7 million square meters in the country. Furthermore, its mature malls (malls operating for a minimum four years) boast a high average occupancy rate of 94%. This suggests that SM Prime contributes steady recurring income streams to SM Investments.

SM Prime's property development projects are also de-risked to a large extent, thanks to synergies with SM Prime's malls operations. SM Prime's property development projects are typically built as part of integrated lifestyle city developments where the residential developments complement and support the malls, rather as stand-alone projects subject to demand uncertainty. Examples include The Mall of Asia Complex and SM Seaside Cebu, which are presented below. Even for non-integrated developments, SM Prime will typically have the first few floors of its condominiums serve as shopping malls to make its residential projects more attractive in the eyes of home buyers.

Looking ahead, despite being the largest mall operator in the country, SM Prime still has significant room for growth. Currently, approximately 45% (in terms of gross floor area) of its malls are located in Metro Manila, an area which accounts for 12% of the country's population. In FY2017, all of SM Prime's planned new mall expansions will be outside Metro Manila, which will allow it to gain greater exposure to the under-penetrated areas of the Philippines. A notable addition is the SM City Cagayan de Oro, the first SM Supermall to be located in Northern Mindanao, to be opened in the second quarter of 2017. By the end of FY2017, SM Prime's retail mall GFA is expected to grow further from 7.7 million square meters to 8.0 million square meters.

SM Prime also boasts significant synergies with its retail and banking businesses. Banco De Oro's key edge over other retail banking peers is its extensive network of branches, of which many of them are located in SM Prime's malls. Consumers treasure convenience when it comes to choosing a retail bank, and Banco De Oro is an easy choice for most of them considering its 1,000-strong branch network and the fact that bank branches located in malls (mostly SM Prime's ones) typically have longer opening hours and are open on weekends.

In terms of synergies between SM Prime and SM Retail, SM Prime benefits from having anchor tenants such as SM Store, SM Supermarket, SM Hypermarket, SM Appliances, SM Home to bring in the foot traffic to its malls and attract other tenants. For example, leading international apparel brands such as Forever 21, H&M, and Uniqlo have chosen to set up their flagship shops in SM Prime's malls, which bears testimony to the quality and attractiveness of SM Prime's locations and tenant mix. On the other hand, SM Retail has fewer issues finding the right retail locations to house its new stores, thanks to SM Prime.

Retail Business's Scale And Scope Allow It To Ride On Growth In Urbanization And Modern Trade Penetration

SM Retail is the largest multi-format modern retailer in the Philippines. Its retail footprint includes 57 department stores (under The SM Store banner), 506 food stores (under the SM Supermarket, SM Hypermarket, Save More Supermarket (mid-sized retail format), Walter Mart (community mall format) and Alfamart (minimart format), banners) and 1,749 specialty stores (under the SM Appliances, Ace Hardware, Homeworld, Toy Kingdom banners). The diverse retail formats enable SM Retail to capture the full retail opportunity in the country across a wide range of demographics.

SM Retail has not stood still in the past couple years despite its market leadership position. In February 2016, SM Investments merged all of its retail businesses under one single entity, SM Retail, with the aim of exploiting scale economies and the synergies between the different retail units, reaching out to a wider spectrum of consumers in a more effective manner, and simplifying operating structures to bring about more efficiency. SM Retail also brought in foreign brands and retailers to improve the shopping experience at its retail operations. These include the introduction of international brands Crate & Barrel and John Lewis for its department stores and a partnership with Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDY) to distribute Tesco products for its food retail business. The success of SM Retail's scale and strategies in helping it dominate the country's retail market is validated by its market share growth over the years. According to Euromonitor data, SM Retail has been steadily growing its share of the country's retail market from 6.9% in 2012 to 7.8% in 2016.

SM Retail opened 153 specialty stores, 33 food stores, three department stores in FY2016; notably, 80% of these new store expansions were outside Metro Manila, where 38% of its stores (in terms of number of outlets) were located. As highlighted above, Metro Manila only accounts for a mere 12% of the country's population, implying that there are ample opportunities for SM Retail to grow its retail footprint in the more populous regions of the country. According to a July 2015 DBS report titled "Whetting ASEAN's Appetite," Philippines' modern grocery retail penetration is low at 28% with a population urbanization rate of 48.8%. In contrast, neighboring Thailand boasts a much higher modern grocery retail penetration in the 40-50% range, despite a lower population urbanization rate of 34.1%.

Banking Business Is Well-Positioned To Capitalize On Growth In Banking Penetration

I will focus on Banco De Oro in my analysis of SM Investments' banking business, as it is a more significant holding from a value perspective (see sum-of-the-parts valuation below).

There are a few key metrics to assess the quality of a bank and Banco De Oro scores well.

Besides a 1,000-strong branch network, which I mentioned above, Banco De Oro's current and savings account ratio is high at around 73% in FY2016. In fact, Banco De Oro's current and savings accounts have been growing at 20% YoY for the past three years, outpacing the low double-digit growth of time deposits. This helps to keep Banco De Oro's cost of funds low, so that it remains competitive in terms of lending rates. Banco De Oro's Tier-1 ratio as of 1QFY2017 is low at 12.0%, thanks to a PHP60 billion fund-raising exercise at the beginning of the year. This is twice the regulatory minimum of 6%. In addition, Banco De Oro's asset quality has been improving, with its non-performing loans ratio declining from 2.8% in FY2012 to 1.6% in 2013 and 1.3% in 1QFY2017.

Banco De Oro has a long growth runway ahead, considering that approximately 70% of the people in the Philippines are unbanked. The banking market in the country is severely under-penetrated, which is validated by Banco De Oro's plans to grow its branch network by 6% YoY in FY2017 to 1,042.

Free Call Option On New Investments Arm

SM Equity Investments' current investments include a 28% stake in Belle Corporation, an operator of casinos and hotels; a 29% stake in Atlas Consolidated Mining, the owner of a copper mine; a 90% interest in Net Group, the largest office developer in Bonifacio Global City; a 34% interest in CityMall Commercial Centers; a 34.5% interest in 2GO Group; and a 61.2% interest in MyTown, an operator of dormitories.

While SM Investments has historically invested in non-core investments in an opportunistic manner, it is only very recent that SM Investments has categorized these new ventures into a new business division called "SM Equity Investments." This likely represents a desire of management to transition to a holding company role where it allocates capital across the different businesses it owns to maximize shareholder value.

Although there are exceptions like Belle Corporation and Atlas Consolidated Mining, most of SM Equity Investments' holdings fit the bill of being high-growth potential enterprises with synergies between them and SM Investments. I will use two of the current investments, CityMall Commercial Corporation and 2GO Group to illustrate my point.

SM Investments acquired a 34% stake in CityMall Commercial Corporation in early 2017, which is a partnership with another property developer, Double Dragon to develop community malls in markets outside Metro Manila. This allows SM Investments to tap on the significant landbank that Double Dragon has outside Metro Manila to expand its retail and banking businesses. Currently, SM Retail stores and Banco De Oro and China Banking Corporation bank branches contribute approximately two-fifths of CityMall Commercial Corporation's gross floor area. There are plans for 100 CityMalls by 2020, which provides another growth channel for its retail and banking businesses outside of SM Prime malls.

Last month, SM Investments bought a 34.5% stake in 2GO Group, the country's largest integrated logistics supply chain operator. 2GO Group's extensive distribution infrastructure network comprises 15,000 containers, distribution centers occupying 70,000 square meters of space, 1,200 trailers, 500 trucks, 35 cross-dock warehouses, and 16 vessels. 2GO Group will help to support SM Investments' current retail operations and, possibly, the company's future expansion into e-commerce as a hedge against brick-and-mortar disruption risk.

Certain of SM Equity Investments' holdings are private, unlisted companies whose values are not incorporated into my sum-of-the-parts valuation, and investors might not pay much attention to them due to their current size (or lack of). Nevertheless, these investments hold significant growth potential and have the opportunity to surprise on the upside and see their values realized in future potential divestments or even listings. As a result, they represent free call options for investors in SM Investments.

Corporate Governance And Political Risks Are Less Of An Issue

There are typically concerns over corporate governance and political risks when it comes to Asian family-controlled companies. I believe that SM Investments has a lower risk profile in that regards.

In May 2017, SM Investments announced two key executive appointments which suggest that the controlling family is ceding more control of the day-to-day running of the company to professional managers. Chief financial officer, Jose T. Sio was named as chairman, succeeding founder Henry Sy; while Frederic C. Dybuncio was named as chief executive officer, taking over from one of the family members, Harley T. Sy. In other words, professional managers now make up the entire C-Suite (the Chairman, the CEO and the CFO) of SM Investments.

Also, unlike other listed conglomerates in the country, it is noteworthy that SM Investments is not involved in regulated businesses such as telecommunications, mining or utilities (banking is an exception). SM Investments also does not bid actively for public infrastructure projects; a recent exception is the collaboration with Ayala to bid for a toll-road construction project, where risk is mitigated with a strong partner.

I arrive at a target price of PHP930 for SM Investments based on my sum-of-the-parts valuation presented below:

Business / Asset Value (PHP billion) Assumptions SM Prime 538 Revalued Net Asset Value SM Retail 225 30 times FY2016 P/E in line with consumer peers Banco De Oro 234 Listed market value China Bank 14 Listed market value Belle Corporation 12 Listed market value Atlas Consolidated Mining 3 Listed market value Investment Properties 23 7% capitalization rate Landbank 124 Historical cost Net Debt (58) SOTP Value 1,115 SOTP Value Per Share 930

My target price implies a 20% upside to SM Investments' share price of PHP773 as of May 15, 2017. I choose not to assign a conglomerate discount to SM Investments, as I think there are significant synergies between SM Investments' different businesses, which differentiates it from a typical conglomerate comprising disparate, unrelated businesses.

The key risk factors for SM Investments include the allocation of excess capital to SM Equity Investments in an aggressive manner that neglects the core property, retail and banking businesses (mitigated by the fact that SM Investments generates PHP40-50 billion of cash flow annually, which is significantly in excess of capital expenditure needs at its core businesses), and a significant weakening of the Philippines' economy for a prolonged period (demographics are in the country's favor with the median population age at 23 years old, half that of Japan).

