Himax: Is This Stock Worth The Trouble?

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is likely one of the most confounding stock I've covered because the market never seems to know what it wants to do with it. Some days there will be no significant news and shares will jump double digits. Other days it will drop just as significantly seemingly without cause. I'm sure a lot of investors are wondering what's going on here and whether an investment in HIMX is even worth the trouble.

In this article, I'll explain my perspective on the recent movements of the stock and on Himax's operating results. I might not be able to supply the answers that many are likely searching for, but I'll do my best to cover all my bases and to be as succinct as possible.

Himax reported earnings before the open Wednesday in what was expected to be a fairly tame quarter. It is my opinion that the market often oversells HIMX in general and in the run-up to earnings reports, so I bought some weekly call options in order to capitalize on what I saw as a likely post-earnings jump. Lo and behold, the stock jumped close to 15% in Thursday trading and I sold out quickly, knowing the volatility of the stock. Good thing I didn't wait until Friday!

It's tough to interpret exactly what the market thought of the actual earnings report due to the wild price swings, but I think it's fair to say that, ultimately, Himax was not able to convince investors that sales and earnings will soon be back on track. I think this skepticism is well-founded. I'll go into more detail on this front after providing a brief overview of the earnings report.

It was very ugly. Himax reported revenue of $155 million, which is down 14% year over year ("YoY") and missed consensus estimates by $7 million, and EPS of $0.01, which missed estimates by 2 cents and is 7 cents lower than Q1 2016. This poor performance was driven by major declines across all business segments:

This is a sequential comparison, but there were declines for every metric YoY as well. Sales for large panel display drivers were down 10% YoY, small and medium display drivers down 16% YoY, and sales of smartphone display drivers specifically were down 38% YoY. Even non-driver revenues declined 17% YoY.

Many various reasons were cited in the press release and on the conference call for this comprehensive sales decline, but it appears the explanation is rather simple: weak demand in China. Weak smartphone demand and a lingering supply glut have decimated smartphone driver sales by 50% sequentially in addition to the substantial YoY decline, and Himax sees these market conditions persisting into the second quarter. It's therefore not surprising to see the company's Q2 guidance projecting a quarter on par with Q1 with revenue growth likely to be mostly flat.

Himax also stated that, among other reasons, the decline in large panel driver sales is due to the phasing out of older models by customers at a time when driver revenue from 4K TVs is still increasing. The timing of phasing out of these legacy products is unfortunate considering that the drag it's having on the large panel driver segment as a whole is coinciding with declines across other segments and products as well. The company expects another double-digit decline sequentially for the large panel driver segment as the phase out of older models continues.

Now that we got all the bad news out into the open, there are some positive aspects of the report. Though this quarter was a stinker and guidance was nothing to call home about, management appears optimistic that this will be a trough for 2017 fiscal year and that 2H 2017 will see revenue rebound. While this may eventually be proven correct, I've seen this movie before and investors should remain cautious about calling this a trough for any time frame beyond a couple of quarters. Exhibit A:

Many were calling a revenue trough back in late 2015, myself included, but it was a fleeting one. The chart doesn't show this quarter's results yet, but imagine the line dipping down below the trough in 2015. This is a new low.

With that said, management appears to have good short-term visibility in that they call troughs correctly. Unfortunately, operating results and the Chinese market have not been consistent enough to sustain any kind of prolonged period of uninterrupted growth. Inconsistency breeds uncertainty and uncertainty breeds fear. The takeaway here is that investors should feel moderately confident that 2H 2017 will have better results in store but should remain attentive to the risk of another revenue decline.

In more reasons for investors to be optimistic, Himax says it is concentrating all of its WLO focus on 3D sensing. For those paying attention to the grapevine, there are multiple reports that Himax has entered the supply chain for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 8. An estimate by Morgan Stanley analyst Charlie Chan is that Himax will derive 20% of its revenues from 3D sensing in 2018, which should hold investors over until an expected AR/VR rebound in 2019. Chan believes that 20% figure will be driven by non-Apple smartphones as well.

It remains to be seen where and if Himax will record design wins in this arena, but it certainly represents a source of significant growth potential should smartphone vendors integrate the technology into the latest smartphone releases.

The market also seems to have forgotten about the AR/VR side of Himax, perhaps for good reason. This market also presents high upside potential for the company, but much of the revenue here has ground to a halt due to a delay in the rollout of products by OEMs. Whether it happens in 2018 or 2019 or even later, the market potential remains another positive aspect of Himax's business.

The other positive news from this earnings report, though not surprising, is that Himax's balance sheet is still in a pristine state. Cash is up to about $200 million with zero debt, which certainly helps to keep investors much less concerned than they otherwise might be if revenue was cratering and the company were staring into the abyss of insolvency. However, cash flow is anemic with revenue at these levels, so while investors might not be panicking over insolvency, there isn't much here for investors to get excited about either.

I think the overall takeaway from this earnings report is that, while this may be a trough for the current cycle, Himax continues to struggle in the consistency department. 4K TV drivers continue to be a growing, higher-margin business for the company, but beyond that the display driver business, which accounts for around 80% of total revenues, is having a hard time maintaining stability.

The smartphone market in China remains in flux with a supply glut that won't go away, other small and medium panel driver applications aren't growing, and the large panel driver business as a whole is suffering from the phasing out of certain customers' legacy products.

While it's possible that the conditions in the Chinese market could improve at any time, the fact that there is no concrete or predictable time frame lends to the inconsistency and instability of Himax's revenues and stock price. It's a tough time to be a HIMX investor because the core driver business is all over the place, but the real potential is from non-driver products with uncertain timelines. Himax is one of the best AR/VR plays out there, but when will this come to fruition? When will the company, and more importantly the stock, see the effects of these market opportunities? WLO holds promise as well, but the same questions remain.

I think the inconsistency of the core driver business has made HIMX into a trader's plaything. This is the result of a struggling company with upside catalysts off in the distance. The stock price will not have any solid foundation until results can remain even the slightest bit consistent or until the market can be convinced that the Chinese smartphone market is overcoming the current inventory buildup and oversupply.

I conclude that there are two ways to successfully play HIMX: 1) buy and hold for the long term or 2) trade the ups and downs of this very volatile stock. In regards to 1), Himax is of course struggling to report consistent results for its driver business, but the potential revenue contributions of AR and WLO over the next couple of years provide reason for optimism.

For any investor that believes in the products and that has the patience and discipline to actually hold shares for the long haul, HIMX shares seem attractively priced right now. There's no real risk of the company getting into financial trouble considering the clean balance sheet, so it'll just be a matter of time before we reach the catalysts Himax thinks will propel it higher.

Regarding 2), it is difficult to dictate how to trade HIMX successfully, so I'll just provide my general thoughts in the hope that they will inform a strategy. Here are a few observations of mine that may or may not be useful to a trading strategy:

1) The market tends to be a bit slow on reacting to Himax's rebounds from revenue troughs even though management usually shoots pretty straight on guidance and is generally pretty accurate in their projections. If they expect improved performance in 2H 2017, which they do, then it's fairly possible that Q3 could be the beginning of a rebound. Considering we'd get Q3 guidance in the Q2 earnings report, I am already considering buying calls before those results. We'll see what happens over the next couple of weeks and months.

2) If the stock takes a big jump, plan for a quick drop-off. I've seen it too many times with my own trades on HIMX and didn't make the same mistake again this Thursday. As soon as my calls were in the money, I sold them off.

3) While the market tends to be more reactionary in regards the revenue rebounds, the stock price tends to predict big drops in revenue pretty accurately. If you see the stock dropping big time for seemingly no reason with no important news released, it's likely an indication that revenues might be in for some pain in the upcoming quarter. Whether that means the lower valuation is fair is another matter entirely, but be aware that this has been a common trend from what I've seen.

And who knows? Maybe Himax will land a big contract with Apple for the iPhone 8 and similar contracts with other smartphone manufacturers, which will vault the stock into the double digits for good. While very often the best recommendation is to just buy and hold a stock, I think this is especially true for HIMX considering how uncertain the timing of catalysts are, how inconsistent revenues can be, and how unstable the company's primary market has been of late.

Bottom line, be prepared for further volatility no matter how you plan on playing the stock.

Best of luck!

