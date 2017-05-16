Exxon Mobil: Growing Dividends Mask A Shrinking Business

In this context, the recent dividend increase appears to take credit for accomplishments that are yet to happen.

Given the deep cuts in the current capex, few years from now the company will have even greater challenges stabilizing its production.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) heralded a cash flow surplus in Q1 2017. During its conference call, the company emphasized that its cash flow from operations and asset sales during the quarter "more than covered both dividends and net investments in the business." Exxon also announced a 2-cent dividend increase to $0.75 per share per quarter.

On the surface, the result might appear quite strong. Indeed, one might reason, generating a big cash flow surplus at a Brent price that prevailed during the quarter - in the mid-$50s per barrel, which is low, if one were to choose the past decade as a reference time frame - is quite an accomplishment. If oil prices continued to recover, the cash flow surplus would get even stronger.

However, if one were to take guidance from the futures curve and assume that a lasting shift in the marginal cost of supply in oil has occurred, the conclusion could be quite different.

A case can also be made that the first quarter cash flow "surplus" was transitory and a result of an unsustainably deep cut in capital spending by the company. This depressed spending will ultimately lead to an acceleration in the production decline. Furthermore, the cash flow "surplus" highlights the challenge that Exxon and the rest of the industry are currently struggling with: returns on new mega-projects are poor at the price levels indicated by the futures curve. This challenge is evidenced by the dramatic drop-off in the number of significant FIDs since 2014.

A granular review of Exxon's capital spending trends raises multiple questions regarding the sustainability of the company's business model in the Upstream in the absence of a major improvement in oil prices and LNG prices.

A Favorable Quarter

In Q1 2017, Oil Majors experienced favorable tailwinds across all segments, with a robust global economy and seasonality supporting commodity prices. On its conference call, Exxon noted:

The commodity price environment improved in the quarter, as both crude oil and natural gas prices strengthened. Refining margins also improved, with global demand growth, heavier industry downtime and seasonal product inventory draw. Further, global chemical commodity margins increased on higher realizations, with industry polyethylene capacity utilization remaining strong in advance of U.S. Gulf Coast expansions.

Favorable fundamentals contributed to what was a solid financial quarter for Exxon: cash flow from operations before changes in working capital was $8.5 billion. On the Uses side, capital spending on Property, Plant & Equipment was $2.9 billion, whereas dividend distributions totaled $3.1 billion. Exxon also spent $0.5 billion on antidilutive share purchases, a line item that refers to the company's practice of offsetting stock-based executive compensation programs with market share repurchases. (The first quarter amount is quite high, particularly in the context of the company's disappointing relative stock price performance over the last five years.) As a result, Exxon generated a cash flow surplus from what I would characterize as "recurring" activity of $2.0 billion.

Several additional items are worth noting. Asset sales generated $0.7 billion in proceeds during the quarter, split roughly equally between Upstream and Downstream. On the spending side, Exxon made net investments and advances to affiliates of $1.6 billion, the biggest of which was the funding of the escrow account for the contingent resource payment associated with the InterOil acquisition. (This impact is temporary, as Exxon Mobil acquired a receivable as part of the InterOil deal, which is expected to more than cover the contingent resource payment).

(Source: Exxon Mobil, April 2017)

On the surface, the financial result for Q1 2017 might appear solid, with the company generating surplus cash flow, before any asset sales, of $8 billion on an annualized basis.

It is not difficult to notice, however, that the driver of this cash flow "surplus" is the deep trough in capital spending that occurred during the quarter. Exxon's capex guidance for 2017 remains at $22 billion. Excluding the $2.8 billion that are earmarked for the Mozambique acquisition, this implies ~$19.2 billion of other capital spending for the year, of $4.8 billion per quarter on average. In other words, Exxon's cash flow "surplus" during the quarter appears to be a timing effect, with capital spending likely to increase in the following quarters. If one were to apply a pro rata share of capex to first quarter based on Exxon's $19.2 billion guidance for the full year, cash flow surplus would become modest.

This comparison shows that at ~$54 per barrel Brent, a favorable market environment in Downstream and Chemicals and assuming current pace of capital spending, i.e. ~$19.2 billion per year, Exxon is generating only a de minimis cash flow after the dividend requirement. The only meaningful "surplus" comes from asset sales.

Capital Spending Cut To The Bone

If Exxon could sustain its business while continuing to pay dividends at the current $0.75 per share level, one could possibly build a positive investment thesis for the stock. The biggest concern, however, is that the current pace of capital spending does not appear sufficient to reproduce Exxon's asset base in the long run. In other words, in the current price environment, the company is able to sustain its dividend only because it is under-investing in its business. Dividends are effectively funded by a gradual depletion of the existing assets.

To understand this concern, one may wish to compare the company's current capex to its historical spending.

A decade ago, when the oil industry turned unprepared for a big step-change in demand from emerging economies and giant fields became harder to find, Exxon and other Oil Majors were forced to significantly increase their capital budgets. In five years from 2007-2011, Exxon increased its capex from just over $20 billion per year in 2007 (which is roughly equal to the company's 2017 budget) to the mid-$30 billion range in 2011. Higher commodity prices supported this step-change in spending.

(Source: Exxon Mobil, 2012)

Exxon's capex (before acquisitions) peaked at $38.5 billion in 2014, as one can see from the slide below. In fact, Exxon kept its pace of capital spending at over $30 billion per year for six years in a row, from 2010 through 2015.

(Source: Exxon Mobil, 2015)

With the onset of the downcycle in oil, Exxon was forced to sharply reduce its spending. In 2016, the company's capex dropped to just $19 billion. This year, capex is planned at a $22 billion.

(Source: Exxon Mobil 2017)

It is important to consider that many of the projects that Exxon pursues have long execution times. As a result, the company's current production reflects the massive surge in capital spending the company implemented in prior years. The schedule of legacy projects paid from previous budgets that are still coming online and will continue to come online in the next few years remains busy, despite the sharp drop-off in the current capex.

By the same token, the deep reduction in capital spending that occurred in the last two years will not have much impact on the company's production trajectory until the next decade, as a typical large project takes several years to execute. For example, Exxon's major oil discovery offshore Guyana, the Liza, is expected to receive a Final Investment Decision by mid-2017 but will not see first production until 2020-2021, a three-four year lead time to first oil.

Massive Budgets Have Not Eliminated Production Declines

Perhaps the most alarming observation is that the six years of intense capital spending at a pace of $30-$40 billion per year by Exxon could not arrest the persistent slide in the company's production volumes.

The following two graphs show Exxon's volumes of natural gas available for sale for the Americas and World-ex.-Americas regions over the last five years. The 5%+ declines for both regions highlight Exxon's struggle to complete in global natural gas, with the massive loss of market share still continuing.

On the oil side, Exxon has also lagged the industry's growth by a wide margin.

The company's oil volumes in the U.S. have increased, but at a rate that significantly lagged U.S. oil production growth.

Exxon's crude oil volumes in Canada and Latin America have been stagnant, with growth coming predominantly form the lower-margin oil sands business.

For the World-ex.-Americas region, which accounts for the vast majority of Exxon's oil production, liquids volumes have declined.

In summary, Exxon has seen its worldwide natural gas volumes decline precipitously. In oil, the moderate growth in volumes in the U.S. was insufficient to offset the declines in other regions. Bitumen production from oil sands was the only area of strong growth for Exxon.

Does This Imply That Exxon's Dividend Is In Danger?

Exxon's dividend is safe in the foreseeable future, in my opinion. Moreover, Exxon has room to grow its dividend in the coming years, same way it did it throughout the current downturn in oil. Even in the absence of help from commodity prices, it would take a long time before Exxon's shrinking asset base can no longer support the dividend.

That said, such dividend growth (should the company elect to carry on with one), would not necessarily reflect the trend in the underlying business, as it has not reflected one during the past decade.

In the past decade, the decline in Exxon's production was more than offset by a dramatic upward re-pricing of oil. Even with its volumes declining across the board, Exxon has continued to enjoy a strong cash flow fueled by oil and Downstream. The next decade may be different, however.

The danger to Exxon's business model comes from the potential proliferation of new energy technologies, such as shale oil, throughout the world. One can certainly think of a scenario where a robust growth of low-cost supply from traditional producers such as Iraq and Iran combines forces with international Unconventionals to re-define the marginal cost of oil supply for another decade. If one were to add to the equation advances in fuel efficiency and solar energy, some of Exxon's traditional niches, such as Deepwater, would no longer look safe.

Natural gas provides a relevant case study in this regard. Shale technology made natural gas an abundant fuel on the entire North American continent, changing the economics of the domestic natural gas trade as well as the global LNG trade for at least the next decade. In this new market environment for global natural gas, Exxon Mobil has found itself in a position of a producer with shrinking volumes, in absolute and, particularly, market share terms. The contraction in the asset base and margins on the natural gas side has been masked by the strength of oil prices and the solid profitability in Downstream and Chemicals.

Is it conceivable that global oil, as industry, will follow in the footsteps of natural gas? Is it possible that oil prices will end up "capped" at a relatively low level for another decade? If such a scenario were to materialize, will Exxon Mobil be able to adapt to the change in the business environment better than it has in natural gas?

There is certainly a different scenario where oil supply tightens and prices increase. Higher oil prices would increase cash flow available for re-investment. However, higher oil prices still leave open the question with regard to Exxon's position on the global cost of supply curve and the company's ability to grow production while supporting dividend.

In Conclusion…

Historically, Exxon re-invested capital in its business at a much faster pace than it did in 2016 and is planning to spend in the next few years.

Given that the previously elevated capex could not arrest the decline in the company's production volumes, there is a risk of accelerating production decline down the road (barring a meaningful increase in oil prices that would enable increased spending levels).

While the current under-investment will have little impact on production in the immediate term, its impact will become increasingly pronounced and detectable by the market few years from now.

In the context of this under-investment, the company's current dividend is effectively funded, at least in part, from the depletion of the underlying reserves.

The biggest concern is the company's cost of supply and heavy overhead costs that have resulted in the disappointing growth metrics over the last decade.

The competitive challenges that Exxon is currently facing, including those from Unconventionals, are unlikely to go away and may require a radical change in strategy and cost structure.

While recognizing the defensive nature of Exxon's stock, the key investment risk, in my opinion, is continued underperfomance. It would suffice to plot Exxon's stock price versus the S&P-500 index over the last five years or the last ten years to understand the concern.

Exxon kept up with the broader market when oil and natural gas prices were high. If commodity prices remain lower for longer, will Exxon be able to reduce the performance gap to the S&P-500 or will this gap widen further? In the absence of a radical change in the modus operandi, the latter is more likely to happen, in my view.

About OIL ANALYTICS

OIL ANALYTICS remains one of the most active offerings on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, with 200+ exclusive materials posted for its members since the beginning of this year alone (a total of 1,000 non-public materials available to members).

Through our analyses, OIL ANALYTICS accurately anticipated the recent correction in natural gas and recent correction in crude oil, as well as subsequent recoveries.

Our macro and company-specific views are continuously illustrated in our Model Portfolios and Best Stock Ideas modules.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.