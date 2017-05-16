TJX Companies: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?

This morning, we bought 7 TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) July $70 put options for $0.70. I will share my high-level thought process here. I'll also provide a more in-depth report to my premium subscribers (in my premium service) over the coming days, which will further articulate my short thesis.

Essentially, retail and apparel stocks are deeply out of favor. Unless you live under a rock or have been cut off from civilization then it is well known that Brick and Mortar retail is in the midst of a dramatic supply and demand rebalancing. Given this "brave new world," professional money managers that are mandated to have some exposure to retail stocks have had very few safe havens to hide in with out watching their investors' capital go up in smoke, especially in apparel. TJX Companies has been one of these safe havens, and due to years of deftly posting impressive comparable sales, despite stiff industry headwinds, TJX's market capitalization has ballooned, and now stands at nearly $48 billion (655 million shares x $73.25).

Amazingly, at $73.25, after today's disappointing financial results, TJX is trading at lofty 19X FY18 earnings. This is super expensive for a company that mostly sells apparel and its earnings multiple is nearly triple the earnings multiple where the market is valuing Macy's (NYSE:M), currently trading at 7X earnings.

Here is TJX's guidance:

For the 53-week fiscal year ending February 3, 2018, the Company now expects diluted earnings per share in the range of $3.82 to $3.89. This represents a 10% to 12% increase over the prior year's $3.46. The Company's full-year guidance includes an expected benefit of approximately $.11 per share from the 53 rd week in the Company's Fiscal 2018 calendar. Excluding this benefit, the Company expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.71 to $3.78. This would represent a 5% to 7% increase over the prior year's adjusted $3.53, which excludes the combined $.07 impact of last year's debt extinguishment charge and pension settlement charge from GAAP EPS of $3.46. This guidance reflects an assumption that wage increases will negatively impact EPS growth by 2% and that the combination of foreign currency and transactional foreign exchange will negatively impact EPS growth by 1%. The Company also anticipates that the change in accounting rules for share-based compensation will positively impact EPS growth by 2%. This EPS outlook is based upon estimated consolidated comparable store sales growth of 1% to 2%.

Most notably, TJX posted its worst comparable sales performance in ten quarters (see company press release).

Here are analyst estimates for TJX:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Here are analyst estimates for Macy's:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Here is a breakdown of TJX's comps by segment:

Despite the industry challenges, TJX is still growing its physical store count. Is this really a good idea? Perhaps, management doesn't have any levers left to grow now that comps are decelerating?

Takeaway

I love this bet because given the decline in comps, we should start to see buyside outflows out of TJX combined with some earnings multiple compression. Given the relatively low volatility of TJX, these July puts options are relatively cheap. I view this as a favorable risk/reward bet with a predefined downside and nice upside optionality, with plenty of time for the market to synthesize and come around to my short thesis.

Source: Fidelity

