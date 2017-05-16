3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 16, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest of recent events from the world of pharma and biotechnology. Today, we're looking at some exciting findings in the fields of prostate cancer, leukemia, and familial amyloidosis!

So let's get started.

Valeant's Provenge comes up for air

The FDA approval of sipuleucel-T (Provenge) was a watershed moment for oncology, representing one of the first adoptive cell therapies for cancer. Unfortunately, the original developer, Dendreon Corporation, was beset with challenges that ultimately led to its demise, forcing it to sell off all its assets in bankruptcy to Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX), which recently has moved Dendreon on to Sanpower, a Chinese conglomerate.

Since the initial Provenge approval, the world has turned its attention to other forms of immunotherapy like immune checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-T cells. However, work continues on this agent, and recent results from the PROCEED trial show that Provenge does improve overall survival in the real-world setting.

Also important was the finding that African-American men with metastatic prostate cancer fared even better than did Caucasians with a 9.3-month additional improvement in overall survival. This spread was even more striking in the patients with low-risk disease as assessed by prostate-specific antigen levels.

Looking Forward: These are very interesting findings given the ever-rising interest in cancer disparities in African-Americans. Black men are at a higher risk of early mortality from prostate due to a number of factors, so this outsized benefit in this population is highly encouraging. To be clear, men in general do seem to benefit as well. Positive results from this follow-up, real-world study help to further support the inclusion of Provenge in the standard of care which may help boost reimbursement rates and revenue for whoever holds the potato.

AbbVie's Imbruvica investment could pay off in high-risk CLL

One of the most striking successes in 2015 was the emergence of new, effective treatments for CLL, from which we are still reaping the rewards. AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) purchase of Pharmacyclics (NASDAQ:PCYC) last year (covered in a previous article of mine) gave it access to one of the most important treatment options out of the new crop: ibrutinib (Imbruvica).

Ibrutinib is now one of the cornerstones of therapy for CLL, and it has continued to be studied in a variety of patient populations, including those with high-risk cytogenetic features like deletion in Chromosome 17p.

ABBV recently announced that it will be presenting a pooled analysis of three large studies at the International Workshop on CLL (iwCLL) this year. Specifically, this analysis focused on that high-risk pool of patients for whom traditional chemoimmunotherapy often produces suboptimal results.

In general, ibrutinib treatment yielded high rates of response across these subgroups. Of particular interest was the observation that patients WITH 11q (a high-risk) feature trended toward better outcomes with ibrutinib than did patients without 11q.

Looking forward: These results further cement the importance of ibrutinib in the ever-crowding CLL space, as high-risk patients have been a pretty big question mark. The field continues to chase elusive complete remissions, which are uncommon with agents like ibrutinib and idelalisib. However, ibrutinib continues to stretch the bounds of what can be accomplished in these patients, and I expect that the PCYC acquisition will continue to yield dividends for a long time to come.

Somewhat mixed results in amyloidosis for GlaxoSmithKline and Ionis

Few treatment options exist for transthyretin familial amyloidosis, which can lead to debilitating neuropathy and eventual death. Therapy directed against the overproduction of transthyretin appears promising, and numerous companies are developing this strategy.

One agent in late-stage development is inotersen being developed jointly by Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), which is an antisense oligonucleotide knocking down expression of transthyretin.

Recently, the companies announced results of the phase 2/3 NEURO-TTR study, which compared inotersen and placebo in patients with polyneuropathy associated with familial amyloidosis. Across several variables, inotersen was shown to significantly improve symptoms and impairment due to disease progression both at 8 months and 15 months.

But there was a catch.

Several patients were forced to discontinue inotersen therapy due to serious adverse events, most notably reduced platelets, which led to the death of one patient from intracranial bleeding. Since the trial stopped enrolling patients last March, though, IONS and GSK have implemented more careful screening for adverse events as they arise. Since this, no other incidents of treatment-stopping toxicity have arisen.

Looking forward: It's difficult to know at this stage if the serious adverse events were prevented by intensified follow-up in the monitoring stage, or if they simply happen early in the treatment course. This can be seen as a negative result, creating a bit of uncertainty about the fate of inotersen. However, the FDA might feel that the enhanced monitoring is sufficient and that is the big question mark at this time. More study will need to be done to see which patients develop these serious adverse events and at what point in the treatment course they occur.

Conclusions

Thank you for taking the time to read this digest of some biotech news! Things continue to heat up in oncology and other disease areas in 2017, which helps assuage the lull that was 2016.

