easyJet's (EJTTF) CEO Carolyn McCall on H1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Carolyn McCall

Great. On time performance. 10 o'clock, starting on time. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to easyJet's Half-Year Results 2017. As usual, I'm joined today by Andrew Findlay, our CFO, as well as other members of the easyJet team, I think, all of whom you know.

easyJet has delivered as solid performance in the first half of the year, with a continued focus on our key strategic objectives, which puts us in a strong position to continue to grow profitably and deliver returns to our shareholders. Our growth plans are purposeful and disciplined, and see easyJet maintaining and strengthening market positions in key destinations across Europe.

The positive underlying revenue trend, we highlighted earlier in the year, is expected to continue through the key summer period with a strong support from ancillary revenue. Cost control has been really strong. Our cost per seat ex fuel at constant currency was flat for the half and cost control is an area where we will remain very focused.

Our unique proposition has seen easyJet ranked as the preferred LCC carrier in all our key markets, due to the combination of great value, high-quality service and ongoing innovation in our market-leading digital offering. This is underpinned by the strength of our investment grade balance sheet, which provides us with flexibility and ensures continued access to low-cost funding.

I'm now going to hand over to Andrew for the financial review.

Andrew Findlay

Thank you, Carolyn. Good morning, everybody.

Starting off with some key stats. In the half, our capacity grew broadly in line with plan, 8.4%. Passenger numbers reached 33.8 million, up 9%. This results in an 0.5 percentage point increase on an already high half-one load factor to 90.2%. On a reported basis, revenue per seat was down 4.9%. At constant currency, revenue per seat decreased by 9.7%, in line with previous guidance.

Our headline cost per seat increased by 4.9% in the half, also constant currency it decreased by 4.1%, highlighting our continued delivery of easyJet Lean initiatives and the benefits of our improving fuel hedges. Our constant currency headline per seat ex fuel was flat for the half.

Moving onto the income statement. Total revenue was up 3.2% at £1.827 billion. This reflects the combination of our capacity growth in the period, a resilient trading performance in a challenging market and the move of Easter into the second half. Headline cost excluding fuel increased by £250 million, which is an 8.5% growth at constant currency, driven by our increased capacity. This is a strong performance as it represents flat headline cost per seat excluding fuel at constant currency.

Fuel cost decreased by £3 million, reflecting an effective post-hedge fuel price of £449 per metric ton, a reduction of 8.2%. As a result, easyJet had delivered a headline loss before tax of £212 million. This includes a year-on-year foreign exchange headwinds of £82 million. This also includes an estimated impact from the timing of Easter of circa £45 million, which will and has reversed in April.

As previously indicated, we have incurred a number of non-headline costs during the first half of this year, which has been separately disclosed to provide better clarity of our trading performance. The total non-headline charge for the half was £24 million. This represents £16 million from the non-cash charge related to the sale and leaseback of 10 aircraft in the period and the associated maintenance true up; £2 million invested into our organizational design review to-date and £1 million on the project to obtain an EU AOC.

Two other items relate to balance sheet revaluations in the non-cash fair value fluctuation associated with the cross currency interest rate swap that was put in place to hedge our bond. This represents the majority of our non-headline costs for FY17. In line with expectation, we'll incur up to £10 million on the setup of the EU AOC for two years and we expect around £10 million on the organization review over similar period.

The non-cash balance sheet variations will fluctuate up and down with markets. We expect these to remain small. We are planning no further sale and leasebacks this financial year.

So back to the half and looking to more detail on revenue per seat. Starting from the left, the movement of Easter into April impacted RPS by £1.23. Whilst there has been some recovery from the shock events last year, the continued cessation of flights to Sharm and the underlying market conditions drove £3.74 RPS decrease. This led to an overall revenue per seat decrease at constant currency of 9.7%, in line with our guidance. Foreign exchange had at £2.48 positive impact on RPS, leading to a reported revenue per seat decrease for the half of 4.9%.

Moving on to cost. Total headline cost per seat at constant currency was down 4.1%, and excluding fuel, remained flat for the half, which was a great achievement by the team. In terms of the detail, I'll start on the left-hand side of the graph. The uplift in disruption cost reflects the increase in the number of delay events in the half versus half-one 2016. Given the experiences of 2016, resilience of our operations is an area in which we are investing to mitigate our exposure to these types of challenges. Carolyn will update you on this activity later in the presentation.

Higher depreciation charges plus interest on the two bonds drove ownership costs by 24p. The third bar reflects the impacts of doing business at large regulated airports, which underpins our network differentiation. Of all of these factors, as well as the underlying inflation can drive cost at £1.25 per seat higher in the half. To alleviate these cost increases, we doubled our efforts on delivering cost saving measures.

The increased mix of A320 aircraft in the fleet delivered a saving of £0.12, as we added 90 new A320s to the mix compared to the first half last year. 2017 saw a continued focus on delivering sustainable savings through the established easyJet Lean program. The next column represents the cost reduction delivered in the period, which include enhanced long-term airports and ground handling deals, engineering and maintenance savings, overhead efficiencies through improved processes and structure, with a focus on increased automation, for example, increasing the auto bag drop facilities, plus the benefits of the North Terminal consolidation at Gatwick.

We have a strong pipeline of cost saving measures in place, which should drive efficiency and maintain our position as one of the low-cost leaders in the industry. And we remain on track to deliver flat headline cost per seat saving at constant currency - flat headline cost per seat at constant currency in FY19 versus 2015 at normal levels of disruption.

Finally fuel costs increased by £2.12 at constant currency due to lower effective price of fuel. The impact of foreign exchange increase cost per seat by £4.66 due to the weakness of the pound.

This slide summarizes the impact of fuel prices, currency and hedging. The market price for jet fuel traded between $434 and $534 per ton during the half. After taking our hedging into account, the sterling cost of fuel per metric ton was £449, which is a £40 decrease compared to half-one 2016. This unit reduction, excluding the U.S. dollar FX impact, benefited our cost base by some £80 million. We expect a tailwind on fuel for the next 12 to 18 months as our current higher price hedges level off. You'll find more detail in the appendix of the presentation on Slide 34.

Moving onto exchange. The euro rate is fluctuating between €1.10 and €1.19 during the half year. As you all know, revenues accounted for the rate prevailing when the booking is made, whereas costs are accounted for other rate when they were incurred generally at time the passenger flies creating revenue cost variations. Net-net there was a headline £82 million negative impact from currency movements, which includes those within the revenue fuel and other cost lines.

Our headline forex guidance for the full-year now indicates the headwind of £100 million, leaving our guided headwind of around £18 million for half-two, which is mainly driven by the U.S. dollar. At the current rate, the second half euro impact is expected to be positive as euro-denominated revenues begin to outweigh euro-denominated costs.

easyJet continues to generate strong sustainable cash flows, with operating cash flow reaching £560 million in the half, which funded the return of £240 million to shareholders through the payment of the 2016 ordinary dividend. Our investing in financing activities include the generation of £115 million by the sale and leaseback of 10 A319s and we increased our borrowings by £229 million taking advantage of low interest rates through the issue of €500 million bond with a coupon of 1.125%. This contributed towards £302 million of capital investment primarily on new aircrafts. The capital expenditures also includes engineering and maintenance investment, plus some investments in systems, with a particular focus on our commercial platform, the first elements of which have just recently been launched.

Net cash increased by £140 million during the period to £353 million, with adjusted net debt at £333 million. We continue to have one of the strongest balance sheets in aviation, which provides resilience, flexibility and access to cheaper unsecured debt. Intangible assets grew £16 million, reflecting the investment in IT, software and development. Fixed assets increased by £62 million, principally reflecting the investment in new aircraft. At the end of the half, 73% of our aircraft were on balance sheet, with 97% of those being unencumbered.

Looking again at cash. easyJet ended the period with £1.3 billion in cash and money market deposits and borrowings of £955 million, resulting in £353 million of net cash. Our liquidity is also supported by the US$500 million revolving credit facility, which has been extended to February 2022 that has no covenants or draw stops. At March 31, our liquidity was £3.8 million per 100,000 seats versus our minimum liquidity target of £2.6 million per 100,000 seats.

Today we are pleased to announce the conversion of 30 A320 NEO aircraft orders into 30 A321 NEO aircraft of our existing arrangement with Airbus. The first A321s are arriving in summer 2018. We have done this whilst maintaining a mutual CapEx commitment while increased flexibility within the contract. This is an addition to the reduced delivery deferral notice period of 18 months that we secured in November.

There are significant benefits to having A321s in our fleet, which include the ability to maximize capacity at profitable slot constrained airports and 8% to 9% cost per seat saving versus an A320 NEO aircraft, and a new plan also provides a £250 million CapEx saving over the next three years.

The current easyJet fleet mix still comprises a majority of 156 seats A319 aircraft, giving us a substantial opportunity for further enhancing efficiency and profitability through our up-gauging. As we start to receive the 186 seat A320 NEO aircraft, that mix will reverse over time as you can see from the chart, delivering substantial cost per seat savings. With the addition of the 235 seat A321 NEO, there is an additional substantial cost per seat saving when compared to our 156 seat A319 seater.

Moving onto the detail of our fleet plans, a key part of revised deal was to ensure we appropriately manage our CapEx. We have worked with Airbus to ensure enhance our flexibility. The new plan is one of the many positives that come from our recent internal deep-dive capacity analysis while continued partnership with Airbus. As seen on the slide, we have an updated base fleet plan, while maintaining up and down side optionality. The arrangement we have with Airbus enable us to re-profile our existing order to accommodate the larger A321s by the exercise of our some of our deferral rights, plus given us the flexibility to ensure no increase in committed spend. so you can see, our base fleet plan has reduced slightly, however we maintain the ability to flex back up as needed.

The update to our fleet plan. Our base case CapEx requirements have reduced by around £250 million over the next three years. This figure is based on a current hedge position of 52% in FY18. It's also important to note, that on this slide, is our ability to keep our maintenance CapEx spend relatively flat for the period.

With that, I'll now hand you back to Carolyn.

Carolyn McCall

Thanks Andrew. So easyJet continues to deliver on its strategy. Our network strategy and differentiated proposition provides passengers with the primary airport network and schedule that no other airline can replicate. This, combined with our friendly service and our digital leadership, has helped us deliver record passenger numbers and load factors for the half.

With the combination of capacity discipline, our cost advantage against our main competitors and a strong balance sheet, easyJet is well positioned in this market to benefit from its strong fundamentals and from its business models.

Just a reminder of what we said in November. We are driving our returns by investing in our core markets, growing in France behind a week legacy carrier, developing the city market strategy and growing our Lean bases. Our biannual review of capacity allocation ensures that it continues to reflect the market environment and the fuel price. We have a number of priorities to manage our growth, as you can see from the left-hand side of this slide, and this will drive profitable growth and sustainable long-term returns.

Our strategy of building strong number one positions in primary airports to maximize returns is very clear. Again we highlighted this in November. A number one position isn't just about being the number one by volume. It's also about being the airline with the broadest range of destinations and thickest routes from that airport, and most importantly, the airline with the best peak slot portfolio, so we can fly at times when customers want to travel, including time-sensitive business travelers.

As this chart shows, there is a significant benefit to being number one. We also made good returns but we are number two behind a weak legacy incumbent. Additionally our lean bases make significant contributions to maximizing returns across our network. We currently have 18 number one positions and 27 number two positions.

easyJet's capacity growth in the first half highlights our disciplined approach. We have leading positions in the U.K. and Switzerland; strong number two position behind a legacy carrier in France, and a city-based strategy in Italy, the Netherlands and Germany, while we deliver our lean basing out of Spain and Portugal. So slightly more detail.

In the U.K., we are consolidating our already very strong number one positions. We are number one in all our bases, except Stansted and Manchester. We have maintained our share by growing in line with total market capacity in H1.

In Switzerland, we are taking advantage of the strong demand and we are consolidating our number one positions in Geneva and Basel.

In France, our strategy is to expand in the regions, and in H1, we grew 31% in Lyon, 26% in Bordeaux, 18% Lyon and 19% in Toulouse. We have continued to take share from the legacy carrier and our share has increased by 2.8 percentage points.

In Italy, we have focused capacity growth on Venice with 31% growth, and Naples where we've added 20% and we're number one in both of those airports.

In the Netherlands at Schiphol, we have grown from two-based aircraft to eight, soon to be nine over the past three years, taking advantage of a time-sensitive opportunity. The airport is now full. Please note that the growth rate on this slide in the Netherlands is compared to compound growth over the last two years of 25%.

We continue to grow strongly at Schönefeld in Germany to maintain share in the Berlin market, and growth in Spain and Portugal is a combination of developing our lean bases and the opening of our new seasonal base in Palma, as well as capacity movement redeployed from Sharm.

The other important dimension to our competitive advantage is our strong positions at airports which are slot constrained. As you know, these positions have been built up over very long period of time and are very difficult to emulate. This gives easyJet a significant opportunity to maximize our competitive advantage in these very valuable airports. Firstly our planned fleet up-gauging, as Andrew mentioned, will give easyJet the opportunity to add capacity where others can't.

The move from a 319 to 186-seat 320, represents capacity increase of 19%, the move from 320 to 321 another 26%. In addition we will continue to leverage the portfolio of slots managing destinations and timings to drive maximum passenger demand.

Moving on to H2 and our growth there. The slide shows the continued focus on building and strengthening those number one positions I've already mentioned across the network. This list of airports makes up more than two-thirds of our seat growth for the half and further illustrates our strategic focus on that number one position in slot constrained airports.

Turning now to capacity changes that we are seeing across our network. easyJet is continuing to grow in the second half by 8.4%, in line with its strategic objectives. As you can see from the right-hand side of this chart, we have started to see some competitors reducing their growth plans to the summer on easyJet city passed. In the meantime, you as you would expect, underlying revenue per seat trends are improving.

So customers. Customers continued to respond positively to our attractive and highly digitized proposition and our brand strength continues in all of our key markets. In January this year, we successfully completed the migration of our Gatwick flying program into a new home in the North Terminal. Over 10 million easyJet passengers were passed through Gatwick North this year, which we have redeveloped, not just as a brand statement for the airline but very much as the template of how we see our airport experience of tomorrow.

Innovations include the world's largest biggest auto bag drop facility that has allowed us to cut maximum queue times from around 28 minutes to just 4.5 minutes today. It's a blissful experience. On the mobile host service, which automatically notifies customers of gate and baggage carriage cell information, just proved so popular in Gatwick as already been exported to a further 38 airports.

Our mobile app is proving a real advantage here and goes from strength to strength. 26% of our e-commerce sales now go through the mobile platform. We continue to see its importance growing strongly. By continuing to have services and features, we are able to further monetize its value. I mentioned in November that we were the first airline to add Apple Pay. While already this now accounts for 11% of all IRS bookings, we've been able to use it to further simplify ancillary purchasing. For example, adding and paying for bags and seats on an existing booking in just one click.

easyJet will continue to invest to be the airline leader in digital, both to enhance revenue and to decrease costs.

Moving onto loyalty. The easyJet Plus and flight club schemes, which target our most valuable customers, 50% of whom fly more than 20 times a year with us, continue to be successful. They are proving that they drive both stronger customer satisfaction, but most importantly, improved retention. Across the airline as a whole, loyalty continues to grow. Over the past 12 months, 75% of seats were sold to people who had flown with the easyJet before, which means that we now carry 56 million returning customers each year, up from only 25 million in 2010.

Now moving onto revenue. We've divided this up into revenue initiatives that are happening here and now and a pipeline of initiatives, because you'll see there is an awful lot going on. We are doing a lot through self-help to mitigate the market pressure on core seat yields. Bags and allocated seating outperformed strongly as a result of the reinvigorated approach to that pricing and also that presentation in the sales process. Other non-seat revenue continues to perform well and it's increased significance is now allowing us to nudge already high load factors further forward because it is improving the overall return from the most marginally contributing seat sales.

In-flight has been very strong and our revitalized offer has been particularly well received by our customers. We are renegotiating a number of our co-partner agreements and expect to be shortly announcing both renewals and changes to this list, as well as new partners that enable us to extend our reach more broadly across the customer travel value chain. And early example is the deal we've just announced with GetYourGuide, the leading provider of in-destination tours and activities, which means we can now sell over 16,000 activities across Europe.

On core seats, we continue to drive forward with our leading revenue management system. We are investing heavily in data science with a balance between delivering short-term initiatives around managing flights and improving existing algorithms, to more medium-term work, which is about how we use data science to radically reinvent revenue management through artificial intelligence. This is a three-year program involving the application of much bigger data science and has previously been possible, and will result in exploring smarter pricing potential of different market opportunities.

Equally exciting is our new digital platforms, the first phase of which is already being rolled out across Europe. We are completely replacing our digital front-end whether that be dot-com, mobile or contact center interfaces, as well as the reservation system that sits behind it. This will provide a level of personalization and development agility that we believe will be unparalleled in the airline industry.

Our CRM success from delivering highly targeted messages to customers, will now be extended across all our digital platforms, allowing us not just to improve ancillary attachment rates, but also monetize our customer volumes from effectively selling a much broader range of services to them. We will do this by not just increasing the range of ancillary services that we actually offer but by increasing the prominence of those we believe almost relevant and likely to convert to the individual customer because we understand and know quite a lot about each individual customer that books with easyJet. We are targeting to deliver the majority of this program over the next 12 months.

Finally, and as I think you are aware, we've previously announced our Founders Factory partnership to put us at the forefront of emerging and disruptive travel tech. Still early days, but we've announced indirect investments into FLIO and Lucky Trip, two companies looking at airport experience and travel inspiration, respectively. We'll be integrating their features into our app and website over the next few months and we are looking to accelerate about five of these each year. We'll be able to update you in much more detail at the Capital Markets Day later on in the year.

We continue, as you all know, to have an active Lean program that is taking substantial costs out of the business. And looking forward, Lean initiatives will ensure we deliver our flat headline cost per seat ex fuel target at constant currency. These initiatives include improving long-term airport and ground handling deals, increased automation like that seen at Gatwick North Terminal with our dedicated auto bag drop area; the use of data science to drive long-term cost savings such as predictive maintenance, which is already working; seasonal basing such as the recent opening of Palma, the use of data and improved scheduling and rostering efficiency.

Of course we've also talked to you about the organizational review and that is well in progress with annualized savings coming through from next year and some already this year. As well as this, we will continue to utilize our structured advantages leveraging our young fleet and low-cost of funding through our strong balance sheet, and of course the A321s will contribute significantly to this over the next five years.

As Andrew mentioned, we have been investing in resilience to deliver a more robust flying program, reduce disruption and improve customer satisfaction. This is a step that needed to be taken, given our primary airport network and the tougher operating environment, which is being driven by the ever-increasing congestion in European airspace, particularly the London TMA, which is not going to go away for some years, as well as the current French ATC system upgrade.

This will have positive outcomes for easyJet. Our priority is to invest in schedule and crew resilience, the approach to sustainable forward-planning will help with roster stability and on-time performance. Alongside our Lean program, this will help us to secure our headline cost target ex fuel at constant currency. We are already seeing early signs of the benefit of this investment and we will keep you updated as this progresses.

Our continued delivery of self-help operational improvement initiatives has begun to deliver results, as I mentioned. This is highlighted by the strong operational performance delivered over the Easter period, with total network OTP increasing by 9 percentage points to 85.3%, and at London Gatwick by 17 percentage points to 84.1%. All delivered in a period where the number of success flown increased by over 13%. Now we were certainly helped with good weather conditions and no ATC strikes, but actually the underlying operational performance there was very, very good indeed.

Turning to forward bookings. Customer demand is strong with encouraging levels of forward bookings. We have building loads earlier than last year to put us in the best position to maximize RPS in the key summer period. Overall forward bookings for the remainder of the summer are ahead of the prior year with 55% of seats currently sold for H2 versus 53% this time last year.

So on to outlook. We plan to grow capacity in the second half and the full-year, measured in seats flown, by 8.5% before disruption. We expect revenue per seat at constant currency to decline by low-single digits in the third quarter, in line with our earlier comments regarding an improving underlying RPS trend. Headline cost per seat ex fuel and at constant currency has not changed and is expected to increase by around 1% for the full-year, with total headline cost per seat at constant currency expected to decrease by 4%, assuming normal levels of disruption.

Our guidance on fuel and FX are improving slightly £10 million and £5 million, respectively. Based on our H1 results and this guidance, we are expecting no change to headline profit before tax consensus, which is currently around £365 million.

So to summarize and finally as an update, we are on track to announce our EU AOC during the summer. easyJet is a structural winner and is competing successfully in the current tough cycle. Market fundamentals have not changed. We have delivered a resilient performance in H1, investing capacity as we take a long-term view of maximizing shareholder returns. We have seen an improving underlying RPS trend in each quarter that is set to continue into the third quarter. Competitive capacity trends are also looking more favorable.

We have been strong on cost and operational performance and that's beginning to deliver some really good results. We are taking the right actions and are in the right position to benefit in the medium-term.

Thank you. And we will now open the floor to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Damian Brewer

Thank you. Damian Brewer from RBC. Can I ask two questions, please. First of all, given the comments about Easter, could you just give us some feeling of what the May and June pricing environment is looking like, given what you've booked at the moment? And then secondly, given the - you've freed up about what looks like a quarter-a-billion of balance sheet capacity with the retiming and phasing and the change in the aircraft order. You've got passenger and staff net promoter scores look like some of the highest in the industry, and you're going to get that unit cost advantage to come on the A321s. How do you plough that back into the business to build a bigger structural advantage not just with the 75% of customers who reuse you, but to tackle the people who aren't using you at the moment?

Andrew Findlay

Answer the Easter one.

Carolyn McCall

You take those one, yes.

Andrew Findlay

So Easter, I think it's fair to say we've given guidance on Q3, so that the expectation pricing environment is reflected in those numbers. It's fair to say that the Q3 guidance includes the reversal of £4 million to £5 million that we talked about in coming out of the first half. But it's strong. I think it's fair to say that we've seen an underlying improving trends from half-one into half two. We've seen that come back in definitely in April and our bookings our looking strong for the remainder of that quarter. So I think we are confident for Q3.

Carolyn McCall

So I think your question is how do we get more non-users to come into the airline? I'll bring Peter Duffy in here. I mean. I would say that a lot of our below-the-lines and so lot of our CRM is about keeping retention and we do that very cost efficiently. A lot of our above-the-lines then is about getting people to rethink why they are not using easyJet because our data says that if a legacy carrier or low-cost carrier passenger comes to easyJet, they don't go back. They really - we exceed their expectations. So you're absolutely right to say that getting that pool of non-users is very important. And we do that really through above-the-line marketing in every single market that we are in.

We do that through PR. We do that by just trying to give them kind of touch points, which show them that we are different kind of airline, and I think that's increasingly becoming important. That differentiation is very, very important today. So that's why we talk about our digital offerings. It's amazing how many people come into us, particularly business travelers actually because they can do everything in the palm of their hand. They can do anything they want with easyJet on the mobile app. Anything.

They can change their flight. They can make it a day earlier, a day later, move it forward, move it backwards. They can change their seat. They can upgrade. They can - so that ease - and I think we are actually in the world probably one of the leading airlines in terms of that capability in giving users accurate information as well about their flights and about the airports and so on. So that kind of touch point, where it says we are different. We do these things differently how we look after you.

So if you're in row 16 on easyJet, business passengers really like that. They think, well, why would I pay double the prices to go on legacy airline. So those are the touch points we try and really get through, through our advertising. Peter, do you want to add anything?

Peter Duffy

Really build that stake is the number one position in major airports. So we are in very valuable accommodations, and as we begin to build that presence there with either thicker routes or going to be a broader range of destinations, we, in turn begin to capitalize on the attractiveness that consumers have for the brand. So it's what you've said, plus the fact that we're just building our strength where big volumes of overall passengers are.

Carolyn McCall

Thank you.

James Hollins

Good morning. It's James Hollins from Exane. Two on cost and one on pricing. Just on the cost in terms of the H1, H2 split, fairly obviously it looks like a beat on H1 and was maintained full-year, it looks like H2 is going up. I was wondering how much of that was particular impact of the timing of some cause to whether there has been a particular outperformance, and perhaps therefore implied underperformance in H2? Then the second one on cost was - obviously very early to say but if you could just give any sort of detail on how this organizational restructuring etcetera will impact full-year '18 costs? Whether we should be thinking about as going up, down or just flat? And then extending Damian's question, I was wondering if could just give any little nuggets of information on Q4 pricing? I appreciate you're only a third sold, but it's something you're willing to do last year. So any detail would be useful. Thanks.

Carolyn McCall

Okay. You take the cost.

Andrew Findlay

So I'll talk about costs. So I think the phasing on half-one and half-two, the half-two the reason that we are seeing the uplift in cost is primarily around the actions we are taken our investment and resilience. So we are investing in a number of wet-leases to build our resilience in the second half, plus we've expanded our fleet, doubled the fleets. We've got two aircraft now that are going to get stuck out to aircraft in the ground from a technical perspective to get them up and flying. So some of that reflects the impacts on that. There is a little bit of project costs that we are seeing in half-two that's driving that 1% as well. But fundamentally that 1% is a target for us to be, and we are absolutely committed to the 19 over 15 flat positions.

So with respect to the structural review, we've given guidance today around what we think the rough cost will that be. It's around £10 million over the next two years. We've previously said we see that to be a six to nine month payback and we won't track. The progress is going well. We are not going to give guidance on FY18. We'll give you that later in the year with respect to our cost position. But if you remember, we did say there will be a bit of a bumpy ride between the 19 and the 15 as we make some investments to make this a better more robust business. So that's what I want to say.

Carolyn McCall

But we did say on the operation or the organizational review that we were targeting £20 million and we are on track to do that target on an annualized basis. I think, James, it's just way too early to go into Q4 pricing to be honest with you. We're a third sold, and as you said, we are building loads but we'll start seeing the pricing come through in the late markets. So we've just - I just wouldn't want to be too preemptive on that really. Jarrod?

Jarrod Castle

Good morning. It's Jarrod Castle from UBS. Three as well. Andrew you've obviously taken out £250 million worth of CapEx. How have you done that in terms of maintaining the fleet schedule? It's the still the same number of planes and would have assumed that the A321s would be more expensive than the A320s. Secondly, just looking at the 2015 to 2019 cost guidance. Obviously the A321s ex-fuel unit cost advantage of 8% to 9% better. So could you be doing something about more in terms of the guidance there? And then just lastly coming back to A321s. Any views in terms of how much yield you'll have to sacrifice to further 235-seater versus 186-seater? Thanks.

Andrew Findlay

Yes. On 321 costs, on 19, we see it's a relatively small impact because FX still [ph] stop ramping up, so the impact in 19 will be relatively small from 21s, but they'll start to come good as we grow the fleet of 21s.

With respect to the CapEx, as you know, we've got a very good relationship with Airbus and very flexible relationship with Airbus, and we've increased that flexibility and optionality in the discussions we've had. We won't go into details around that, obviously commercially sensitive. But needless to say that we've got to a position where we've managed to say that that CapEx in the first few years from a combination deferrals etcetera. So but net-net we are in the same committed position.

Yields, do you want?

Carolyn McCall

Well, we wouldn't really go into that. To be honest with you, our objective obviously would be to maximize the yields on all of those seats. I think the key thing to remember is we are going to be putting those A321s in places where we are absolutely full and we cannot get any more capacity in. So if you look at peak slots in Schiphol, if you look at in Geneva, if you look at it in Orly, if you look at it in Gatwick, you can't get any more capacity. So the 321s we're going in to create more capacity because there is pent-up demand for those peaks lots. So it's a great way of us getting capacity in slot constrained airports where you can't grow in any other way. So that's why the business case stacked up very, very well.

Daniel Röska

Daniel Röska from Bernstein. Good morning. Three questions around IT and distribution. You mentioned your upgrade on the res system. Could you give a little bit more detail on how that's going? That's usually a big thing. And what capabilities that adds to your portfolio? And then secondly maybe on the broader IT roadmap, what other systems, how is the progress going with your ancillary revenue suite, what are you planning to do to DCS and what's ahead? And last thing to tie that up, could you comment on distribution beyond your native environment? We've talked a lot about that, the distribution, the mobile. But clearly as you're moving into more mainline airports trying to gain frequency and destination share, the indirect distribution, be it via TMCs or GDS, may become more important. So what are your thinkings around that?

Carolyn McCall

Okay. So I'll just - I'm going to bring Peter in. Is Chris B here. Is he in the hangout? Chris is here. So I've got Chris Brocklesby, who is our CIO here, and Peter Duffy, who has benefits from all of this great IT stuff. So I think I'll bring them both in because I think it's interesting to hear from them what they've got to say. Sufficed to say that we are very pleased with the program. It is the full-year program where towards the end of that program will be delivering that largely in 2018, and it's been well on track extremely well-run and well-managed and will deliver some good benefits to us. But I'll just bring both of you in. You can - you're used to doing...

Peter Duffy

Yes, so in terms of the first question. So it comes in two bits is the customer front-end, the digital front-end. That is now go-live and rolled out across all markets in Europe. That's very much a platform for future change tomorrow but essentially we have that capability today. The second part is a replacement of a reservation system. We are moving that onto a Hybris platform. So we're going to be Hybris' first global airline partner. It's much more of a retail system and we are helping them bring that into the airline market. We are about 40% built on that and we are on track for that to be completed throughout the end of this year, start of next year with a sort of structured rollout across all key markets. So we are quite pleased of how that's going.

In terms of - I think second question was it capability. So it's very much about how we begin to personalize the interface based on individual customer profiles. So we would note that all airlines today probably have a very one-size-fits-all approach to selling and that you buy a ticket and then you're offered and, and, and. This is going to enable us to begin to personalize that interface much more based on what we understand about consumer and what they are trying to do in that situation. So we can begin to alter it to make it more relevant to begin to improve our conversion rates. Fundamentally that's what is going to do.

And thirdly in terms of general distribution, obviously we have a very, very successful B2C business that we always begin to push but we also work with key OTAs, TMCs and matters where we feel that's appropriate. So we had a review on network strategy. We are about to announce some key changes to that network strategy I think probably in the next few weeks going forward, but in terms of the OTAs, we have very strong relationships with a number of different OTAs and across Europe based on the individual importance for our business and we have a team of people who specifically go out and manage those relationships and make sure that we're really optimizing those for value of the airline.

Daniel Röska

[Inaudible - Microphone Inaccessible]

Peter Duffy

So that is a series of add-ons that will begin to come over time. So the Hybris platform isn't a static platform. So from day one, no, but we are expecting that to come in within a period afterwards. Yes.

Carolyn McCall

Chris, do you want to add anything to any of that?

Chris Brocklesby

Very little. I think it's clearly a very complex program that's well underway and well-structured and we are going to mitigate the risk of rollout. So it is an incremental rollout as Peter has already alluded to. So we already started that. We'll see incremental components going live later this year and then into next year. So there won't be a single moment in time where we go from not being live to live on the new platform, so that will be a gradual and unbalanced rollout over time.

Carolyn McCall

And I think we'll give you more of this on the Capital Markets Day because we have to show you how quickly we can share - how agile we will become where we will be able to make changes on the website very, very quickly and the cost of change is minimal, whereas it can takes us three to six months on the current system to change something quite simple, like a bag price. So seriously, I mean, it is really, really quite transformational for us. And we'll go into more detail on that at the Capital Markets Day.

Oliver Sleath

Hi. It's Oliver Sleath from Barclays. Three questions please. Firstly I wonder if you'd give any flavor or regional pricing as to any particular areas looking encouraging. I had some comments recently on U.K. domestic and France for instance? Secondly just around wet-leasing. I wonder if you could elaborate a bit more on how many aircraft you're wet-leasing this summer, and I imagine it's quite expensive to do that in peak summer, so is it something you'd be just sort of one-off for this year, would you be trying to avoid that in subsequent years? And finally on the ATC strikes, I guess, it's impossible question as to whether activity does pickup into the summer but would you agree that the industry at least is better prepared if that does start to kick off post the French election? Thanks.

Carolyn McCall

Regional pricing, you do mean in the U.K. or just across the network?

Oliver Sleath

Any flavor by different countries, yes.

Carolyn McCall

We've got country directors here but I would say that in France the regional efforts are going very well and that's where we've increased so much capacity. Now you'll expect to see a bit of pricing coming off because you're putting so much capacity but actually the outlook for that is positive, so we are doing well in the regions in France. Sophie, do you - well, is Sophie here? Want to mention anything about the U.K.?

Sophie Dekkers

Yes, certainly. I think from an domestic perspective, we are actually starting to see some capacity coming out of the market from competitors. So we saw some reduction on Stansted to Glasgow and Edinburgh from Ryanair this winter. We've also seeing Flybe dropping Newcastle to Belfast City and reducing Belfast to Glasgow. So we are starting to see quite a lot of reduction in the market, competitive capacity, which is obviously having a positive impact on RPS on the domestic routes. And at the moment, domestics are performing well in the U.K.

Carolyn McCall

Good. Okay. And ATC Stripes. Wet-leasing, do you want to take that first?

Andrew Findlay

Yes, wet-lease, yes. So, Oliver, this is well-planned. So we have plenty of time to negotiate good rates with the wet-leases. We are looking about three aircraft that we're looking to bring in. And you're obviously right, this isn't a permanent solution for us. Hence the investment we are making building resilience into the underlying network itself. So this is a summer thing and we've negotiate good prices for it.

Carolyn McCall

And on ATC strikes, I think we are very well prepared. I mean, we are just well-prepared for disruption and ATC strikes falls into that. So I don't think - I think you're right. I don't think you can make any predictions about what's going to happen this summer. But what you can say is that we will be very get up and the operations team are very, very well kind of managed in terms of what they would do in disruption.

Unidentified Company Representative

[Inaudible - Microphone Inaccessible].

Carolyn McCall

Yes, so we've got - Chris, leads on our customer disruption programs. So we actually have a disruption program where we look at every single way we can actually manage the event well, reduce RM cost but actually make it easier for customers etcetera, etcetera, so there is a whole program of work, as Chris says.

Andrew Lobbenburg

Hi. It's Andrew from HSBC. Can you talk to us about the opportunities or the potentially the threats you see coming out to the situation in Italy with Alitalia? And within that, what ability there might be to buy slots of whether that slot to assets as well? And then separately can I ask about the EU AOC. Obviously you're saying it's going terribly smooth smoothly and you'll announce in due course, but my understanding was that we were expecting some news slightly sooner. So what's going on with - to cause the delay and how do you see the political environment developing as far as you can see anything?

Carolyn McCall

Okay. So I think with Alitalia, it's very hard to read exactly what's going to happen there because every time you try and read that, it doesn't materialize. So I think the last time around there was a huge amount of speculation around Alitalia even surviving and then they got a big injection of cash. So I think it's very hard to read what is going to happen. They are an administration but we understand that there are plans to reshape it to be a different kind of airline perhaps focusing more on the long haul and the inbound tourist from long haul. I think inevitably it will mean that short haul capacity coming out of the market, which is good for the market. And that will therefore lead to opportunities I think for easyJet, and we will be interested in those opportunities. But as to what specifically that will be will dependent on what shape Alitalia is it in. So we already due huge amounts of capacity in and out of Rome. We carry 2.5 million passengers to and from Rome.

There may be opportunities there. There may be opportunities in the North of Italy. We don't really know yet exactly what shape that's going to take. But we've always said Italy is an important market and it remains so, so we'll keep our eyes and ears open on that.

I'm not sure why you're expecting the AOC announcement any sooner, Andrew, because I really don't know where you would have got that from, because I think we've always said that at the summer we would make announcement. The key issue is that regulators will always want the process to be confidential. So we won't be able to announce until we've got the license. So I think maybe the confusion is from when you put in for license and when you actually get the license, but we are absolutely on track. There is no delay in terms of the EU AOC from our point of view.

Mark Irvine-Fortescue

Good morning.

Carolyn McCall

Good morning.

Mark Irvine-Fortescue

Mark Irvine-Fortescue from Panmure. Two questions please. First on returns. You've dropped that chart you used to have a little while back in showing more returns by route. Could you maybe just give us an overview of how that looks at the moment and whether you're still confident in being able to churn the tail of the network positively? And the second one is just coming back to the fleet plan CapEx stuff. You said the market fundamentals haven't changed. What are the main reasons for scaling back the medium-term fleet plan than competitor, say at the end of last year? Thanks.

Carolyn McCall

Do you want to returns?

Andrew Findlay

Yes, so I think, yes, we are always churning our routes. So I think for us, we have perpetual prices reviewed at the board level every six months. We do more granular at a lower level but we are constantly churning those the routes that we believe that, A, they make money or don't return the expected number that for the business case, or we know that we can put that asset someone else onto the network and generate longer term returns and provides us with an opportunity for the future. I think from a point of view, there is no other reason [indiscernible] dropping that...

Carolyn McCall

We tend to put that in at the full year.

Andrew Findlay

So for us, we're very clear around our discipline. We are very clear around our portfolio approach to it to asset management and where we put our fleet and I think it's an ongoing basis and will continue to do so and we are very disciplined at doing that.

Carolyn McCall

So I think on the fleet plan, all you've seen - what you're seeing on there which is projected fleet plan would look like. And as Andrew said, we have flexibility on the upside as well as on the downside. So that's just as we see it today. This year our capacity is 8.5% as you've heard. That's probably the highest it's been for seven years, right. So this year we've put in a lot of capacity.

We did that for very specific purposes. We did that in order to put nine aircraft into Amsterdam [ph] from two. We've put that because we had some airport deals that we needed to fulfill a criteria for and they were definitely well worth doing. We did that because we were pursuing our strategy in the French regions that was pretty important, so that's a very strategic approach.

So we've taken this year to do all of those things that we needed to do. I think you'll have to wait until the full-year results to know what the capacity for next year will look like. I mean, you know we're going to be growing but it would be within a range of 5% to 9%, right. That's what's it's been over the course of last seven years, so there will be a range for next year. But this year was a particular year where we had to take some time constrained opportunities and that's what we've done.

Neil Glynn

Neil Glynn from Credit Suisse. If I could just ask one question really following on from the last. Frequency generally, frequency growth has generally been a key to revenue per seat gains, and I think the answer to the last question maybe suggest some of the growth this year is maybe weighing on returns because perhaps it might have been better in another year. Just interested, can you give us some flavor in terms of across the network where you are building frequency? Is there any evidence that in more and more areas frequency build has maxed out, or can you see in major cities that frequency gains are still the key to revenue per seat gains?

Carolyn McCall

Okay, I think that's a really good question because if you look at London-Amsterdam, we're doing that max about 35 flights from London to Amsterdam a day, right. And you would say that is fantastic frequency. Could it grow? Yes, it probably can grow a little bit but we've grown it rapidly over a period of time. London has got - London is a very thick route that will continue, so there will be on the edges things you can continue to do with that. Is there a room to have more frequencies Paris to Lourdes? Yes probably. Paris-Milan is a very, very thick frequency. That's doing well. And we could - we might build that a bit more. But then what we will do is we'll look for more frequency on other routes so those maybe at kind of saturation but we certainly not saturated on building frequencies city-to-city on other parts of the network because the network has got bigger and bigger. So I think that you're not going to max out that frequency, although some of your thick routes are probably flat enough, put it that way.

Cath, would you add anything to that?

Catherine Lynn

I think just on the city, we do frequency for two reasons. One is obviously to drive a quality schedule that's designed around what the customer needs and they pay a premium for. And the second one is our seat capacity. And so the 321 will give us a little bit of flexibility on some of those thicker routes, where actually they are more leisure-focused time of days is not as at a premium and we can operate that on a slightly significantly better cost base. So there are still city routes that we can thicken up, but actually it is a blend across making sure that the schedule is designed and the network designed in a customer-centric way, which optimizes revenue per seat.

Neil Glynn

If I could just follow-up with one question. I guess from an earnings perspective - maybe not capacity but from an earnings perspective, this would be the most seasonal your business has been in many years, I think, given second half profit big loss than the first half, and there still is a lot of capacity going into markets like Spain. So I'm just interested, can you give us some comfort in terms of what you're seeing beyond Easter in late bookings as to how they are coming in because there clearly is a higher level of vulnerability to bookings this year?

Carolyn McCall

That polarity that you describe would not be the case if Easter was in the first half and if the foreign exchange hadn't been £80 million. So if you take out the Easter phasing and the £80 million - £82 million of foreign exchange, you'd get an £85 million loss, which is very much in line with the range of losses that we have had over the last 10 years actually. So 19 years out of 21, easyJet has made a loss in the winter. So I don't think you're seeing an increasing polarity. The numbers clearly are polarized because of foreign exchange and Easter phasing. So I don't - our absolute expectation for next winter will that we would not be - we wouldn't have the foreign exchange here and Easter I think falls in March next year, so it would be in the first half. Do you want to add anything to that?

Andrew Findlay

Yes. I think it's fair. So I think from my perspective, I think we are seeing an underlying half-one half-two RPS trend. We've seen that very clearly taking all of those things out, the shock events and the Easter events. So I think from our perspective, we've given clear guidance from where we are on bookings. So Q3, we're feeling confident. Q4, it's early days but the trend is there.

Carolyn McCall

I said that Easter would be in the first half, you know what I meant to tell you about Easter. You don't need to bother. You know what I mean?

Neil Glynn

Got you.

Carolyn McCall

The opposite of what it was this year.

Alex Paterson

Good morning. It's Alex Paterson from Investec. Could I ask three questions, please. Firstly in Italy, are you seeing any change in the advance bookings? I'm conscious Alitalia is only been in administration for a couple of weeks but there has been quite a lot of rhetoric from the government and others building up to that. I just wondered whether you had seen any more bookings? Secondly in terms of load factor. How are you looking to sort of manage that going forward? It's been rising steadily. Do you think that trend will continue, or do you think that you're naturally going to find it's not going to rise much further without diluting fares further? And then finally, I think you made a comment about the data science and pricing potential and that you're now analyzing a lot more data. What's allowing you to do that? Is that a new project and how should we expect that to manifest itself? Is it simply that you can analyze in more granularity and therefore price specific times or routes differently, or is it on a per passenger basis? Certain passengers are going to be more responsive to certain things. How does that work?

Carolyn McCall

Okay. So change in bookings in Italy. I mean, I think it is too early to be honest with you. I don't think that is - I don't think we are going to get anything sensible right now to be honest. I mean, Francis are you - where are you?

Terri Francis

We are seeing actually an improving trend in the same way that Alitalia has declared some booking slowdown. But moreover, I mean, what we are seeing is that the trend is starting from quite a while because we have a lot of families and couples which are back on - with the desire to book their travels, so that is generally speaking very healthy given the capacity situation in Italy. And by the way, on certain routes we are already seeing capacity coming out of the market.

Carolyn McCall

Thanks Francis. Load factor, yes, rising steadily. I think what is being very, very good is because of the improvement of our ancillary offering, we are making more money out of ancillaries per passenger, and as a result of that - because we don't sell really - our load factors are finely balanced. We maximize revenue. And it's finely balanced in terms of we don't tend to sell loads of more seats. We don't cover the margin of contribution, right, which is not the same for every airline because fly to primary airports. We have a different model. But because of the ancillary revenue, we are able, I think, to push our load factor further than we've done, which is what you've seen already and we would always balance that. But I think that's quite positive trend.

Now we are running load factors in the 90s, so there is going to be a limit to what you can do. You also have to bear in mind the operational performance as a result of high load factors is a much more work in peak summer. So we just balanced all of those factors. But I do think the ancillary support now means that we can push those load factors and our margin contribution is positive, so that's good news.

On the analysis, there is two very different things here. One is the CRM program, which we've had now for the last six years but it's getting richer and richer and deeper in terms of what we know about our customers and actually how we are able to use it to benefit our customers. So we will do all sorts of things in terms of alerting them to certain things, giving them information earlier than other customers, etcetera, etcetera. So the CRM system is where we get a lot of very targeted, very personalized communication.

And the other thing on the revenue management system is completely separate to that really and that's where we are using artificial intelligence increasingly. And the three-year program we've embarked on is really about reusing data science and artificial intelligence to really - which it helps you exponentially because what we can do with that is analyze mass data in a way that that could be very, very beneficial to informing pricing by routes, in fact by flight.

So we already do a version of that but this is just kind of really improving and ramping up that that way of doing things. So two quite separate things that we're embarked on. Andrew?

Andrew Light

Hi, it's Andrew Light from Citi. Brexit question. This time next year, I guess, you'll be opening [indiscernible] reservation system to a post-Brexit scenario.

Carolyn McCall

Yes.

Andrew Light

Do you have any concerns with that? Would you delay the opening up of the system until you sort it out until EU and the Britain actually sorted out some agreements on aviation?

Carolyn McCall

No. Really no, because I think the reservation is the reservation system. I don't think it's going to - I don't think that's going to, in anyway, impinge on whatever is agreed between the U.K. government and the EU 27. I think the reservation system is going to be the reservation system.

Andrew Light

Also can you tell us your planning. You generally plan one year ahead and if you can…

Carolyn McCall

You mean putting seats on sale? Do you mean actually selling?

Andrew Light

Yes, seats on sale.

Carolyn McCall

No, that's different. No, I don't think we would change that at all. I mean, I think we would proceed exactly as we proceed now. Tour operators have much longer lead times than we do, and it might cause them some headaches but our view would be that once we have our EU AOC, we have all our European flight rights. We have our UK AOC, we have all our British flying rights and we are in a very good position. And all we are really relying on governments to do is to get bilateral between the U.K. and the EU 27, and that's in everybody's interest. It's in all airlines' interest to have a simple bilateral that allows European airlines to fly into the U.K. and U.K. airlines to fly into Europe.

So it's a very - it is actually quite straightforward. And the British government has many, many people that already today that negotiate bilaterals. That's what we do with the rest of the world. So we feel that it shouldn't in anyway stop what we do. We're just going to continue as normal because it's really important. Our passengers can just fly our schedule as normal.

Carolyn McCall

Any other questions? Thank you all very much for coming. Thanks for your questions. We'll see you later.

