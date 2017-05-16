Staples' (SPLS) CEO Shira Goodman on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 16, 2017 08:00 AM ET

As a remainder, this conference is being record.

Chris Powers

Thanks, Shannon, good morning everyone, and thanks for joining us for our first quarter 2017 earnings call. Our first quarter results, the live webcast of this call, and the slides that we will reference this morning are all available on our website at investor.staples.com.

During today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP metrics including comparable sales. Our comparable sales measure excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, store closures and changes in foreign currency translation. Please see the financial measures and other data section of investor.staples.com for a reconciliation of non-GAAP metrics and recast historical results to reflect all of our businesses outside of North America as discontinued operations.

Certain information we will discuss constitutes forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed or referenced in Staples' 10-Q filed this morning.

Here to discuss Staples' Q4 performance and outlook are Shira Goodman, Chief Executive Officer; and Christine Komola, Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us is Jeff Hall, our Vice Chairman.

Shira Goodman

Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everyone. Today, we announced our Q1 2017 results. Starting on Slide 3, let’s take a look at the headlines.

Comparable sales in Staples business advantage our North American contract business grew 1%. This reflects a stable trend on the two year stack basis as our year-over-year comparison in Q1 was about two points more difficult in Q4. Consistent with our strategy, we once again drove solid sales growth in our mid-market contract business with sales up 10% year-over-year including a 7% tailwind from our acquisition of capital office products.

We grew operating income in North American retail for the first time since Q2 2015. We achieved our non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.17, which was right in-line with our expectations and we recently launched a new brand campaign Pro Time that celebrates our target customers and communicates in many ways that Staples is already a solution provider for businesses of all sizes.

Turning to Slide 4, last week we marched the one year anniversary of launching Staples 2020, which is a multi-year transformational change of our strategy, our operating model and our mindset. I'm proud of the team for all that we have accomplished over the past year. we are increasingly focused on building relationships with business customers and at the same time, we have reducing our exposure to customers who are more transaction oriented and place less value on the services and expertise that we provide.

Just as a reminder, Staples 2020 has four priorities. One accelerate growth in the mid-market in North America. Two, preserve profitability in our North American stores, while rationalizing excess capacity. Three, take aggressive actions to drive profit improvements and reduce cost across the Company, and four narrow our geographic focus to North America. We made great progress on each of these priorities during Q1.

Let's start with mid-market growth on Page 5. Staple's business advantage remains the cornerstone of our long-term growth strategy, and the mid-market contract business once again led the way during Q1 as we continue to build momentum on our two key mid-market growth metrics. Membership customers, and sales beyond office supply. We acquired a record 34,000 new membership customers bringing the total to 91,000 and we drove strong growth in the mid-market in categories beyond office supplies with sales up 12% year-over-year including a five points tailwind from capital office products.

Moving to Slide 6. In North America retail we are focused on preserving profitability. Operating income was up $4 million versus Q1 of last year. We continue to take a more disciplined approach to our promotional strategy and we also made good progress driving our three key retail metrics, customer conversion, services growth and store count.

Customer conversion in our U.S. stores increased 300 basis points year-over-year. Our highly profitability print-to-marketing business continues to significantly outpace the house with same-store sales down about 1% year-over-year and we continue to reduce excess capacity with 18 stores closing during Q1.

Turning to Slide 7, we remain on-track with our multi-year cost savings plan, our goal is to take out $100 million of cost in 2017 and we made good progress here during the quarter. We reduced end-to-end product cost and continues to evolve our promotional strategies both of which supported our improved gross margin rates year-over-year. We also drove efficiency savings across the organization in areas like systems, marketing and store operations.

And finally we substantially narrowed our geographic focus to North America. We have closed the sale of a controlling interest in our European peculations in late February and we closed the sale of our businesses in Australia and New Zealand in late April and we are now pursuing the sale of our remaining smaller businesses outside of North America.

Let’s turn to Slide 9. Now, that we have successfully narrowed our geographic footprint to North America, we are evolving our Staples 2020 strategy and increasing our focus on several growth categories. These categories include facilities, break room, furniture, technology solutions and promotional products of what we are now referring to as Pro categories. So our new Staples 2020 strategic plan is to accelerate Pro Category growth with business customers of all sizes.

Today, about half of our North American delivery sales already come from this pro categories. So we are pursuing this opportunity from a position of strength and while these categories aren’t branded new for us, we are increasing our investment and our focus on them. Going forward, we plan to increase our number of Pro Category specialists, broaden our Pro Category assortment and enhance the digital customer experience when shopping and buying pro categories.

You can look to our success growing facilities supplies as a great example of what we are capable of achieving in pro categories. We have had tremendous success, built in scale and credibility in the facility supply and achieved double-digit growth in each of the last six years. We know that business customers of all sizes value the product, the services and expertise that we provide and we are applying to lessons we learnt in facility supplies to each of our pro categories.

And perhaps what is most attractive is that the market for pro categories is extremely large and fragmented. Today, Staples is already a market leader in each of these categories, but our market share in the low single-digits and most of our customers still don’t source these products from us. So we are extremely well positioned to continue gaining share in pro categories as we increase our focus on them.

Consistent with this, last week we launched a new brand campaign that repositions how we convey the value and benefits Staples delivers to customers. Reinforces our strength in Pro Category and clearly articulates that Staples is a solutions partner for businesses of all sizes. Our new campaign Stapes its Pro Time emphasizes that Staples already combines the product and services and expertise that enable the workplace to work. In short, we are looking to better communicate and get credit for what we already do so well today.

And turning to Slide 11, with the addition of our Pro Category strategic plan, we are increasingly confident that we will achieve our Staples 2020 goals for more than 80% of our sales to be delivered and more than 60% of our sales to come from core categories by the year 2020. Now let’s just take a quick look at our Q1 results for our two business units.

Starting with North American delivery on Slide 12. As a reminder, our Delivery business includes Staples Business Advantage, staples.com, staples.ca and Quill. It now generates more than 60% of our annual sales and nearly three quarters of our annual operating income. In this division, comparable sales were down less than 1% versus Q1 of last year. During the first quarter, we continued to execute our plan and I'm pleased with our progress.

In Staples Business Advantage, we are investing in sales force, supply chain, lead generation and the customer experience to drive long-term growth. In Q1, comp sales were up 1% in Staples Business Advantage with growth in all of our Pro categories. Sales were up in the double-digits in break room and technology, high single-digits in facilities and low single-digit growth in furniture and promotional products. Sales in categories like ink and toner, paper and office supplies were down about 1%.

At the same time, we are retooling our staples.com and quill.com businesses as we move toward a model designed for customers who value relationships and service and move away from customers who are more transaction and promotion oriented. As planned, we experienced modest sales headwinds in staples.com and quill.com as we execute our strategic pivot to improve our value proposition with business customers and strengthen our foundation for long-term growth.

During Q1, North American Delivery operating income rate decreased 66 basis points to 5.2%, and operating income declined $22 million year-over-year. The decline in operating income rates reflects our growth investments in sales force, marketing and supply chain, partially offset by increased product margin rates.

Turning to North American Retail on Slide 13. As you know, our top priority here is to preserve profitability, and we had an excellent first quarter. North American Retail operating income rate increased 54 basis points to 3.5%, and operating income increased $4 million versus Q1 of last year. This primarily reflects increased product margin rate as a result of the progress we have made reducing product costs, a more analytical and disciplined promotional strategy and favorable sales mix, somewhat offset by the negative impact of lower sales on fixed expenses.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Christine to review our first quarter financial results in more detail and provide our outlook.

Christine Komola

Thanks, Shira. Let's start on Slide 14 with some additional color on our Q1 financial results. Total company comparable sales declined less than 3% versus Q1 of last year. This excludes headwinds of about 150 basis points from acquisitions and divestitures over the past year and 80 basis points from store closures.

During Q1, gross profit decreased $34 million versus Q1 of last year, and gross profit rate increased 49 basis points year-over-year to 26%, which was in-line with our expectations. This reflects increased product margin rate and a more disciplined promotional strategy, somewhat offset by supply chain initiatives in North America Delivery and the negative impact of lower sales and fixed expenses in North America Retail.

Total Company SG&A decreased $20 million year-over-year, and SG&A rate increased 61 basis points to 21.6% on a non-GAAP basis. The increased rate reflects investments to accelerate growth in North America Delivery as well as the negative impact of lower sales on fixed expenses in North America Retail. These headwinds were somewhat offset by ongoing expense management and operational efficiencies across the Company.

Total Company operating income on a non-GAAP basis declined $15 million year-over-year to $171 million, and operating income rates decreased 15 basis points to 4.1%. Our non-GAAP effective tax rate for continuing operations came in at 32% for Q1, which was favorable to our guidance of 33.5%.

The favorability was primarily driven by our geographic distribution of earnings. We expect our full-year non-GAAP effective tax rate for continuing operations to be approximately 32%. During the first quarter, we achieved non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.17, a decline of approximately $0.02 versus Q1 of last year.

Turning to cash flow on Slide 15. Q1 capital expenditures came in at $37 million, a decrease of $7 million versus the prior year. With operating cash flow of $258 million, our Q1 free cash flow was $221 million. We ended Q1 with approximately $1.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents.

Turning to our outlook on Slide 16. We expect second quarter fully diluted non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in the range of $0.10 to $0.13. This reflects continued progress on our cost initiatives, offset by the investments we have been making to accelerate mid-market growth and Pro Category growth with business customers of all sizes. We remain on-track to generate at least $500 million of free cash flow and to close approximately 70 stores in 2017.

I'll now turn it back over to Shannon, our conference call moderator, for Q&A.

Shira Goodman

Good morning Greg.

Gregory Melich

Good morning. Had a couple of questions. One, I’ll start with the free cash flow the tightened strategy. The $500 million goal, does that include any cash costs for restructuring or closing stores or is that basically a net number? Is that number significant? Then I have a follow-up on the business.

Shira Goodman

I'll let Christine answer that.

Christine Komola

Hi Greg, that is including, which is not significant.

Gregory Melich

Got it. So it includes that, but it's not a significant number like it was a few years ago?

Christine Komola

That's correct.

Gregory Melich

Got it, and then secondly, just so I understand the new phase of the 2020 Shira that you outlined, what should we expect in terms of investment, whether it be in gross margin, SG&A or CapEx to get to that next level? You mentioned about - it sounded like assortment, but service - just sort of take us through the business model argument about really ramping it up with Business Advantage.

Shira Goodman

Right. I'm glad you asked that because it's so core to our go-forward strategy. And so what we find with our customers is they clearly want the basics, which is assortment, fair prices and reliable deliveries. And we deliver on all of those very well. But what in customers in the Pro categories want in addition to that, is the expertise we bring as well as the services. And that's really what differentiates it, it creates a much stickier relationship, more profitable relationship.

In terms of the investments, I mean, we are not really disclosing the exact amounts at this time, but as we said, this is a multi-year journey, and we believe the opportunity is large, and we are going to invest behind it.

Jeffrey Hall

Yes, just to be clear, we don't expect though meaningful CapEx investments. The investments we see here are really as we build out our supply chain expertise and capacity as well as adding the additional experts in sales force into our sales forces to support these Pro categories.

Shira Goodman

So you already seen the indicators of the investments in Q1.

Jeffrey Hall

That's exactly right.

Gregory Melich

Got it, alright. Thanks a lot.

Brian Nagel

Hi, good morning.

Shira Goodman

Good morning Brian.

Brian Nagel

So a couple of questions. First off, just on gross margin. This is now a second consecutive quarter, we saw a nice uptake. Again, just maybe quickly, I mean how the drivers and the sustainability of that line as we think over the balance of 2017 and beyond, and then I have a follow-up.

Shira Goodman

So I'll answer that first, and Christine might chime in as well. I'm really proud of the work that our team has done on gross margin, and I do believe it is something that is sustainable. It reflects a few things: much better product cost, because we are looking at end-to-end relationships with our vendors and much smarter promotional strategies as well as a change in mix to more of the higher-value areas such as print and marketing services.

So let's look at retail for a minute, if you take technology as an example, technology was responsible for half of our comps decline in retail. That's both due to the industry as well us by pulling back from promotional technology, but having said that, we sold higher-end technology. Our team did an amazing job of attaching that with services. They leveraged their expertise to find the right technology for our customers, and as a result, gross margin dollars are up. And I think that is really indicative of our strategy.

Christine Komola

And what I would add Brian actually to Shira's point is that is 100% kind of our strategy across all business units, so while we don't give specific guidance on line items, as you know. We feel pretty good about the work that we are doing within gross margin and that's enabling us to help fund some of the different investments that we asked about earlier.

Brian Nagel

Great, very helpful, and then the second question, my follow-up, maybe I'll make it kind of two parts, but as far as the Pro Category, and clearly you had some success there. We continue to call out as a big focus for Staples. Are you selling there to the same customer or as you push these Pro categories, are using a bit of a shift in the core customer base for Staples?

Shira Goodman

I'm sorry, Brian.

Brian Nagel

No, go ahead. Go ahead.

Shira Goodman

It varies by customer and t varies by customers size. So the smaller the customer, the more likely it is to be a single buyer, and also it also includes furniture and facilities very often is one buyer. Tech and office products can be together. Often office products and break room can be together. When you move to larger customers, the connective tissue is often that they have sophisticated procurement departments and strategic sourcing where it comes together, and I think in all cases, what they really value is A, you are working with an established supplier and there is someone you trust and you know is reliable in terms on delivering the value proposition. And then obviously, savvy buyers know the value of vendor consolidation.

Brian Nagel

Got it. Okay, well thank you and I’ll turn it over to someone else. Thank you very much.

Shira Goodman

Good morning Kate.

Kate McShane

Good morning. With regard to North American Delivery, could you give more detail around the customer acquisition versus the customer attrition during the quarter? And is your guidance baking in an inflection in NAD for the remaining three quarters of the year?

Shira Goodman

So I will answer the first. I'm not sure I caught the second. So in terms of acquisition and retention, they are actually remarkably steady in Staples Business Advantage. And the one area that we are seeing a little bit of the weakness is core office supplies to existing customers, which I really think reflects secular trends, but our acquisition and retention is as strong as ever. And if you could repeat the second half of your question.

Kate McShane

Just with regards to the outlook and guidance. Are you baking in an inflection for our North American Delivery for the remaining three quarters of the year?

Jeffrey Hall

So just to be clear, we haven't guided for anything but the second quarter at this point, and the simple answer there is we expect the trends from Q1 to continue. We expect to continue to grow in our mid-market, in our BOSS categories and continue to see headwinds in the core office supplies and the dot-com businesses.

Kate McShane

Thank you.

Shira Goodman

Thank you Kate.

Simeon Gutman

Thanks good morning. With regard to the mid-market, it's clearly helping the NAD business today. Can you lay out a timeframe when you anticipate growth in the mid-market to be able to be strong enough to flip the entire segment to positive? And can you remind us the percentage of sales from mid-market? And what the overall run rate is in terms of dollar growth?

Shira Goodman

So in terms of flipping it to positive sales, I mean that is clearly our aspiration, and that's within the line of sight for us. And keep in mind, it's not only mid-market growth, it's also the Pro Category growth. When we talk about mid-market, the very clean definition would be mid-market through Staples Business Advantage, which is about $1.5 billion. But keep in mind, we also have a lot of mid-market customers who shop on staples.com, Quill and stores and that's actually one of our big competitive advantages, because it highly take what we do so successfully in SBA and move it to some of these other channels where we interact with those customers.

Simeon Gutman

And as mid-market grows as an overall percentage, I'm assuming that's favorable for gross margin. Is that correct? And then, if you look just within the mid-market gross margin, is that moving up within itself year-over-year?

Shira Goodman

So I'll answer the first, and maybe Christine can answer the second. Yes, definitely favorable for both gross margin and bottom line, and that was part of the reason why we chose mid-market as really a target segment. There was a very clear customer need that we could uniquely suit, and it's a very profitable segment for us.

Christine Komola

I think just on the gross margin question, these customers are growing fastest in our Pro Category line of business, which has a slightly lower gross margin rate, but the dollars are what is important to us, and those are growing fast. And from a bottom line perspective, cost-to-serve, they are definitely growing nicely.

Simeon Gutman

Okay. I'm just going to sneak in one more. Can you talk about how PCs are performing? In the retail, we have heard there has been bit of bounce back in the category. I think units were up in North America in the first quarter. Curious what you are seeing and how you describe the tenor of the category?

Shira Goodman

So again, I'll give a high level, and then Christine will probably chime in. Overall, we are pleased with what our team is doing with technology sales. As I said, it's clearly driving half of the comps decline, but overall profit dollars are up, as we just sell the higher-end PCs, and our team does a great job with attaching the appropriate products and services so that our customers can go back to their offices and workplace and use them efficiently.

Christine Komola

And, I think just to build on that, we definitely feel much better about the computers and the Technology Services overall. So our tech services business is partnering very closely with the technology hardware and software teams and feel that we have got a much more sustainable proposition, which is narrower, a smaller base of business, but it should be less volatile over time.

Matthew Fassler

Thanks a lot and good morning. There are two dynamics you to discussed related to the commercial and Delivery business. One was the impact of comparisons on the growth and talking about two year stack. And the second related to growth investments and the impact that, that had on operating margin in that business. On the first piece, because we only have, I think, the fourth quarter comp reported as a comp for the Delivery business given that the restatement and the inclusion of online in that division with Q4, I'm wondering if you could talk to us about what the trend was through last year from a comparable sales perspective in that division overall.

Shira Goodman

Christine.

Christine Komola

Yes, sure. So Matt, in general if you look at our Business Advantage, it's been pretty steady on a two year stacked basis. Last year, a year ago from now, it was higher primarily because of the business that we acquired in acquisition front that we went pretty heavy on. We continue to feel and see a steady state improvement over the long-term in our acquisition, and that's what's driving the growth there, but when erosion on the core business is kind of the offset, and it's been a pretty consistent story where we see the biggest growth to Shira's point is on the mid-market, and that's kind of taking over the lead building growth in the overall business.

Shira Goodman

And Matt, if I could just help you unpack that a little bit perhaps strategically. Transforming our overall Company we are transforming our Delivery business to ensure long-term profitable growth, and we are really building on our strengths, which is relationships and bringing together product, services and expertise. And as I said, that combination is differentiated.

It's valued by our customers, and it's profitable, which is why I think the two key measures that we often report memberships, which is great indicator of relationships and Pro Category growth, which are the categories are really build on our expertise are both critical. To your point, it doesn't happen in a quarter. A lot of this is building on things we have done well for many years, and in other cases, we are innovating our way into new ways of doing business.

Matthew Fassler

And so if we think, as we work on our forecast, did the trend again because of your restatements, it's a bit hard to get other details I'm thinking about the Delivery business overall I know at SBA Plus online, did the trend improve through last year on an underlying basis or deteriorate? So if we were to keep the two year stack flat, would the absolute number decelerate or accelerate here?

Jeffrey Hall

Trended down a little bit over the longer term. It's been pretty flat over the last three quarters or so. The trend is down as Shira just described as we pivot this business, but we have seen it flat out there over the last couple of quarters.

Matthew Fassler

Thank you. And then just on the second part of my question. So last year, each quarter of the year, you achieved operating leverage in the Commercial and Delivery business on a restated basis. So the investments that you made in Q1 were a bit of a change in trend, and I think you articulated the rationale for those investments very clearly. Is this investment phase, if you will, a one quarter phase? Is this the bulk of it or does that play out to some degree over the course of the year?

Shira Goodman

I think it will play out over the course of the year. We expect 2017 to be an investment year for our Delivery business and primarily in mid-market and our Pro Categories.

Matthew Fassler

Got it. Thank you so much guys.

Operator

Michael Baker

Hi. I guess just following up on Matt's question in investments in the first quarter. So you said continue throughout the year, but where continue at the same way and, I guess the question is at some point this year or when can we expect operating profits to be up in that delivery segment? And, I guess, related to that, can you differentiate the investments that you are making in personnel versus price or other kinds of investments? Thanks.

Jeffrey Hall

Yes, we expect the investment to increase a little bit form here over the course of the year. We haven't been specific about guiding into the out quarters, but obviously, you see us guiding down into Q2. So we do expect those investments to go up. The investments are really focused at this point as I said earlier on adding the expertise and the sales force into the Pro Categories and building out the supply chain really for two things.

Supply chain, so that we can enhance our ability to do next-day deliver all these BOSS categories and other categories where we see significant value. And also we are bringing on some inventory that we haven't previously stocked in the past, which then also helps us improve our customer service as well as we think bring some incremental margin in the out quarters.

Michael Baker

Okay, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is [indiscernible] filling in for Mike Lasser. Thanks a lot for taking our question. So your North America Retail margins expanded quite nicely this quarter. it sequentially improved over what you have seen in the prior few quarters. How long do you think you can maintain this profitability even in a scenario where you continue to see a mid-single-digit comp decline retail segment.

Shira Goodman

So the whole strategy for North American Retail is to preserve profitability. And we think that the strategies that we are taking there and being much more disciplined around promotions, focusing on in-store selling are the right strategies and will enable us to preserve profitability. I'm not sure I can promise that profit dollars will grow every single quarter, but our goal is to very much manage any decline.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's pretty helpful. Thank you very much.

Shira Goodman

Thank you.

Shira Goodman

Good morning Dan.

Daniel Binder

Good morning, thanks. I just had a question around the large contract business and what you are seeing in the marketplace from a competitive bidding standpoint. And if you talk a little bit about that end of the business, is it being driven more by customer acquisition and what does sales look like with existing customers?

Shira Goodman

So as I said, in our commercial and enterprise space, it's very steady in terms of acquisition and our pipeline and retention. Obviously, our goal there is to drive Pro Category growth as well, and our team is doing a nice job of that. Customers in that area really value. They have probably been on the forefront of valuing the expertise and services that we bring to the table and the headwind in that area is a secular decline that we are managing our way through.

Jeffrey Hall

Yes. So we love our business here, we have nice share and very high retention of the customers that we have. Right they love the service we provide, we provide a service that's really unmatched. And we continue to be able to retain and grow that business as a result.

Shira Goodman

And one of the key things of that is the next-day delivery that we do. And our supply chain team has really done a great job of upping our service levels and just having a very high degree of consistency and quality, which is just critical to that relationship.

Daniel Binder

And what are you seeing in the marketplace as you go to bid on business? Are you running into more competitive environment than you were let's say a few quarters ago or is it about the same? And have you seen Amazon start showing up in any of these larger company bids? I know they have got [indiscernible] communities business, which is a little bit different, but just curious if you are seeing anything out of that.

Jeffrey Hall

Competitive environment really hasn't changed. It's always been competitive, it continues to be competitive. As I said we love our position, we love our retention rate here. So we are happy with our offering. The simple answer is we have not really seen Amazon in any meaningful way. Certainly, we keep an eye on them, we keep a look at what they are doing. We are kind of vigilant in making sure that we are not going to get surprised from the outside in, but at this point, we aren't seeing any meaningful participation.

Shira Goodman

And the other thing I would add is it's actually those larger customers who have a much firmer grasp on the total cost-to-serve. And therefore, while the actual prize is important and always will be important, it's the total cost-to-serve that is really important if they are going out to bid.

Daniel Binder

And then the last one if I could on e-commerce and specifically staples.com or quill.com, you mentioned some headwinds there. Are you finding that the transparency that we get on the web, is it more of a pricing issue that's a headwind or is it something more than that?

Shira Goodman

No, I think it's much more strategic that as we have looked at those businesses in light of our overall strategy, we really want to be migrating them much more to a relationship based business as well. That's why we are selling memberships both in staples.com and Quill, and we have had good uptake in both of those channels. And again, there are elements of the memberships that are price related and enable us to offer great pricing to our customers, but it's also building more of that relationship with them.

Daniel Binder

Okay. Thanks.

Shira Goodman

Thank you.

Shira Goodman

Good morning Chris.

Christopher Horvers

Good morning. So you talked about the product acquisition cost improving which is pretty remarkable considering your sales are down on a comp basis in both divisions. So can you peel out that part a little bit? Are you seeing any sort of giveback as the core office supply business [KEs] (Ph) or maybe you are getting more leverage there? And is that the expansion also driven by the volume synergies that you are seeing as you expand BOSS?

Shira Goodman

So I'll answer, and then others might want to chime in. It really is across the board, Chris. Yes, we are seeing a lot more buying synergies in BOSS as we have gotten to be much more scale for a lot of those vendors. So you are right. There is a lot of opportunity there, and I think that's actually opportunity that we are just right now skimming the top off of.

The other thing I would add is own brand plays a really important role here. So part of our strategy is both to drive own brand penetration but also our increased sophistication with own brand and product cost really enables us to be a very savvy partner and negotiator with our suppliers.

Jeffrey Hall

If I could just summarize what Shira said, we have a great merchandising team, and they are executing well.

Christopher Horvers

So the own brand, is that expansion of own brand? Or is that just how your sourcing the own brand?

Shira Goodman

Yes, and yes. So we clearly are looking to expand own brand. Our penetration for own brand in our legacy categories is quite high and about much lower in our Pro Categories. So we have a large initiative with our own brand team driving some of penetration in our Pro Categories, especially as we gain scale there. And then the other thing is just better sourcing of it. And then the third piece that the team has really worked on is lead time. That's a key component of own brand. And the more we can bring down our lead time, that obviously helps with working capital as well as service levels.

Christopher Horvers

Got it. And then on the NAD comp side, you mentioned the two year stack. You also mentioned seeing line of sight to grow. So is that how the compares play out for the rest of the year essentially if I held two year stacks, do we turn positive following up that prior question? Or is it something that you are seeing in terms of the momentum in the mid-market in the expanded categories?

Jeffrey Hall

Yes. I think we are pretty clear we see 2017 as really as an investment year as we start to grow these things out and continue to execute our strategy. So while we certainly see that we are starting to gain traction, and we are excited about the opportunity, we think it is quarters out into the future.

Christopher Horvers

Understood, and then just one quick last one. So you do a great job managing NAR profitability. How are incentivizing people in that division? Is it based on sales? Is it based on sort of cash flow decay rate? And any specificity around sort of what the bar is around cash flows and compensation would really be really helpful. Thank you.

Shira Goodman

Yes. So our bonus plan this year is very clear and very synced up with our strategy. In North American Retail, it's operating income. In North American Delivery, its sales and operating income and obviously, it's linked to EPS because we need to be able to fund our bonus, but I think everyone across the company really understands the role they play. It is this is a team support here, and I couldn't be more proud of the different groups within Staples for embracing their roles and executing to that.

Christopher Horvers

Thank you.

Anthony Chukumba

Just turning back to North American Retail, I mean, as you said, I mean, you did a really nice job of increasing operating margin, but, I guess, I was just looking for a little color on comp store sales. Conversion, as you said, improved. So it sounds like travel must have really kind of fallen pretty significantly. I was just wondering if you could just give a little color as to why traffic was down so much. Thank you.

Shira Goodman

Well, I think traffic is down in retail. I think the second piece of it is we are driving less of the promotions that might drive traffic but don't drive profit. But having said that, I think we have also looked at our marketing very scientifically, and we do believe that there is some opportunities to drive further traffic as we have done that.

Anthony Chukumba

That's helpful. Thank you.

Shira Goodman

Good morning Joe.

Joseph Feldman

Good morning guys. Thanks for taking the question. Wanted to ask can, you share with us the latest on what happens when you close a store, meaning like what does go on in the market, especially with the new focus on the Pro? Do you see any issues related to that customer in terms of spending one way or the other, and how it might impact you overall?

Jeffrey Hall

It's hard to be generic on that. I would say that, for the most part, when we close a store, first of all, when we close a store, there is very little costs for us, but we think about the customers, we certainly make an effort to then get those customers into our dot-come or into other stores. At this point, the stores we are closing aren't that geographically close to the other stores. So there's not a large pickup in our other stores, and we have seen some small pickup in the dot-com but really not meaningful, not as much as we would like to see.

Joseph Feldman

That’s helpful. Thank you.

Shira Goodman

Thank you very much again for joining us today and I would like to thank the entire Staples team for all of their hard work in Q1. Staples 2020 is a multi-year journey, and I'm confident that we have the right plan and the right team in place to get back to sustainable sales and earnings growth while achieving our long-term goals. Thanks for joining us, and have a great day.

