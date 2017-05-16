Akers Biosciences' (AKER) CEO John Gormally on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 16, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Fiona Henson - Global Public Relations Manager, Vigo Communications

John Gormally - Chief Executive Officer

Ray Akers - Vice Chairman

Gary Rauch - Vice President, Finance

Analysts

Scott Billeadeau - Walrus Partners

Jeff Kobylarz - Diamond Bridge Capital

Marc Robins - Catalyst Research

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Akers Biosciences Inc. Q1 2017 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Fiona Henson. Please go ahead.

Fiona Henson

Good morning and thank you for joining us. On the call today, we have John Gormally, the Company's CEO; Dr. Ray Akers, the Vice Chairman; and Gary Rauch, the VP of Finance. Following the Safe Harbor statements John and Ray will provide an overview of progress in the first quarter and then Gary will provide a summary of the financial results before we open up the call for questions.

Before we get underway, I'd like to ask everyone to take note of the Safe Harbor paragraph that appears at the end of the news release detailing the Company's financial results which were published this morning. The paragraph states that any forward-looking statements that the Company makes, speak only as of the date made, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as otherwise required by Federal Securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein or elsewhere to reflect any change in our expectations, with regard to any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

I would now like to hand over to Akers Bio's CEO, John Gormally.

John Gormally

Thank you, Fiona, and good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to say the positive momentum from our fourth quarter of last year continued into Q1 this year with the company realizing small, but consistent growth in the sale of our PIFA Heparin PF/4 products. Moreover, we're beginning to see contributions from BreathScan OxiChek a component of Akers Wellness product line. In parallel, we continue to vigorously manage operating costs and this resulted in a reduction in the net loss for the quarter to $1.3 million as compared to $1.5 million in the same quarter last year taking us closer to our internal true north objective a cash flow breakeven inflection point and overall company profitability.

Now before I share additional detail on the first quarter progress, I'd like to turn the call over to Ray Akers who co-founded the company and invented most of the platform technologies on which are test are based, his overview will provide those that are new to Akers Bio with some background on our proprietary technologies.

Ray Akers

Thank you, John. The company has developed several proprietary technology platforms that form to basis for various rapid diagnostic and screening tests. Our goal is to increase the speed at which health information is delivered to a person either directly or by a care giver. Our two most advanced technologies are antibody test that look for biomarkers of a condition and a smaller drop of blood and tests that look for biomarkers of a medical or health condition present in a person's breath. We are proven through numerous studies that biomarkers given off in your breath have a very close correlation to those in your blood stream.

As most people would prefer to blow into a device rather than have a blood draw, we believe this is a very valuable testing technology platform with multiple potential applications. Our most developed tests the one which accounted for most of the revenue in Q1 is a rapid antibody blood test for an allergy to the very widely used blood thinner heparin. We call this test the PIFA Heparin/PF4 Rapid Assay or PIFA Heparin. The condition it tests for is called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia or HIT and HIT is a life and limb threatening potential complication of heparin therapy.

Heparin is the most widely-used blood thinner in the world because it is inexpensive. However, Heparin can occasionally produce a bad reaction known as HIT in patients who are on Heparin therapy typically following cardiac or orthopedic surgery. There are four million tests for HIT run in the U.S. alone every year, but the vast majority are performed the old-fashioned way, sending a blood sample off to a laboratory and waiting 24 hours to 72 hours, while the doctors are waiting for the results they usually pick the patient off Heparin and place them on significantly more expensive alternative drugs only to find out one to three days later that he or she is not suffering from HIT as is commonly the case. In these instances the hospital has spent thousands of dollars on alternative therapy is that it need not have spent.

Now our test takes just 10 minutes. It's FDA approved and highly accurate. It's also approved in the European Union and China. It's a very valuable rule out tool. The money you can save it typical U.S. hospital in a necessary alternative drug therapy costs and extended hospital stays is in the region of a $1 million per hospital per year.

All of the four million of reference laboratory tests each year could be replaced with ours, with an average selling price of $110 per test to the hospital, the market is very large in the U.S. and of equal size in the rest of the world; and that is why we are very excited about the potential of this test. Even if we just converted a percentage of those four million pre-existing tests, it would be transformational for our company. We have also developed during the process of developing other rapid blood tests based on the same proprietary technology platform as the heparin allergy test for conditions including chlamydia.

We completed highly successful clinical trials during 2016 for this rapid chlamydia test, which saw an overall agreement between our test and the referenced laboratory blood testing method of 96%. We hope to commercialize the rapid chlamydia test later this year pending regulatory approvals and are very excited about its potential since chlamydia is the most prevalent sexually transmitted disease in the world.

As I mentioned just now, we have also developed proprietary ways to test the person's health by analyzing their exhaled breath with our digital health and wellness platform. Our newest line of breathalyzers for the health and wellness industry also sync with the bluetooth-enabled reading device which enables users to track the results of tests by our app memorable device.

During the quarter of the U.S. Patent Trademark Office allowed a patent covering the proprietary cartridge for the optical scanning device utilized in the BreathScan Lync, which is the reading device and excitingly in April we had the app approved on IOS devices from Apple, which we believe will be key to the growth of this platform from Akers Bios.

With this breath analysis technology, we've developed a breath test for ketone levels associated with weight loss and the breath test for monitoring oxidative stress levels, which are good indicator of a person's overall health well-begin. In fact, the clinical study undertaken in 2016 demonstrated a 99.5% correlation between our breath test for oxidative stress and the standard reference laboratory blood testing method.

Further down the road, we will also be looking to commercialize breath tests for biomarkers of diabetic ketoacidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer all of which are in development.

Now, I'll turn it back over to John Gormally to talk about the commercial and operational developments in the first quarter.

John Gormally

Thank you, Ray. A key area of continued progress for Akers Bio in Q1 resided in the awareness of BreathScan OxiChek the first commercialized Akers Wellness breath test, which rapidly determines levels of oxidative stress in the body by measuring the levels of certain abundant free radicals.

OxiChek is available and selling through the Company's distributor, Aero-Med business unit of Cardinal Health to anti-aging, functional and integrative health and wellness treatment practitioners in the US. We continued to participate in large trade shows targeting naturopaths, wellness coaches, anti-aging practitioners, nutritionists and chiropractors and recently initiated a major television marketing campaign through the popular Balancing Act national television show on the Lifetime network. Balancing Act is America's premier morning show that introduces positive solutions to its target of busy, on-the-go family CEOs for today's modern women. We are anticipating that these initiatives will profitably go our BreathScan Lync and OxiChek product platform throughout the remainder of the year.

During the quarter, the Company received an initial order for our rapid tri cholesterol self-test from First Check Diagnostics the exclusive distributor for this product in the United States. First

Check will offer this Akers Bio test for sale under their popular brand, sold into major retailers including CVS, Rite Aid, Target and Kmart. Revenues from their successful launch will be realized in subsequent quarters during the calendar year.

Finally, I'd like to spend a couple of minutes sharing thoughts on our hallmark clinical diagnostic brand or the PIFA Platelet Factor 4 Rapid Heparin Assay, which is a point of care test for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia or as Ray has pointed out an allergic reaction to Heparin. Our PIFA Heparin test as a sorely insolvent to two markets, U.S. and China. Sales of this test were fractionally up from the fourth quarter of 2016 and totaled about $561,000 for the first quarter of 2017. It is noteworthy that while most of sales currently reside within the U.S. we have recently done efforts to expand our awareness campaign in Western Europe and as previously discussed in Puerto Rico with Greater New York Hospital Association.

In the U.S. we sell this test to be a number of heavyweight distributors including Cardinal Health and Thermo Fisher and via our own sales team, who are now focused on marketing to integrated delivery networks rather than just the single hospital. We had our first big win with this strategy in December last year and the Greater New York Hospital Association group purchasing organization with whom we signed a three year agreement to introduce our test across the network of over 300 member hospitals and health systems.

Now it's going to take a little time to gain traction with these prospective venues as we believe that the relationship with GNYHA this is a powerful level of access to these institutions. Our sales strategy for the U.S. now requires fewer, but better sales reps and in doing so we have recorded a positive impact on our cost basis. Revenue and gross income contribution per sales associate a key internal metric for Akers Bio posted a Q1 2017 improvement 50% versus same quarter in prior year.

Now China remains a very large perspective marker for PIFA Heparin. As you recall, we recorded just about a $0.5 million in sales for this test during two 2016. The delay in obtaining product pricing approvals and keep provinces unfortunately meant that we did not post as much business from China last year as previously held for, but we are very confident that what pricing approvals are obtained we are well positioned to receive substantial further business via our supply chain partner in China.

Now I'll turn the conversation over to Gary Rauch to give his overview of our financial performance.

Gary Rauch

Thank you, John and good morning. Revenue for the first quarter totaled approximately $670,000, well this represents the decline from the same quarter of 2016 it is due in large part to the implementation affected April 1st of 2016 a revisions to the contract terms conditions and rebate programs with our distribution partners. This one time anomaly was necessary for the company to implement its valued expressed and price strategy and will only affect the year-over-year comparatives for the current period.

The company reported gross income of $408,000 or 61% of revenue in Q1 this is broadly consistent with the overall margin of 63% for 2016 and below the 2017 target of 65% to 68%. The margin was adversely affected by higher than anticipated cost for direct marketing supplies and for services provided by subcontractors for material preparation, assembly and packaging.

The Company continues to emphasize cash management and control of operating expenses and reported significant reductions in all major expense categories as compared to Q1 of 2016.

G&A expenses declined by 14% to $791,000, sales and marketing expenses declined by 19% to $589,000, and research and development expenses declined by 4% to $349,000. As a result of these cost management efforts, the company narrowed the net loss attributable to shareholders for the quarter to $1.35 million and 11% improvement compared to Q1 of 2016.

The Company's working capital position improved in Q1 2017 to approximately $2.2 million the result of two significant common share placements and the exercise of stock warrants a public placement in January 2017 that generated net proceeds of approximately $1.7 million a private placement in March of 2017 that generated that proceeds of $1.8 million and the exercise of warrants issued as part of the January 2017 public offering that's generated net proceeds to date of approximately $245,000.

Total working capital at 31st 2017 was about $3.9 million of which $2.2 million was in cash and marketable securities. The Company's cash burn rate averaged 121K during the quarter significantly higher than 2016, but was the direct result of the Company's cash position at year end 2016. Delayed payments to vendors and subcontractors a significant royalty payment that have been deferred in 2016 as part of a legal settlement and other payments for contractual obligations accounted for this increase.

We anticipate the average rate to revert to the $80,000 to $85,000 per week range in the near term. The company also anticipates reaching our cash flow breakeven threshold during the second half of 2017.

I'll now turn the call back over to John for some closing remarks before we invite questions.

John Gormally

Thank you, Gary and Ray. Looking ahead through the remainder of 2017, we are anticipating profitable growth in our flagship PIFA Heparin Platelet Factor 4 Rapid Assay product line, as well as sales of our rapid tri cholesterol test direct to consumers through major U.S. retailers under the First Check brand. We remain committed to accelerating OxiChek's adoption and we anticipate the launch of the first breath test for nutritional ketosis or fat burning and subject to regulatory approvals the rapid blood test for chlamydia exciting opportunities for explosive profitable growth could current to these aforementioned strategies, we remain committed to managing our cost position rigorously, eliminating any and all unnecessary spending and continue to advance toward breakeven in terms of cash flow and overall profitability.

Thank you for listening. And we'd be happy to take any questions you may have now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question from Scott Billeadeau with Walrus Partners.

John Gormally

Hi Scott.

Scott Billeadeau

Good morning guys.

John Gormally

Good morning.

Scott Billeadeau

I'm wondering just maybe you could give us little feeling with certainly with the New York Hospital integrated delivering network there, how as you have success hospital by hospital to hospital or end point by end point if you do any of inventory build that they require or you kind of figure out how we should see that as you have success on the sales front with an organization like that?

John Gormally

Yes to. This is John Gormally, thanks for the question Scott. Yeah, there will be a moderate inventory build, but it will be with our supply chain partners, most of our distributors bring on anywhere from two to four weeks of inventory to support the end user demand. The hospitals today by in large use JIT or just in time, which mean as soon as they use it it's automatically replaced on the unit per unit perspective.

Scott Billeadeau

Okay. So those will be supported by your distribution partners not necessarily direct those are in direct sale wins sort to speak?

John Gormally

Yes, GNYHA as elected are to supply chain partners as you know servicing distributors.

Scott Billeadeau

Okay. Is that so you'll see the growth as - should be a recurring and once they decided to use this the service data to probably use it some most of the patients that they have so it kind of once they engage and drink the Kool-Aid sort of speak there will be some level of business you guys want to step function and you have the next one another step and another step so on in that the way would ramp?

John Gormally

I think you hit it right on the head that is our intention. As accounts adopt or rapid manual point of care test for HIT then we try to expand utilization by getting more surgeons comfortable with our rapid manual technology versus the traditional methodology they may be using. And then expanded not only within the parent account, but also the door to hospitals associated with that integrated delivery network.

Scott Billeadeau

And is there only issue to this would some of them having contract with quest or someone to do this for a while and have to let that contract go just a fairly easy change?

John Gormally

I wouldn't say it's fairly easy, but we believe that our evidence based outcome value proposition trumps the competitive offering, that's our position on. So yes, some of them do have arrangements with reference laboratories, but the GNYHA agreement was presented and accepted and adopted by their headquarters in a way from both the clinical and economic perspective that we believe, we feel comfortable with our chances.

Scott Billeadeau

Okay. And then just one more quick question, how about - could you give us a little more color kind of where the processes on Chlamydia you have heavily feel back any ideas of timing?

Ray Akers

Well, I'll tell you, my crystal ball is a little murky when it comes to the FDA I must tell you, we've got Scott, we have had one product approved in 35 days and another one in 365 days, so that's what you look of that. Although I must say our average is around just shy under three months, so we have been communicating back and forth with the FDA, we gave them everything that they asked for, we'll be due to talking to them again in about two weeks to kind of see where there at in terms of status. Internally we're going to be prepared to launch in July and we certainly don't want to get a quick approval and not be ready.

So but honestly it's very, very difficult to estimate when the approval will come. I can tell you that that data looks great, I mean really good for five minutes figure stick test. We actually correlated better with clinical diagnosis than we did with standard reference laboratory methods, but the standard laboratory methods only correlated with the clinical diagnosis in our studies about 70% of time and we were at 93%. So the data really exciting and we think that there's going to be a significant impact in the marketplace once we get the approval.

Scott Billeadeau

All right, great guys, appreciated. Thanks.

John Gormally

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we'll go and take our next question from Jeff Kobylarz with Diamond Bridge Capital.

Jeff Kobylarz

Good morning guys, I was just curious about the PIFA HIT that's been - there's 150 or so hospitals that were buying from your for last year you know with the accounting that occurred in the first quarter I'm little bit unclear about their volume of purchase your base of hospitals last year and what their purchases were or their usage was in this first quarter can you say give any color about that?

John Gormally

The actual volume for the two tests or the two primary PIFA tests, which is the regular PIFA what we refer to as PIFA classic and the PIFA plus which could be done at bedside. We're - is almost flat last year to this year. It's up a little bit in volume, but not enough to make any significant impact. The impact we got from the pricing change kind of because the contract changes and the rebate program changes and all that although a one-time impact for the quarter what we're doing comparatives kind of offset any revenue increase that we would have seen in this period.

Jeff Kobylarz

Okay, but you're saying that they used - you've said unstable flat?

John Gormally

The usage from first quarter of last year to first quarter of this year is basically flat. Yeah we're up less than a 1%.

Jeff Kobylarz

Got it, okay. And when you just be filled to the 300 GNYHA hospital to begin to occur?

John Gormally

Jeff, this is John, that process is currently underway, and we're in various stages of engagements are if you will the selling funnel, and so we have - I think I have mentioned in previous calls, we have a GNYHA activity room that we post and we update every Friday based on our activity and migration toward conversions, and so just about north of 40% of the institutions, the 300 members are in active stages of evaluation of our brand. And we feel confident based on our total value story if you will that we're going to be very successful.

Jeff Kobylarz

Okay, good. And as far as the First Check tri-cholesterol sales will be - I can tell you with the order be shipped in the second quarter or will it be the second half this year event?

Ray Akers

Hi Jeff, this is Ray. Yes, we've planned on shipping the first order to First Check this quarter. We did have a delay with the vendor with one material, but we've been able to expedite that a bit. So yes, it will be going out before the end of the quarter hopefully in early June.

Jeff Kobylarz

Okay, good. And then also the OxiChek, can you say what the selling - what you're selling prices for OxiChek?

Ray Akers

Is the - we can tell you what we record is revenue. We sell into our authorized distributor, which is Aero-Med business unit of Cardinal Health for $8 a cartridge. And there's 30 cartridges per box, four boxes per case are getting started kit that's the - where we give the unit free at no charge to get customers engage with it sells for approximately $960. What we sell to the physicians is between Cardinal and the physicians and what the physician sell to the consumers is obviously proprietary.

Jeff Kobylarz

Yeah okay. And as far as cash flow breakeven in the second half of this year, what kind of revenue run rate do you need for that?

John Gormally

$6.2 million.

Jeff Kobylarz

Okay. Annual rate obliviously and mid-60s gross margin to cover your expenses?

John Gormally

That's correct.

Jeff Kobylarz

Got it. All right, thanks very much guys.

John Gormally

Thanks Jeff.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Marc Robins with Catalyst Research.

Marc Robins

Hey good morning gentlemen.

John Gormally

Good morning Marc.

Ray Akers

Good morning Marc.

Marc Robins

Help me understand the selling process when you go to the New York group hospitals, do you have a detail team folks that kind of detail the surgeons, just how the test works and how could be rapid and so forth or is it more kind of broadcast information?

John Gormally

Yeah, the former rather than the latter, so are associated in conjunction with our supply chain partner whether it be Cardinal or Fisher. Into the account and there's multiple touch points the people that are responsible for making the ultimate decision. I heard a phrase that was coined most recently by my team that said you know John, once you see one IDN and you've seen one IDN, each one acts very independent from the next, so it's not a cookie cutter model.

Marc Robins

So when you say, when you use the term IDN that's essentially a surgeon right?

John Gormally

I'm sorry, integrated - my apologies, integrated delivery network, so that's a regional health care system. Usually, usually this is not you know absolute for all cases, you walk into the account in your touch point is the laboratory.

Marc Robins

Right.

John Gormally

You go to the pharmacist, usually he or she is the one that is housing the direct from an inhibitors that Ray had mentioned in his presentation that spending an exorbitant amount on unnecessary prophylactic remedies.

Marc Robins

Right.

John Gormally

You go to the surgeon and you demonstrate how the utilization of our offering improves accuracy and patient satisfaction, and then ultimately you bring in your cost calculator to the economic buyer and that's brought by design that could be the CFO, that could be the head of materials management, and walk them through that either if tool that we have on our website by putting in actual numbers used by the institution to demonstrate again the savings that Ray spoke with in his presentation today. And then the combination of this committee ultimately makes the decision on how and when the adoption of that product will occur. Then our supply chain partners Cardinal and Fisher had been extremely supportive of our initiatives in helping us you know promote our value proposition. They're an integral part of our success.

Marc Robins

Got it, okay. I guess that this would go to - I apologize the CFO, both the fourth and the first gross margin were a little weaker than the target, could you contrast this for me a little bit, tell me what made up the 61%?

Gary Rauch

Yeah, the impact this year was primarily and actually it was part of the fourth quarter issue as well. We started working with a new sub-contractor in November and the kind of getting up and running components, raw material - I mean redoing packaging in all of this kind of stuff with their stuff. We encountered some expenses that we would normally not see in the cost of goods section. So while they were getting up to speed, we were paying a little extra for some of that stuff, that's why I say, I think we'll move back to that 65% to 68% range hopefully starting this quarter.

Marc Robins

Very good, okay. Thank you very much folks.

John Gormally

Thank you, Marc.

Ray Akers

Thank you, Marc.

Operator

And we have no further questions in the queue at this time. I'd like to glad turn the conference back over to our speakers for any final remarks.

John Gormally

Thank you very much for your continued support in Akers Bio and we look forward to the next call and giving you updates on our performance. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen that does conclude today's conference. We'd like to thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.