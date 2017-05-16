Sevcon's (SEV) CEO Matthew Boyle on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sevcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEV)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 16, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Matthew Roache - IR, Sharon Merrill Associates

Matthew Boyle - Chief Executive Officer

Paul Farquhar - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC.

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Sevcon Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Matt Roache. Please go ahead.

Matthew Roache

Thanks Kevin. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us. If you've not received a copy of the earnings press release issued yesterday, you can find it in the Investor Relations section of the Sevcon website, sevcon.com. Please be reminded that remarks that management may make during this call may contain forward-looking statements about future financial results.

Important factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated events, performance, or results expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, are described in the risk factors detailed in its periodic reports filed with the SEC, which can also be accessed through the Sevcon website. The Company advises you to read them and cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements that may be made this morning, which speak only as of the date of this call. Sevcon undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

During this call, Sevcon will use the financial metric adjusted EBITDA which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company reports on this metric because it is a key measure used by its Management and Board of Directors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the business and to develop short and long-term operational plans.

Accordingly, the Company believes that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Sevcon's operating results in the same manner as its Management and Board of Directors. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income or loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to the table reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the Company's second quarter news release.

With us today are Sevcon's Chief Executive Officer, Matt Boyle and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Farquhar.

At this point, I'll turn the call over to Matt.

Matthew Boyle

Thank you, Matt. Welcome everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning. Looking at the second quarter, revenues increased 19% to $15.7 million, including a full quarter contribution from Chargers invested two months last year. That said, Chargers achieved the record quarterly revenue of $7 million in the quarter, compared to $4 million in the prior year. That $4 million would have been $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2016 when the pre-acquisition month was included.

Chargers has continued to outperform our expectations and we anticipate the momentum to continue in the third quarter. Sales to our on-road customers grew 21% in the second quarter compared with last year. We continue to generate excellent traction with on-road OEMs and we achieved several important milestones in our project pipeline. Partly offsetting the contribution from chargers and on-road demand by lower sales from the industrial side of the business specifically in aerial work platforms.

Let me provide you with some more contexts around the revenues for the quarter. In the control and capacity reporting segments combined, we recorded $8.6 million in revenue, which was down 10% from $9.5 million a year-ago, the short fall being entirely due to foreign exchange effects.

Looking at the geographic breakdown, revenues were down high double-digits in Asia, mostly due to the continued lack of demand for aerial work platform sector in that region. A significant component of the demand issue with aerial work platforms was customers carrying higher than average inventories as we shift an unusually large number of units in the second quarter of last year. We expect that inventory to come down and aerial work platform demand to start to rebound in the back half of this year.

Sales in the United States were up 18% from a year-ago, excluding chargers, largely due to an improvement in aerial work platform, on-road and other EV business offset slightly by weakness in forklift truck and airport ground support equipment. We are now starting to sell chargers product direct from our U.S. business and part of the run up in inventory in the first six months were to support this activity.

Sales in the U.S. were up 43% including chargers. Excluding chargers sales in Europe decreased by 50% year-over-year mostly due to aerial - at lower sales in aerial work platforms, including chargers sales were up 11%.

Looking at our Chinese joint venture, sales were lower during the quarter caused by delayed start of our production at one customer. The delay being due to a combination of supplier issues our customer is experiencing. We expect our production will start in the current third quarter.

Looking at these results by end user sector, our industrial off-road markets remain soft, but are showing signs of improvement. Aerial work platforms was down in double digits, while our forklift trucks and the mining sector were flat and up single digits over the last year respectively. Our capacitor business also was up slightly in the quarter and other EV segment was up double digits mostly driven by higher product sales to Seakeeper, Polaris and several other OEMs.

Turning now to on-road, sales in the second quarter were up 21% from last year due to product shipments in North America and UK. As we've discussed previously this business will be inherently lumpy from quarter-to-quarter due to the timing of orders as we ramp up this business.

Sales in the two-wheel sector were up over 200% due to broad-based demand in all regions, while four-wheel sales were down 14% mainly due to adverse currency effects and slightly lower engineering services revenues best as the prior year.

Before I turn the call over to Paul to review the financials in more detail, I'd like to provide you with an update on the milestones we achieved in the quarter with our growing on-road project pipeline. During the second quarter, we hit three key milestones on our way to project completion. For our project with the manufacturer of electric motors for automotive application, we provided the A sample which is the initial sample of the product and proof of concept.

For the projects with the performance car manufacturer, we provided the A samples for both projects. In addition for the Pure Electric Vehicles manufacture, we provided the A sample a quarter ahead of plan. You may recall during fiscal 2017, we expect to achieve 14 major milestones across our six major projects. We are on plan to achieve these milestones including three in the current third quarter and four in the fourth quarter.

We expect total production revenue from the six projects in our pipeline to be approximately $431 million over the five to seven years of production life. Two of these projects are expected to go into production in fiscal 2017. One goes into production in 2018, one into production in 2019 and two in 2020. We'll then be adding to revenue for spheres in the five to 10 years following the completion of production.

In summary, we remain bullish about our prospects for fiscal 2017, while we expect overall off-road conditions to be challenging this year, we expect to see an uptick in our on-road business as a result of the strong project pipeline.

We are excited by the confidence that an increasing number of on-road OEMs are placing in our solutions and we look forward to meeting the remaining seven important milestones we have before us in 2017. As we look even further out, our project pipeline and the market demand for electrification solutions, provides us with a significant opportunity for growth and we expect to announce other projects soon.

With that, I'll turn over to Paul.

Paul Farquhar

Thank you, Matt, and good morning, everyone. Reviewing Sevcon's financial performance for the quarter and starting with the income statement, total revenues increased 19% to $15.7 million from $13.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2016. Foreign currency fluctuations decreased reported sales in the quarter by $1.3 million or 10%, mainly due to the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar compared to both the British pound and the Euro then in the prior year period.

In terms of geography, sales in Europe increased by approximately 11%, reflecting higher sales in the Charger segment partially offset by a double-digit decline in sales to industrial customers and the Control segment. In the U.S., sales increased by 43%, primarily due to increase sales to North American charger customers as well as a strong performance in both on-road and other EV and the Control segment. Sales in Asia were down approximately 51% almost entirely due to the macroeconomic challenges in the industrial sector and specifically the lack of demand in the aerial work platform market.

Turning now to operating expenses, our traditional business benefits from our low costs manufacturing model, we rely on third parties for the majority of our controls production as outsourcing to trusted manufacturing partners, allows us to add capacity while minimizing the addition of fixed costs, charges conducts its own manufacturing.

Our operating expense includes engineering and R&D costs, which are reported net of grants received and refundable tax credits related to UK R&D incentives. Our engineering in R&D expense was 11.7% of sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 compared with 10.2% last year. This reflects our ongoing commitment to product developments and improvement.

On a reported dollar basis, an excluding acquisitions expenses in the second quarter of last year, total operating expenses for the quarter two, increased by $1.4 million from the same period of fiscal 2016. This increases largely accounted for by the inclusion of the chargers unit in 2016, as well as our increase in R&D investments in SG&A expenses, which included in this quarter approximately $250,000 of expense arising from the contested director election in February of this year. Operating expense as a percentage of sales decreased to 39% in quarter two, 2017 from 44% in Q2 2016.

Sevcon reported an operating loss for the second quarter of 2017 of $2.3 million compared with an operating loss of $1.7 million in the same period last year. Keep in mind that this included the additional engineering investments to capitalize on our strong project pipeline, as well as $300,000 for the amortization of intangible assets and fair value adjustments from the acquisition of Bassi.

In addition, we renegotiated a customer contract and secure additional engineering services revenue from an on-road project helping to part offset the $500,000 provision that was taken in the first quarter of 2017. We reported an income tax benefit of $368,000 this quarter compared with an income tax benefit of $90,000 in Q2 last year.

After dividends paid and accrued of $106,000 to holders of Series A convertible preferred shares, Sevcon reported a Q2 net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.3 million or $0.43 per diluted share. This compares with a loss of $1.7 million and also $0.43 per diluted share in Q2 of fiscal 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the charges acquisition costs, was a loss of $2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 compared with breakeven in the second quarter of fiscal 2016.

Let's turn now to cash flow in the quarter. Excluding the impact of foreign currency, operating activities used $4.5 million of cash and $400,000 was used for tooling, test and R&D equipment as we continue to invest in capitalizing on electrification opportunities.

The number of day's receivables was six days higher at 78 days - at the end of Q2 2017 than at the end of the last fiscal year. This reflects the higher proportion of receivables in Europe, which generally have longer receivables days in North America.

We continue to have a $1.1 million bank overdraft facility with RBS Nat West Bank, which is available to our UK subsidiary companies and was unused at the end of Q2. This overdraft facility was renewed for a further period of 12 months in July 2016, although and common with most overdraft facilities in Europe, it can be withdrawn on demand by the bank.

Sevcon ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $5.7 million. This compares with $14.1 million in cash at the end of 2016. The net $8.5 million decrease in cash largely reflects the operating loss in the first half year and the investments in R&D equipments and tooling.

In summary, we are in a solid financial condition with a strong balance sheet that enables us to capitalize on the opportunities before us. We continue to invest in engineering resources as our pipeline of major on-road projects increases and we look forward to those projects translating into revenue growth in the quarters and years ahead.

With that, Matt and I will be pleased to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. And now I'll be conducting your question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today is coming from Eric Stine from Craig-Hallum. Please proceed with your question.

Eric Stine

Hi, Matt. Hi, Paul.

Matthew Boyle

Hi, Eric.

Paul Farquhar

Hi. Good morning, Eric.

Eric Stine

Good morning. I wanted to start with the pipeline. Is there any way I mean obviously expanding, but kind of quantify what you're seeing - that you're seeing in terms of your pipeline versus maybe what it was last year? And then just maybe some details about that I mean what - do you have thoughts about kind of what a realistic close range would be for you over a timeframe details would be very helpful?

Matthew Boyle

Yes. Eric, Matt. What we are seeing at the moment is a great deal of interest from performance vehicle manufactures. I think it's fair to say our reputation procedures and discussions with them, so going from the $60 million to $80 million depending on when you measure that last year, we are now at $431 million of a pipeline.

And as I said in my script, I expect it to be announcing further projects in the not too distant future. And we are actively tendering a number of them and really associated with the reputation that we've received and the kudos we received from the projects we will really go underway and hopefully that will be in the next couple of months I would imagine.

And the closure for us on those types of projects has been very high in the ones that we've actually responded to positively. I can't think of one at the moment that we've lost in an activity RSQ, so closure rate at the moment is 100%, admittedly given the nature of the market and the number of customers we're talking about, and the number of projects that the [indiscernible] is not very large, but 100% success rate is 100% success rate.

And the other thing, I think is safe to say that we would look to reuse some of the information, some of the technologies and some of the IP from our background IP in new applications as modus operandi I think we - as a consequence of learning a little bit more about what performance actually means. And I think there's definitely operating leverage in that and going forward.

Eric Stine

Got it, and in Bassi obviously a very good quarter there. Can you just talk about I mean clearly with one customer you increase the scope of the project because of those capabilities, is that something that you feel like as you're pursuing more projects you're able to get more scope or I mean is there the possibility of that in the programs you currently have in hand that you can also expand your scope with those OEMs?

Matthew Boyle

I think there's room to do that and going back to the desire to get truck and bus, and performance vehicles that can primary and focus all those, and more and more people are looking at the challenges of infrastructure charging and looking more opportunity charging, which means you actually put the inverter and the charger, and the DC/DC Converters on the vehicle. So there's definitely room for that.

But I would also say that in dealing with the charger business, Bassi over the last 12 months now, one thing that we've noted and it was something we expected really with given the fact we're talking to people who utilize battery charger technology today as the fact that we are knocking on doors in existing customers, we actually getting business with those customers having had the charger in the product portfolio.

So in quarter two, we actually improve some inventory into the U.S. sales business being the first business, the converted an opportunity at an existing customer into charger business and obviously there's a long way from Lugo in Northern Italy to actually Kansas City, so we put some inventory closer to the customer.

Eric Stine

Got it. In your commentary, I guess it suggests that the strength that you saw in Q2 should continue at least for the next quarter. I mean is this $7 million number - I mean is that a decent run rate going forward or I mean is it for the next two quarters it's just - I mean you've just had - I mean it's been some projects that are going to drive that?

Matthew Boyle

I think it's more of the same to be honest with you Eric, Bassi's visibility is actually shorter than the controls business would you believe because these tend to be infrastructure driven rather than vehicle driven, but the Bassi order book is making healthy, I would imagine that at least turnaround quarters achievable.

Eric Stine

Okay. Got it. And then last one for me just on the stationary charging opportunity, I mean clearly activity picking up there, maybe just where we should look next for where your activity ramps whether it's OEMs, utilities, municipalities, how should we think about that going forward?

Matthew Boyle

That was very well read. At the moment it's OEMs and it's about the two things really, it's about getting close enough to the battery manufacturer, so that you can help him with the BMS, the Battery Management System and how we interfaces with the charger. But secondly and more importantly as it transpires now, the OEMs are getting very focused on the fact that without a charging infrastructure, they're not going to be able to sell these large electric vehicles and so we're being I wouldn't say in an dated that moment, but certainly there is a high degree of interest in what we can do in infrastructure charging and that will be driven initially I think by the OEMs.

Eric Stine

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Matthew Boyle

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. We have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to management for any further or closing comments.

Matthew Boyle

Thank you very much everyone for getting on the call. We look forward to talking to you in a couple of months' time. Thank you very much and have a good day.

Operator

Thank you. That does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a wonderful day. We thank you for your participation today.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.