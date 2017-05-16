China Wants U.S. Beef, And Where Food Comes From, Inc. Is Going To Benefit

Where Food Comes From's recently acquired subsidiary SureHarvest is positioned perfectly to revamp the sustainability standards of the beef industry.

China opening itself to beef imports will drive demand for US beef, potentially increasing the meat industry's carbon footprint, putting even more emphasis on sustainability.

Per Where Food Comes From Q1 conference call, China reopening its import market is a $4M+ revenue opportunity, potentially adding 30%+ to the company's top-line.

Last week it was announced that China is opening itself up for US beef imports for the first time since it was banned in 2003.

Where Food Comes From is the leading auditor of beef farmers and ranchers in the US.

Intro - China Opening Up Market To Import US Beef

China banned the import of US beef in 2003, and as a result the market has been off-limits to American farmers ever since.

Last week, that all changed when China anounced it was opening its doors again to US beef once again.

For the American beef industry, this is a huge deal. China is already the world's 2nd largest importer of beef, and its appetite is growing rapidly. Beef imports to China rose roughly 10X from 2010 to 2015. As China's emerging middle class continues to grow rapidly, it will continue to drive growing demand for beef imports for years to come.

Who Wins? American Farmers, Chinese Consumers and Where Food Comes From Inc (OTCQB:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From is an independent third party verification provider for the food industry. They are a high quality microcap growth story, that I've written about on SA in the past.

Where Food Comes from has great management team, strong track record of compounding revenue and earnings, and sits at the epicenter of several food industry megatrends.

For several years, Where Food Comes From CEO John Saunders has been adamant about the opportunity for the company, if China reopens itself to US beef imports.

During the company's Q1 2017 report last week, Saunders describes why.

"China has indicated it may soon reopen its markets to U.S. beef, which is expected to result in a significant increase in domestic beef producers conducting source and age verifications through our IMI Global business unit."

To be allowed access to the Chinese market, farmers will likely have to conduct source and age audits. Where Food Comes From is the leader in this niche, with ~85% marketshare.

On Q1 conference call, Saunders goes on to provide more details. Currently about $4M of Where Food Comes From business (34% of 2016 revenue) is beef-related, and that number could double if China does indeed open its market.

Now that the legislation is being enacted, the catalyst for an increase in demand for source and age verification from US farmers will be underway in no time.

Who Loses? The Planet, Maybe

Perhaps the biggest outstanding question (in my mind), is how this will effect the carbon footprint of the beef industry. Unfortunately it looks like it will ramp pollution in the near term.

China's growing demand for beef and willingness to pay a premium for American imports, will likely drive US beef prices higher. This economic tailwind is likely to spur growth in US beef production.

However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel for the planet, and Where Food Comes From.

Just a couple months ago, Where Food Comes From acquired a company called SureHarvest, specializing in sustainability solutions for the almond and grape industries. It's likely that Where Food Comes From will develop similar sustainability offerings around this core technology to cater to its flagship food niches (beef, pork, poultry, lamb, etc).

Creating sustainability standards around beef production is both an incremental revenue opportunity for Where Food Comes From/SureHarvest, and an important first step in working towards a solution to reduce the carbon footprint of beef production.

I'm watching closely for Where Food Comes From to announce new sustainability offerings for the beef industry in the near term.

This wouldn't be the company's first move into improving the sustainability of beef production. Where Food Comes From partnered with McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) in 2014, to work on a pilot project that involved creating sustainability standards around their supply chain. They are still in the process of analyzing the results of this project, and the outcome is set to be finalized at some point in late 2017.

Valuation

At its current price of $2.30, with 25M shares outstanding, Where Food Comes From boasts a market capitalization of $58M.

From a fundamentals perspective, the company is appears to be quite expensive, given revenue of $11.6M and EBIT of $634K in 2016. This puts the trailing Price/Sales ratio at 5X, and Price/EBIT at 91X.

Although these numbers seem relatively absurd for a company growing its core business 15-25%, I personally believe it's a fair price.

Earnings were significantly depressed in 2016 due to one-time expenses related to acquiring SureHarvest, the company's most transformative acquisition in its history. Excluding these $305K in expenses, EBIT would have been $939K, dropping the Price/EBIT ratio to 62X (still pricey, but a little better).

SureHarvest will add $1.7M in annualized recurring revenue to Where Food Comes from this year, and cross-selling opportunities will extend that growth. But that's not the whole story, or even most of it.

Where Food Comes From has quietly been building a large moat in the independent food verification business, by auditing over 50 standards, and bundling the services of each (like Organic and non-GMO for example), they continue to take marketshare.

As consumers become increasingly educated about what they are eating, and how it is produced, even more value will be assigned to Where Food Comes From's competitive positioning.

Moreover, SureHarvest adds an entirely new software/sustainability service that Where Food Comes From can introduce to its 10,000+ customers.

This long-term vision of acquiring more data on food producers and displaying it to consumers is a massive opportunity, and undoubtedly where the food system is headed.

As I've previously blogged about, I believe Where Food Comes From is a data company at heart. We are still in the very early days of seeing this business model evolve, and the earnings power in 3-4 years will likely be multiples of where we are today if CEO John Saunders executes on his mission.

Investors looking at Where Food Comes From today need to assume the current business model will continue to evolve, to justify the company's lofty valuation.

If Where Food Comes From cannot successfully integrate SureHarvest and grow its revenue and earnings significantly in the next 1-2 years, upside is very limited.

Conclusion

China opening its beef market to US improts for the first time since 2003, could be a material growth driver for Where Food Comes From.

Due to this news, Where Food Comes From has the ability to capture increased revenue from source and age verification ($4M), while simultaneously introducing new sustainability standards around beef production.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.