Gladstone Investment's (GAIN) CEO David Gladstone on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 16, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

David Gladstone - CEO

Julia Ryan - CFO

David Dullum - President

Michael LiCalsi - General Counsel

Analysts

Mickey Schleien - Ladenburg

Kyle Joseph - Jefferies

Andy Stapp - Hilliard Lyons

David Gladstone

Thank you, Kevin, very nice introduction, and good morning to all of you. This is David Gladstone, and this is the quarterly and the yearend earnings conference call for shareholders and analysts of Gladstone Investment. Common stocks on NASDAQ trading symbol GAIN and we have three preferred stocks at trade that's GAINO, GAINN and GAINM.

So thank you all again calling for calling in. I'm always happy to talk to our loyal shareholders and potential shareholders as well as our analysts and would like to give an update on the company and its investments. Would like to give you a view of our business environment as well, wish we could do more calls and try to do this with some of the press releases, but we're only doing it once now every quarter.

Also you have an invitation that if you're in the Washington, D.C. area, we're in our offices in McLean, Virginia, located just outside of Washington, D.C, so please stop by and say hello. You'll see a few other members of our 60 team or so people here and I think we have the finest people in the business.

So first, we hear from our General Counsel and Secretary, Michael LiCalsi. Michael is also the President of Gladstone Administration, which serves as the Administrator for all the Gladstone public funds and related companies. He'll make a brief statement regarding forward-looking statements and other important information.

Michael, take it away.

Michael LiCalsi

Good morning, everyone. This conference call may include statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements with regard to our future performance. And forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties and other factors, even though they're based on our current plans, which we believe to be reasonable, many of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the words such as anticipates, believes, expects, intends, will, should, may and similar expressions. And there are many factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results that are expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including information listed under the caption Risk Factors in our Form 10-Q and 10-K filings as well as our shelf registration statement.

All is filed with the SEC. These can all be found in our website, www.gladstoneinvestment.com or on the SEC's website, which is www.sec.gov. And the company undertakes no obligation to update or -- publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. And please also note that past performance or market information is not a guarantee of any future results.

We also ask that you take the opportunity to visit our website. Again, www.gladstoneinvestment.com. You can sign up for our e-mail notification service. You can also find us on Facebook, keyword The Gladstone Companies and on Twitter, @GladstoneComps. And today's call will be an overview of our results through March 31, 2017. So for a more detailed information, please read our Form 10-K and press release issued yesterday. And you can find these on our website, again www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

Now, let's turn to David Dullum. He's the President of Gladstone Investment and he'll give you an update on the fund and performance and outlook.

David Dullum

Thanks, Mike, and good morning to all. I am pleased to report today that Gladstone Investment had another strong fiscal quarter and year ended 3/31/17. In fact, we increased our net asset value, or NAV as we call it, from $9.82 per share in the third quarter to $9.95 at this fiscal year-end, and indeed for the 12 months ended 3/31/16 to 3/31/17 by $0.73 from $9.22 to $9.95. So we feel pretty good about that. Based on our results in April, we also have been able to announce an over 2% increase in our annual distribution rate to common stockholders for going from $0.75 per share to $0.77 per share annually.

Now to put our results and certainly our report today in perspective, it is helpful to reiterate our business model and -- which focuses on the buyout of U.S. businesses with what we call EBITDA, which is annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, generally in a range of between about $3 million and $10 million. Now our financial structure is always, as we said before, is for funding our buyouts and they consist of secured first or second lien debt in combination with a direct equity investment, which really gives us significant equity ownership in these transactions.

We are also differentiated from the traditional credit-oriented BDCs. In that, the target proportion of the equity-to-debt for the investments in our portfolio is about 25% equity to 75% debt at cost, which compares to most other BDC portfolios of around 10% equity and 90% debt. Now this is intentional on our part, as our strategy and the stockholder value proposition is such that the debt portion of our investments provides income to pay and over time, we hope to grow our monthly distributions. And as I just mentioned, we announced an increase in our monthly distributions in April.

Secondly, along with the debt investments, we owned significant equity positions and with our strategy focused on an increase in the equity value, which provides capital gains and other income on the exits of these transactions. Now as we execute this strategy, these potential capital gains and other income may then be distributed to our stockholders in the form of supplemental distributions. To this point, we recently did declare for our common stockholders the first of such supplemented distributions in the amount of $0.06 per share, which will be paid in June of this year 2017.

Third, a further advantage to our approach is that as a provider of a significant portion of the equity and the debt in our transactions, we have that flexibility in establishing the term and the interest rate on the debt securities and certainly, some influence with our companies when we have to manage any downside protection. Now this ability may help in reducing the risk of our debts being refinanced also prior to maturity in periods of yield compression and such as the market we potentially -- currently is in today. So that is an added feature to us in terms relative to other credit-oriented BDCs.

Now I'd like to, at this point though, sort of give a very quick sort of summary of our historical performance, a scorecard if you will, just to set every thought around where we've come from and where we are today. And just take a step back and look to highlight some of the GAIN's historical performance. As for many BDCs and other financial companies, we all remember 2008, 2009 was a difficult period and it created somewhat of a reset for a number of companies, including our own. So I will use that as a starting point, and take a look at how GAIN has performed from the 3/31/10 period to 3/31/17, which, in fact, represents the last 7 full fiscal years. I'm going try to include a little bit of an issue around stockholder return, taking into account our strategy and the value proposition of providing consistent and increasing annual regular argued distributions and building realized GAIN opportunities through the underlying equity value of our buyout investments.

So how have we done? Well, we've grown total assets from about $297 million to about $515 million at fair value. The debt portion at cost has grown from about $182 million to almost $378 million. This supports the growth in our regular monthly distributions for common share going from about $0.48 to $0.75 annually and of course, this recent increase now at $0.77 per share, which we announced earlier this year. The equity portion has also grown from about $45 million to about $147 million at cost, and the NAV, net asset value per share has increased from $8.74 to $9.95 over that same period. Now to put this asset growth in perspective, we need to highlight also that at 3/31/10, we had 13 buyout companies in our portfolio as compared to 35 companies at 3/31/17.

However, we also exited 10 buyout companies over that 7 years, therefore, we had made 32 acquisitions over this period of time so -- which is the lifeblood of our business. So the 10 exits also generated over $84 million in net realized gains and $20 million in other income. It is this equity growth and the exit activity that has allowed us to deliver on our objective of generating capital gains from the equity portion of our assets, including offsetting any losses incurred during the pre-2010 economic crisis. So this ultimately resulted in the recently declared supplemental distribution of $0.06 per share of common -- uncommon stock and our goal of continuing to make similar distributions on a semiannual basis.

So in summary, since March 31, 2010, we have accomplished the following. One, we've had excellent growth in net assets, increasing NAV per share by $1.21 as of 3/31/17, increasing our monthly distributions per common share by almost $0.30 to $0.77, excuse me, on an annual run rate and delivering on our buyout strategy by declaring supplement distributions from net realized capital gains and undistributed earned income.

Now as we go forward, we will continue with new buyouts, obviously, and we will manage the sale, the turnover or exit, if you will, in the portfolio, which is consistent with our strategy. We will continue to be guided market conditions. In other words, assessing the risk and return in continuing to hold an investment versus exiting and will be sensitive to preserving our portfolio of assets, which does produce income base for our monthly distributions.

Since inception in 2005, meaning when GAIN initially went public, our buyout liquidity events have achieved an aggregate cash-on-cash return on the exit of the equity portion of those investments of approximately 3.6 times, with a total increase to our net assets of -- which created a total increase to our net assets of about $105 million on the exit. Now during this fiscal year ended 3/31/17, we received full repayment of our $5 million debt investment in auto safety house in the fourth quarter, including about $0.5 million of other income.

Secondly, we sold our investment at Acme Cryogenics in the first quarter, which resulted in a realized gain of $18.8 million plus $2.8 million of other income and the repayment of our $14.5 million debt investment at par. And we also sold our investment Behrens Manufacturing in the third quarter, which resulted in a realized gain of $5.8 million, other income of around $9.9 million and the repayment of our $10 million debt investment at par.

So for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2015, we have generated realized gains of over $24 million and other income of over $4 million from the exits of buyout investments. Now from time-to-time, we might have right-sized the capital structure of the portfolio of the company, which will help provide operating flexibility in that company and therefore, improve the company's future success. And we did that actually in October with one of our investments.

Now as we continue to grow, we must consider raising equity capital in a responsible manner. Since our IPO, and as of 3/31/2017, we raised equity in two secondary market transactions, the last being March of 2015. Now we did so again recently on May 9, where we sold 2.1 million shares at an offering price of $9.38 per share resulting in gross proceeds of about $20 million and net proceeds after commissions, discounts and estimated costs of about $18.6 million. Now while this net price after commissions and discounts per share of $9 was a discount of approximately 9.5% to our estimated NAV at the time of the offering on May 9, we believe the offering follows our responsible capital raising efforts.

So our results to date show that we've been able to invest proceeds constructively, which resulted in growing our NAV significantly while generating capital gains. And frankly, all of this really points to the fact that we are in a long-term business. That's the nature of our business so it's time we work towards the longer aspects of where we're going. Now we need to keep doing deals and so we're mindful that whenever we sell a portfolio of the company may reduce our income-producing asset base and as we said before, income is very important to maintain the monthly distributions to stockholders. Therefore, deal generation clearly must continue to have a very high priority.

As we typically discussed, we generate new investment opportunities where our team calls an independent sponsor, middle-market investment bankers and other sources to help create proprietary investment opportunities. We do not depend on others to negotiate our structure, our investments. So generally, our investments do include partnering with management teams and other sponsors in the purchase of a business and we believe our financing package, which includes both the secured debt and the majority of the equity is a competitive advantage as it gives the seller or the independent sponsor, if one is involved and the management team that would be involved in the deal, a very high degree of comfort that the purchase will occur from lease to financing perspective.

Now we believe that our restricted Harris investment fundamentals and our thorough due diligence process have enabled us to provide shareholder returns in both our consistent, regular monthly distributions as well as these supplemental distributions now, which will come from time to time. We made two new investments in this fiscal year, including one in the fourth quarter. We continue to build our pipeline and we're actively reviewing it and conducting due diligence on a few new potential investments.

Now we still are operating in a buyout environment, frankly, where the competition for new investment is currently very high and purchase prices that we're seeing at least that are being paid are often contrary to our conservative value approach and expected financial return. Because we're targeting an equity portion return on our investment of around two to three times cash on cash return. And our secured debt investment primarily these first lien loans typically carry a cash yield in the low teens and that of course balances the equity portion of our investment which produces a blended current cash yield which supports our stock holder distribution expectations.

We also typically have success fees, which are generally due upon the change of control, but may be paid in cash in advance in limited circumstances at the portfolio company's option. Now our investment focus has not changed as we generally invest in companies with consistent EBITDA and operating cash flow with a potential to expand and the areas we've historically been able to continue such as light, specialty manufacturing, specialty consumer products and services, industrial products and services, recent investment there was JR Hobbs and the HVAC industry and certainly, from time-to-time, maybe some Aerospace and Energy, although we have minimal exposure there and we're very, very conservative when it comes to that category.

So quickly, to recap our fund activity. During fiscal 2017, we invested about $71 million in existing portfolio companies and two new acquisitions, The Mountain, which was early in the fiscal year and during our quarter ended March 31, as I mentioned, we invested about $29 million in JR Hobbs. We also received a repayment of about $5 million investment in auto safety house, which includes $0.5 million success fee income. Subsequent to the year-end, we also successfully exited our $16.4 million investment in Mitchell rubber products, which resulted in net cash proceeds of about $19 million, which included a full repayment of our $13.6 million debt investments.

So what does all of that mean for our outlook? Well, we will continue to strategically add accretive investments or grow the income-generating portion, which is a debt, and the equity portion of our assets and position our existing portfolio for potential exits, thus, maximizing distributions to stockholders.

As mentioned earlier, we've declared the first supplemental distribution to common stockholders to be paid on June 2017, which is in addition to our monthly distributions. We anticipate paying semiannual supplemented distribution each fiscal year as the portfolio continues to mature and we are able to manage exits and realize capital gains. These distributions are generally expected to be made from undistributed net capital gains, but may also include, from time to time, undistributed net investment income. We, obviously, and our Board of Directors, will evaluate the amount and the timing of such semiannual supplemental distributions as we continue to execute our strategy.

So this concludes my part of the presentation, I would like to turn it over to our CFO, Chief Financial Officer, Julia Ryan, and she will give you bit more details on the actual financial performance for this past quarter and fiscal year end. Julia?

Julia Ryan

Thanks, Dave, and good morning. The funds had a strong year with the exit of two portfolio companies and sizable gains as Dave laid out earlier and the addition of two new deals to replace those to exit. We also successfully issued a new series of term preferred stock with gross proceeds of over 57 million and amended our credit facility, which among other things extended the maturity base and favorably impacted pricing and net available borrowings.

At the end of March, we had over $515 million in assets consisting of $501 million in investments at fair value, $3 million in cash and cash equivalents and about $11 million in other assets. On the liabilities side at year end we had $69.7 million in borrowings outstanding on our line of credit, about $139 million in term preferred stock which includes the new Series D [ph] at liquidation value and about $5 million in other liabilities with results in about $301 million in net assets.

Net asset value per share was $9.95 as of March 31, which is up $0.13 from December 31 and this primarily resulted from net unrealized depreciation of $4 million in this fourth fiscal quarter. This depreciation was primarily due to increase in the operating performance, such as EBITDA as Dave laid out earlier of certain portfolio companies and to a lesser extent arise in comparable multiples. Overall, our fair value to cost was over 95%.

Consistent with previous years, we continue to use an external third-party valuation specialist to provide additional data points regarding market comparables and other information related to certain of our more significant equity investments. We plan to continue this practice and update the externally provided data on an annual basis for all of our significant equity investments.

Moving over to the income statement for the March quarter, total investment income was $12.4 million compared to $13.4 million in the prior quarter. Total expenses, net of credit, were $7.1 million compared to $8.2 million in the prior quarter, which leaves net investment income of $5.3 million versus $5.2 million in the prior quarter.

Net investment income remained relatively flat as the net decrease in income was offset by a decrease in net expenses. Other income was 10% of total investment income in the current quarter and that compared to 12% in the prior period.

As mentioned on previous calls, we expect other income, which is primarily composed of success fees and dividend income, to remain meaningful but variable from quarter to quarter. Net expenses decreased by $1.1 million in the current quarter which was primarily driven by $0.5 million decrease in bad debt expense, a $0.5 million increase in credits from the advisor. As a result of these factors, our net investment income per share remains at $0.17 per share in the current quarter.

For the fiscal year total investment income was 51.9 million compared to 51 million in the prior year. Total expenses, net of credit were 29.5 million compare to 30.2 million in the prior year, which leads net investment income of 22.4 million compare to 20.7 million in the prior year, which represents an increase of 8% in total net investment income. This increase was primarily driven by higher other income, both dividend income and success fee income which was 5.7 million in the current year compared to 4.6 million in the prior year.

And consistent with previous quarters, our current period net investment income, together with undistributed net investment income from prior periods, or what we refer to as the spillover amount, more than covered our quarterly and annual distributions to stockholders, which is $0.1875 per common share for the quarter and $0.75 per common share for the fiscal year ended 3/31/17. Our distributions coverage ratio was about 230% this quarter and over 130% for the full fiscal year, which means, again, that our income more than covered our distribution.

As of March 31, total undistributed income and total undistributed net realized gains were over $40 million or $0.47 per common share. We continue to actively manage our undistributed income and undistributed net realized gains with the ultimate goal to cover and over time, increase distributions to our stockholders. This may take the form of supplemental distributions like the one we just recently declared in April and which is to be paid in June.

Now let's turn to realized and unrealized changes in our assets. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, we recognized a net realized gain of $15.6 million, which consists of the realized gains related to those exits that Dave mentioned earlier as well as additional earn out proceeds from the exit of Funko in 2016. These gains were partially offset by a realized loss from one of our portfolio companies. During the March quarter, we reported minimal realized activity. In addition, we recorded $4 million of net unrealized appreciation in the current quarter, which was due to improved performance of certain portfolio company and to a lesser extent, a rise in multiple visit, as mentioned earlier.

For the year ended March 31, 2017, we recorded net unrealized appreciation of investments of $6.9 million consisting of $23.4 million of net appreciation and $16.6 million of reversals of previously-recorded net depreciation related to the exits and restructures we mentioned earlier. Such reversals of previously recognized appreciation or depreciation are recorded when those realization events occur. Certain loans of two portfolio companies are nonaccrual, representing about 3% of the fair value and about 4% of the cost basis of our total debt investments as of March 31, 2017.

Now let's look at the portfolio make-up. The approximate allocation between the debt and equity portion of our securities was 72% debt and 28% equity at cost. Our debt portfolio is well positioned for any interest rate increases with about 93% of our loans having variable rates with a minimum of four and the remaining 7% having fixed rates. The weighted average yields on interest-bearing debt investments remained consistent quarter-over-quarter at about 12.8% in the recent quarter. For the full year, the weighted average yield on interest bearing debt investments was 12.7% compared to 12.6% in the prior year.

The strong yield excludes success fees and our debt investments. We do not have any debt investments with a noncash or paid-in-kind interest feature, so all of our interest incomes represents cash interest. Success fees by yield enhancements that are generally contingent upon a change of control such as an exit or a sale although there are certain circumstances when a portfolio company can elect to pay it earlier. We only recognize success fees in our income statement when they are earned, which generally coincides with the receipt of cash. For comparison purposes, if we had accrued these success fees as we would if it were paid-in-kind interest like some BDCs do, our weighted average yields on interest-bearing assets would approximate 15% during the most recent quarter.

As of March 31, 2017, unrecognized contractual success fees totaled $24.2 million or $0.80 per common share. There is no guarantee that we will be able to collect any or all of these success fees or have any control over the timing of collection. From a credit priority standpoint, 100% of our loans are secured with 75% having a first lien priority and the remaining 25 having a second lien priority in the capital structure of the respective portfolio companies.

Overall, Gladstone Investment had another quarter and full fiscal year of strong operational performance, financing and investment originations and exit success. We have maintained and subsequent to year end increased our distribution rate while remaining committed to covering our distributions with income as we have done consistently in the past.

Now I will turn the call to David Gladstone.

David Gladstone

Thank you, Julia. That was a great report, and based on good report specially the part about the history and things that we gone through and Michael will appreciate the legal update.

During the past year we were able to report some great accomplishments, the sale and we call it exit sometimes, but it's usually a sale or repayment of two investments and origination of two new investments to replace those, the issuance with our Series B preferred stock, the amended our credit facility to get that stronger in our favor and a continue strong performance of the portfolio companies we have in our portfolio today. And I believe we can continue the success that we've had in the past year going forward for our fiscal year ending March 31, 2018.

The economy is getting stronger, but there are still some people who say may again and into a recession, we believe our company is well position to handle the potential down turn because of the diversification of many portfolio companies and many different industries. To go through the list of things that people ask to say, what you are worried about, while we're still worried about the Federal Reserve, the direction regarding monitory policies and while we have variable rates on most of our loans increasing rates will not hurt us as much as it would hurt the economy. And if the Fed does vote to increase rates it's likely only a 0.25% each time they do that, it's more of a physiological rate raise then it is a real impact.

The main reason that Fed is pushing for higher rates is because they have to find buyers for all the money that they are borrowing, using, treasury notes and T-bills, we get people to buy the U.S. treasuries issued when they're printing so many of them. In order to get people to buy them they have a have a pretty higher rate compare to the rest of the world.

The possibility of oil and gas price changes is always on our mind, low oil prices like we have today, a terrific benefit to consumers and many other businesses, certainly some of ours, but we have to remember that the oil industry is an integral part of the U.S. economy and a loss there will equal pain in the economy in various places. Fortunate for us, we don't have a significant investment related to oil and gas companies. Another area of the federal deficit over $19 trillion now and continuing decline and the government spending continues with no end in sight after a round of spending, this round that we're going through now will be $20 trillion dollars, all this spending puts pressure on the Fed to find places to put all of this debt that we're piling up.

This has to lead to more inflation as time goes on. All of us realize to that there is far too much regulations around healthcare, financial services, energy, emissions, minimum wage we just see more and more regulations comings and these regulations are hindering the growth of business here in the United States. The performance of those businesses, the expansion of those business and job growth, we understand why big business move operations outside the United States to places like Latin America and Asia where there's less regulations and low taxes. But mid-sized businesses, similar to the ones we have in our investment portfolio, end up having to hire manufacturing operations outside the U.S. in order to stay competitive. This really needs to stop and we're hopeful that it will change over the next year. We need realistic tax policies here in the United States and more than that, we need realistic regulation policies.

And then finally, at this point in time, there's a tremendous positive feeling in the mid-sized small business area. The optimism index is at an all-time high, business are expecting new administration cuts to taxes and cut to regulations and change out the current health policy on insurance and regulations that will better to ensure for the well-being of our population.

Now I have to see some or all of these expected changes to happen. They've been promised and I'm very optimistic that some things will happen for the better. And those companies that import parts and products from Asia, there is some heartburn over the possibility that there will be a new tax on imports. At that point, we don't have any idea -- at this point, we don't have any idea what the new tax imports would be. We do know that we have the idea that any import tax may look like, but how it will be applied is -- or phased-in is just not known.

While some of our companies will buy parts and products from Mexico and Asia, we have to note that the tax on these will not be on a single company, but across the board on all imports. So it will hit some of our companies and all of their competitors and we'll all see prices rise. And maybe, that lower tax rates in the U.S. companies and the import tax from imports will encourage foreign companies to open plants here and also some of our American plants not to go abroad. The auto manufacturing plants, as many of you know, have already moved here. BMW, Mercedes, Honda, and many others have already occurred and they're here in the United States manufacturing. That's a good sign.

In light of all these concerns, our company has continued to be very selective in investing in new business. We ask these questions over and over again about what's going to happen to taxes before we make an investment and use our best knowledge to guess what's going to happen.

Now on the other side. On April 2017, our Board of Directors declared an increase in our monthly distributions to our common stockholders $0.064 per common share for each of the month of April, May and June. This is an annual run rate of just a little less than $0.77 per share and that's a 2% increase over the prior year. In addition, the Board declared a supplemental distribution to our common stockholders of $0.06 per common share to be paid in June. The team at Gladstone Investments hopes to continue generating capital gains and other income to meet the supplemental distributions on a regular basis. As you can tell, the regular distribution is well covered and we hope to raise the regular distributions again sometime in the future.

Through the date of this call, we made 142 sequential monthly cash distributions to our common stockholders and additionally have paid several supplemental distributions. As of March 2017, we have distributed a total of $191 million or about $8.36 per share to common stockholders at the time of the payment. This is based on the number of shares at the time of the payment of each distribution. At the current distribution rate, our common stocks with common stock price being at $9.20 yesterday's close, the yield on the current regular distribution is about $0.083 -- 8.3%, and the yield including the June supplemental distribution of $0.06 per share is right at $0.09 -- 9%. This yield is far too high for such a successful relatively low-risk company and the stock price should increase to right size the yield. We have three series of preferred stocks, the Series B is trading at about 6.6%, the Series C is at about 6.3% and the Series D is at 6.1%.

So in summary, Gladstone Investment is an attractive investment for investors seeking monthly continuous monthly distributions and supplemental distributions now from potential capital gains. We expect a good quarter for June 30, 2017 until quarter end and hope to continue to show you some strong returns on your investment in this fund.

Now operator, if you'll come on board and then we'll have some questions from the analysts and some of our loyal shareholders.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Mickey Schleien with Ladenburg.

Mickey Schleien

Congratulations on a strong fiscal 2017. Also, I think your review of GAIN's strategy in the prepared remarks was helpful for investors. Looking at your business strategy, could you tell us what the portfolio's average leverage is at your attachment point? And do you expect any improvement in the bid ask spread in the M&A market this year?

David Dullum

Mickey, this is Dave. On the first question, I want to be sure I understand the question, and you're asking that leverage on our portfolio? Meaning our portfolio of companies?

Mickey Schleien

Yes.

David Dullum

So I would say, roughly about 4 -- 4x on EBITDA, if you took it across the portfolio, we have some of that obviously a bit lower and few that are a bit higher, but in sort of that 4-ish range, that's first. Secondly, bid-ask on the M&A side. I mean, what we're seeing, from understanding the question as well, deals that we think are probably priced at around 6.5 to 7. Maybe stretching times EBITDA, we're seeing some of those things going at 8 to even 9, 9 plus times EBITDA. So pretty high numbers, if you will.

David Gladstone

And Mickey, that -- Mickey, this is David Gladstone. What you're talking about also is what's the growth factor? If you have a very high technology growth factor, you're going to have to pay for it. If you're in the middle of the range like we are, it's usually a six or so.

Mickey Schleien

Right, and that includes a control premium, correct?

David Gladstone

Yes.

Mickey Schleien

Okay. And just a couple of portfolio questions. Looking at shred in the third fiscal quarter going into the -- going from the second fiscal quarter to the third fiscal quarter, its debt was marked up from about 75% of par to par and now it's back down to about 63%. Could you talk about what caused the reduction in the fourth fiscal quarter? And why has the valuation been volatile?

David Gladstone

Well, part of it, Mickey, is that investment, as you know, is related to the mining industry and it's just purely a function of what we've seen on a slight improvement on EBITDA from time-to-time and then, looking down, slight decline again. Right now, it's actually headed in, believe it or not, in a good direction. We're seeing a pickup in their business. So it's just really a function of the quarter-to-quarter kind of slight movement in the results and then how that affects the relative valuation from the debt side. So nothing major going on there, right?

Mickey Schleien

All right. So in other words, you're looking at trailing sort of 12-month numbers and moving up.

David Gladstone

Yes sir.

Mickey Schleien

And my last question is could you just talk about the issues confronting Alloy Die and what they're doing to resolve that?

David Gladstone

So Alloy Die, it's a good business, we had to make some change at the management level which we did and we are seeing the results of that and fundamentally again the business is sound, it's a temporary thing frankly and I think over the six to nine months we'll see pretty significant improvement in that business. But fundamentally, again no issues again, a temporary issue.

Mickey Schleien

So if I understand Dave, you put it on nonaccrual because of the change in management or there're something related to financial results?

David Gladstone

Yes, the results were, it was getting tight from a cash perspective which of course forced us and made us look at do some things, caused us to obviously change management and to gives the company some flexibility which I mentioned from time-to-time one of our capabilities to do that without any dramatic upset in the business we can do that to give it an ability to do what it needs to do with the new team we brought in and put in place to make it work. So that's really the answer.

Mickey Schleien

Okay, I appreciate that, those are all my questions for this morning, thanks for your time.

David Gladstone

Thanks Mickey. Next question please.

Operator

The next question comes from Kyle Joseph with Jefferies.

Kyle Joseph

Morning guys thanks for taking my question actually most of them have been answered, but just a quick one. I was hoping you could discuss any exposure in the portfolio to the retail sector, obviously we've seen a lot of headlines there. As well as any discussions you guys have on potential investment opportunities you're seeing in the space given that is one sector where we have seen relatively lower valuations.

David Dullum

Right, right. So hey Kyle, Dave. We have obviously as you know in our portfolio what we call specially consumer type products which are not, by retail we mean certainly brick and mortar hardcore retailers per se, we don't have anything there. We have obviously products companies, Brunswick Bowling is a good example, it's not a retail business, but it's a specially oriented consumer product, we have others, so which we sell, obviously the online business market as we know and frankly all of those companies are performing pretty well.

I don't have any portfolio that I would say we have any concern around what's going on and probably what you mention you see what's happening is some of the major retailers the Nordstrom, Macy's, et cetera and we're not looking at many in that category, we don't really look at any hardcore retail type business, so anything we do is going to have some sort of unique specialty output niche and a position that we think is defensible.

David Gladstone

So Kyle just to tag on to that, we don't have the stores for the distribution, but most of our products are being distributed through stores and so there's an impact there, but to the extent that these products are sold online we're in sync with what's going on in the transfer of distribution from retail stores to the internet.

Operator

Our next question comes from Andy Stapp with Hilliard Lyons.

Andrew Stapp

Nice quarter. Would you provide some more details regarding the factors that led to stock offering? Presumably, it would be to support new investment activity. And in your prepared remarks, you talked about improvement in the investment pipeline, but you also talked about pricing remains elevated. Just trying to reconcile everything.

David Dullum

Hey, Andy. Thanks for the question. So as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, the best we can say is, again, I use the word very carefully, but we believe we've come at our times, we have done our offerings very constructively and responsibly when we've done them and we felt again, given where we are positioned today with the results we've achieved and where we see ourselves going over the next year or so that the timing was appropriate to do an equity offering. It does a lot of things, obviously. It does generate some capital, it does support our balance sheet, sets us in good shape relative to any equity versus debt ratios going forward.

So we feel really good about where we are today. As far as the pipeline question, it's a constant battle. Frankly, as we all know, that's the business we're in and so when I say the pipeline is building, it is. We look at a lot of deals, we have our team, which is ten folks focused on this particular company. We're always looking at new stuff, we don't win every deal that we look at, so we just have to keep the battle going. So I feel generally good about our position in the marketplace and as I mentioned earlier, we're not going to stretch and do a deal with a crazy multiple because it's not going to help our returns. And so I don't know that helps to answer it, but we're just -- we're set to do to keep doing what we've been doing and keep trying to generate results we've generated today over time.

David Gladstone

And Andy, think about it this way. We have an opportunity to either keep the capital gains it pays a tax on it as a way of growing or we can pay out the capital gains and that means we have to raise equity some other way in order to grow the business. So we've taken the grounds of letting the capital gains go out and letting our shareholders pay their taxes on their gains the way they do and then that means we have to turn around and do some equity offerings from time to time.

Andrew Stapp

Okay. And could you talk about the outlook for more successful exits?

David Dullum

Well, we've, as I mentioned, we managed our exits and we've had a couple this past year and then one right at a subsequent event and we'll keep looking and doing what we need to do to meet our goals as we go forward the portfolio currently 35 companies. We take a hard look as going out over a couple of years and think through how to manage them to make them successful exits and obviously, we'll see more of them as we go forward.

Andrew Stapp

Okay. And GI Plastek, BIA [ph] and Jackrabbit. They have some meaningful valuation reductions during the quarter. Just if you could provide some colors on those companies, please?

David Dullum

Go ahead.

Julia Ryan

Andy, this is Julia. As Dave mentioned a little earlier, something like [indiscernible] these three also follow that same category where if you have temporary changes in operating performance, those generally get reflected in our fair values quarter-over-quarter. So you may see fluctuations there that don't indicate a permanent decline in the value.

Andrew Stapp

Okay, that's helpful, thank you that's all my questions.

David Dullum

Next question.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to David Gladstone.

David Gladstone

All right. Thank you all for calling in. Those were good questions, hope you have some more at next quarter and hopefully we can show you some good results, and that's the end of this conference call.

