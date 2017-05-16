Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1Q17 Earnings Call: Whistling Past The Graveyard - Trust In The 10Q Filed With The SEC

At the end of Gladstone Commercial's (GOOD:NASDAQ) prepared remarks for the earnings call, David Gladstone referenced my piece Picking-Up Dividends in Front of a Refinancing Steamroller in Fog of Inadequate Disclosure saying , "So I know a couple of you've called me and said, what are these articles that are out there? Well, the two articles that are out there from people who are shorting the stock. They're trying to knock down the stock so that they can make money. I would say to all of you, don't listen to the articles there. Making statements that are mostly false, and it just seems to me that anybody who is trying to make money or knocking the price of a share down is not a good person to be listening to. They're just in it for themselves. "

While Mr. Gladstone said my article's statements were "mostly false" he did nothing to help investors understand what was inaccurate. As readers of my piece know all of my statements were supported with evidence largely from GOOD's filings with the SEC and pictures of GOOD's properties etc.

Despite management's upbeat call, the market is beginning to focus on some of the issues GOOD will face in the near future, and the stock is down 10% since my article was published on May 1st. The stock has more downside risks as it has still substantially outperformed the MSCI REIT Index and its net lease peers (even after the recent sell-off) since its inclusion in the MSCI REIT Index in November. Additionally, its valuation metrics continue to look stretched relative to its peers.

The 1Q17 earnings call not only confirms the thesis I laid out in my Picking Up Dividends in Front of a Refinancing Steamroller in the Fog of Inadequate Disclosure, but also shows that management is either unable to see or unwilling to discuss with its investors the problems with its current business model. This is particularly strange as the management team will need to explain some of the challenges facing their business in the coming quarters as they become obvious to investors.

Leasing: On the call GOOD's President, Robert Cutlip stated, "Year-to-date, we have renewed 3 of the 5 expiring leases in 2017, representing 75% of expiring rents and have begun discussions with tenants whose leases expire in 2018. We have the three leases expiring in '18 and only two in 2019."

This directly contradicts the 10-Q which states on page 10, "During the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, we executed zero and one lease, respectively."

All of the leases that Mr. Cutlip was referring to were signed last year, and the tenants were simply taking occupancy during the first quarter. Analyst had already adjusted their models for these leases. Management could have used the term taking occupancy, but they knew this more accurate term would not imply the type of momentum for the business that they were hoping to convey to investors.

The call also mentioned that they have "begun discussions with tenants whose leases expire in 2018." This seems to be a tacit admission that the Tewksbury property that is the major remaining expiration for 2017 will not be released anytime soon. Most REIT management teams would let their investors know when they have a known vacancy coming so they can adjust their models accordingly. As discussed in my May 1st piece, while Tewksbury only represents 0.5% of GAAP rents, in light of the operational and financial leverage in GOOD's model the move-out will be noticeable when it occurs. GOOD has not provided any guidance on when in 2017 the lease expires. The property was acquired in May of 2007 so the lease may expire in May impacting Q2 numbers. In light of the sunny outlook for the business on the 1Q call, it will be interesting to hear management's explanation for the vacancy later in the year.

Property Sales/Adjusted Book Value per Share: On the conference call Mr. Cutlip mentioned that one property was sold during the quarter and another was sold subsequent to the end of the quarter. An industrial property in Franklin, New Jersey was sold in the first quarter for a GAAP gain of $5.9 million dollars. Subsequent to the quarter end an industrial property in Hazelwood, Missouri was sold for less than the debt that had encumbered the property, and a GAAP loss of $0.1 million. Under GAAP the basis for properties is reduced for depreciation, which means an accounting gain is overstated for a REIT that adds back depreciation for FFO. (GOOD's advisory agreement recognizes this and calculates its capital gains based incentive fee as the difference between the selling price and gross value of the property without adjustment for depreciation.) Adding back depreciation to the basis of these two properties shows that GOOD's true gain on these sales was only $3.1 million. As the chart below shows almost all of GOOD's recent property sales have been at a loss after adding back depreciation. When reviewing the below chart it is important to note that the assets being sold basis had already been reduced by over $830,000 due to impairment charges. This should be particularly troubling for investors as GOOD is currently trading at a 66% premium to book value after adding back depreciation. (See Exhibit 1.)

Impairments: While GOOD's recent property sales should give investors pause about whether GOOD's premium to adjusted book value is justified, the disclosure in the 10Q about its impairments should cause any serious investor to look elsewhere for returns. As the below section from the 10Q explains GOOD wrote down the GAAP value (after depreciation) of two assets in the first quarter. The reason GOOD felt an obligation to write down the value of these assets was because they received unsolicited offers for the two properties. When they performed an undiscounted cash flow analysis for these assets they realized they were impaired. It is very odd that they felt comfortable that no write-downs were needed for the rest of their portfolio. How is it possible that with 90+ assets the two that they received unsolicited offers on required a write-down, but they are comfortable that the values of the rest of their assets are either at or above GAAP book value? If they were not considering accepting the unsolicited offers for their properties because they were low-ball offers they would not be required to go through the exercise of judging whether a sale at the offered price would lead to an impairment. This is likely an indication that they have been slow to impair assets, and investors and creditors should be prepared for more impairments.

From p. 13 of GOOD's 1Q17 10-Q

"Impairment Charges

We performed an evaluation and analysis of our entire portfolio to determine if any of our held and used assets were impaired during the three months ended March 31, 2017 and identified two held and used assets which potentially were impaired during March 2017. For these properties, during March 2017, we received unsolicited interest from potential buyers, and as a result, we included a sale scenario and shortened our hold period when comparing the undiscounted cash flows against the respective carrying values. Based upon our analysis, we concluded that the undiscounted cash flows for these properties were below their respective carrying values indicating that these assets were impaired as of March 31, 2017. Therefore we recorded $3.7 million in impairment charges to adjust the carrying value for both assets to fair market value. We evaluated both properties for held for sale classification, and concluded that these assets did not qualify, and both properties were classified as held and used assets as of March 31, 2017."

Based on GOOD's track record of taking impairments on assets just before selling assets at a loss or a very minimal gain, it should be fairly easy for investors to conclude that GOOD does not write-down its assets frequently enough. This means its book value per share is likely overstated. With GOOD trading at 66% premium to book value after adding back accumulated depreciation, this should be very concerning to investors.

Refinancing Mortgages? During the call, GOOD's CFO, Michael Sodo, discussed how GOOD was refinancing its mortgages. The reality is that GOOD is simply using its line of credit to repay the long-term mortgages. There were no new mortgages issued in the first quarter. All of GOOD's maturing mortgages were paid off by the line of credit, which matures in 2018. (They do have a one year extension option.) Additionally, in 2016, 3 of the 5 new mortgages related to refinancing activities were variable rate mortgages. They were 1 year, 2 year and a 5 year mortgages. While GOOD likes to say these variable-rate mortgages are hedged against increases in LIBOR their hedges only kick-in when LIBOR exceed 2.5% or 3% depending on the mortgage. One-month LIBOR currently stands at about 1.0%. As I discussed in my last piece, GOOD is saving on interest costs by shifting to lower cost variable rate debt with shorter maturities. Almost every other net lease REIT knows their investors like stable locked-in returns and use primarily long-term fixed rate debt. This protects investors from changes in interest rates and temporary disruptions in the debt market. GOOD's first quarter highlights that they are doubling down on their bet that rates will stay low and debt will be readily available. Of course they need to make that bet to maintain their FFO, but investors who do not like to roll the dice should look elsewhere for returns.

ATM usage continues despite two dispositions and no acquisitions: One of the more interesting take aways from the call was that subsequent to the end of the quarter GOOD issued another $5.9 million in common and preferred equity in addition to the $4.6 million they issued during the quarter. As of the date of the call their line capacity was down to $25 million and their cash on-hand was at $7.1 million, despite selling two properties. It looks as though the ATM program is plugging the gap in their operating cash flow that I pointed out in my piece on May 1st. We are now half-way through the second quarter and they have not announced an acquisition. It is easy to see that their 2Q results will suffer from the dilution associated with the asset sales and ATM issuance, but will not benefit from the NOI from new acquisitions for even a half quarter.

Odd Set of Comparable Companies/Lease Expirations: The management team continually harps on the fact that they have less lease expirations over the next several years than their peers. Mr. Cutlip rehashed this point with enthusiasm on the earnings call. While there is some truth to this statement, the management team dramatically overstates their case. On the earnings call Mr. Cutlip claimed "the majority of our peers have a minimum of 20% and as high as nearly 50% of their leases expiring during the same period [before 12/31/2019.]" Below is the chart they like to reference. Mr. Cutlip seems to be ignoring many of the comps in GOOD's own presentation that have less than 20% of their leases expiring in the next 3 years. Additionally, City Office REIT and Armada Hoffler are not net lease companies, and have no place in the comp set. City Office REIT owns multi-tenant office buildings and Armada Hoffler is a diversified REIT that owns apartments, multi-tenant retail and multi-tenant office buildings. Furthermore, Lexington, Gramercy and STAG have now reported their 1Q results and their lease expirations before the end of 2019 drop to 19.3%, 18.1% and 38.7% respectively. After removing City Office and Armada Hoffler from the comp set and updating the numbers for 1Q results Mr. Cutlip's statement looks extremely inaccurate.

Source: Gladstone Commercial's 1Q17 Investor Presentation

Finally, it is surprising that GOOD has focused on three year forward lease expirations so frequently. Its relative advantage on this metric will disappear quickly in the coming years. GOOD has 13.9% of it base rents expiring in 2020, 9.8% in 2021 and 10.3% in 2022 as shown in its 4Q16 investor presentation. (They pulled the chart from 1Q17 investor presentation.)

In summary GOOD's results confirm that they are over paying their dividend and using the ATM to fill the financing gap. This cannot continue much longer as highlighted in my May 3rd article. FFO, let alone AFFO and CAD, only exceeded the dividend by a fraction of a penny in the quarter. The stresses on the business model from the upcoming Tewksbury lease expiration, rising LIBOR and near-term debt maturities will become more apparent to investors in the coming quarters. GOOD currently trades substantially above its underlying NAV and its book value, after adding back accumulated depreciation. This type of premium valuation is usually reserved for management teams that have earned investors trust through sustained outperformance. GOOD's premium valuation seemed to result from a combination of a high dividend yield, which is a function of high payout ratio, and their recent inclusion in the RMZ. If the dividend appears threatened in the coming quarters the sell-off could be very severe. As GOOD's property sales highlight, the underlying assets will provide little support for the stock if investors lose faith in the dividend. Management could start taking steps to develop credibility with investors by providing an honest assessment of the business. This respect from investors will be critical for GOOD in the coming years as they will need to explain the inevitable hiccups in their business like the Tewksbury lease. As management's musing about a dividend increase on the call showed they either do not recognize how difficult the coming years are going to be or are unwilling to level with their investor base.

Exhibit 1 - Adjusted Book Value

Disclosure: I am/we are short GOOD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.