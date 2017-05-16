For Natural Gas, It's A Struggle Between Greater LNG Exports, Vs. Bearish Weather

After a major move up in natural gas the first week or so of May, prices have since fallen back in part due to "uneventful" weather and weak demand this time of the year.

Natural gas builds have trailed behind historical averages for a few weeks, and this combined with new deals with respect to ((NYSEMKT:LNG)) exports to China resulted in a nice rally. However, total natural gas supply is about 275 BCF's above the five year average. That is about 13.5% above the 5 year average. If we do not have a hot summer, then with about 179 days remaining in the traditional underground storage injection season, it would only take 10 BCF/day for the market to add about 1.8 TCF of storage before winter. This would result in record storage levels. Here lies the problem about getting too bullish the market unless we have major summer heat. This may be possible, later, but it is a bit too early to worry about it. You can see the summer temp forecast by subscribing to my free newsletter here, in which I will send it to you in a couple weeks.

The map below shows the historical price relationship of natural gas prices with May temperatures since 2009. Blue areas are regions of cooler temps, yellow and red, warmer. While the chart below shows no obvious price move based strictly on May temperatures, the tendency for normal to cooler than normal weather through the month of May and perhaps into early June, usually does not bode well for natural gas prices.

While the ETF (NYSEARCA:UNG) has taken a bit of a hit the last 2 days on a lack of U.S. demand, some of the longer term fundamentals have been changing. Hence, one stock that might be worth looking at is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). This shale exploration company produces natural gas but also buys it for resale. The technical picture of this stock looks more promising than many other companies.

While not weather related, the ETF (TAN) and (NYSEARCA:LIT) look technically sound and could both benefit from the lower costs of harnessing solar power, plus an increasing scarcity of lithium that goes into electric batteries. Solar and Lithium are the future. We need more companies like this to help make more of a difference in the world.

Historical Price Patterns of Natural Gas and Our Forecast for Normal to Cool late May and early June Temperatures

Disclosure: I am/we are long LIT, TAN.

