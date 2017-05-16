2 Precious Metals Plays Sitting On Support

Investors have had their fair share of violent sell-offs across different asset classes the past few months. The oil & gas exploration stocks (NYSEARCA:XOP) were shellacked to start the year, seeing a decline of nearly 30% since their Q4 highs. While there's no question that the drop in the XOP constituents has been persistent, it's been nowhere near as precipitous as the carnage among the junior gold and silver stocks. Both the Silver Miners (NYSEARCA:SILJ) and Gold Juniors Index (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) have been trounced the past few weeks, and have seen 22% and 32% declines respectively since their February highs. This is a much larger decline than the XOP saw, and in nearly half the time. So what are investors to do in these sectors if they're looking to put money to work? I for one am not very enthusiastic about catching knives that are in free-fall, but I will consider it when they're much closer to the floor. Both Great Panther Silver (NYSEMKT:GPL) and Semafo Gold (OTCPK:SEMFF) have been pummeled the past quarter, but their weekly charts are suggesting that the worst is likely over.

Taking a look at Great Panther Silver first, the stock is down nearly 50% since its February highs but is sitting right on a rising 20-month moving average. The 20-month moving average comes in at $1.26 which means as long as the stock does not close below $1.26 for the month, the bull market in Great Panther Silver is still very alive.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Zooming in a little to the weekly chart, we can see that there's been clear support since the 2015 lows at $1.20. Until we see a clear breach of this level, this support still remains and should act as a floor for the stock. A weekly close below $1.17 would tell me that the trend may be changing, and I would likely re-assess this long position.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In summary, Great Panther Silver has seen a violent pullback of 50% over the past 3 months, but has done so right into two key support levels. If the bulls are going to step up in this name, this is where I would expect them to do so. This setup provides a low-risk entry into the name for investors that like the company, with a very nice risk/reward profile on the trade. For this reason, I went long GPL at $1.25 per share last week for a starter position in the company. I would consider adding to this position on further strength on the daily chart.

Moving onto Semafo Gold, we have a different setup in place, but also an enticing one. I am no stranger to Semafo, and the stock has not been kind to me. Over the past 12 months I've had one nice winning trade on the stock from $4.00 CAD to $5.50 CAD. But I followed this trade up with one losing trade from $4.50 CAD to $4.15 CAD, and another losing trade from $3.95 CAD to $3.55 CAD. Given the fact that I've cut my losers quickly I'm still up on the stock over the past 3 trades, but it's been a nasty relationship.

Despite the abuse, I continue to go back to the well and will be taking a 4th stab on the stock here at current levels. The fundamentals are more enticing than they have ever been, and at this valuation the company has become a take-over target for intermediate African producers like IamGold (NYSE:IAG). Semafo is set to produce over 400,000 ounces of gold in 2019 at all-in sustaining cash costs of $650 - $700/oz. To be as conservative as possible I have used $750/oz AISC in my calculations, but am still arriving at potential cash flow in 2019 of $110 million US at a gold price of $1,250/oz. I believe this number is far too conservative but until we see more clarity from the Mana operations I prefer to be as conservative as possible.

Based on 324 million shares outstanding, Semafo is currently being valued at just over $700 million dollars. I have not used their $270 million in cash in this valuation as a good chunk of this money will go towards construction at Natougou. Based on a $700 million market cap and cash flow of $110 million in 2019, the company is trading for less than 7x price to cash flow. This would be a no-brainer acquisition for IamGold who could add nearly 45% to their production profile, and fulfill their goal of becoming a 1 million ounce producer by 2020. It's worth noting that this 45% increase in production would also come with a 20% reduction in AISC by taking on Semafo's operations (IamGold $950/oz AISC, Semafo $750~/oz AISC).

(Source: Company Presentation)

Based on IamGold's current market capitalization of $2.05 billion US, IamGold could use 1/3 of its current market capitalization to take over Semafo Gold and get a 45% increase in production by 2019, with a 20 - 25% reduction in all-in sustaining cash costs. Even if this acquisition was done for 45-50% of IamGold's current market capitalization it would be a smart acquisition, as the 45% production increase with the 20-25% reduction in all-in sustaining cash costs from IamGold's average would result in significant margin expansion on the new company.

Anyways, enough speculation, let's move onto the technicals.

As we can see from the below chart, Semafo Gold has plunged 50% from its February highs and has come right down into monthly support at $2.65 CAD. There is no reason to doubt this support level until it's broken, and given that there's nothing fundamentally wrong with the company it's looking like a buying opportunity here for investors. A monthly close below $2.60 CAD would be alarming as this would tell me that this support level is potentially giving way. For the time being we are forming a monthly hammer at support, and I'm cautiously optimistic that the bottom may be in.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to a weekly chart, Semafo Gold is now the most oversold gold stock I follow using the indicator I've shown below, and this is the most oversold Semafo has been in the past 5 years. This is the first time the stock has tapped its bottom band for 2 consecutive weeks in a row, and tests of the bottom band have almost always led to swing lows, or bottoms in the stock. Thus far we have seen very constructive action at the bottom band as price has formed seems to be stabilizing.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Given the attractive valuation and enticing setup in Semafo Gold, I've gone long with a small position as of last week at $2.97 CAD, and $2.18 US.

Over the past 10 trading days I've re-deployed cash into quite a few gold juniors/miners as several of them flashed buy signals on my short term trend system. Going forward I'll be sharing the majority of my entries only in my premium newsletter to be fair to my paying subscribers.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Thus far the Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX) is showing very constructive action at its 20-month moving average, and the early month shake-out below it was short-lived. We are also holding the uptrend line at $20.80 that I noted in my previous article. This is something the bulls can take comfort in for the time being as the 20-month moving average is my main line in the sand for this bull market in the GDX. I noted in my last article how rare 3 losing months in a row are above the 20-month moving average and they often provide buying opportunities, and so far May is off to a decent start.

The bulls do not have control of the market yet in the GDX, but they're making a valiant effort to keep this bull market alive. I will be watching the monthly close in May in hopes of more clues of whether we have seen the bottom, but thus far the action is quite encouraging.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEMFF, GPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.