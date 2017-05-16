Can Nvidia Climb Higher?

There is no stopping Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) at present. After 2016 (where shares rallied well over 200%), many analysts believed that 2017 would at most be a consolidation year but the company continues to surprise the market. In fact, shares already are up 26% and with the current share price hovering around $135, it seems a foregone conclusion that $150 a share will be surpassed in the not too distant future. As I discussed in a recent article, I believe the market (NYSE:SPX) may be setting itself up for a bubble phase over the next 12 to 18 months. Why? Well finally we are beginning to see both the commercial and retail traders beginning to move into the bullish camp. For a permanent top to occur in US equity markets, both the commercial and retail camp need to turn bullish which would spike an aggressive temporary rally. In the commitment of traders report last week, S&P futures reported more long commercial contracts that shorts for the first time since June of last year. We are seeing the same bullish movement on the retail side. So how does all this affect Nvidia?

Well just a short 18 months ago, this stock was trading at around $30 a share. Many analysts have earmarked Nvidia as an overvalued stock as its present earnings and sales multiples (52.3 and 12.6) are many multiples higher than its historic averages. But in one way, this is not the critical issue. As a trader/investor, we want to be holding stocks that will generate the best return over a set time period. Nvidia definitely has strong momentum behind it as the market always seems to reward the company when quarterly earnings reports are announced. Forgetting the company's valuation, Nvidia could be a strong hold (as long as used with a trailing stop) over the next 12 to 18 months for the following reasons.

Firstly the company definitely seems to be in pole position in the gaming space where its cutting-edge technology is one of the prime reasons for the explosion in eSports and MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena). Some analysts are worried about Nividia's big exposure in gaming stating that the company is not diversified enough but I believe this is a misnomer here. Why? Well there seems to be ample runway for growth over the next decade for the gaming market to increase exponentially, especially in international markets. In fact, gaming statistics in terms of revenues are lower in Europe, Africa and The Middle East combined compared to North America where male millennials are entering the market in droves. Furthermore improvements in technology through the company's new Volta GPU seem to speeding up than slowing down which will only enhance graphics and attraction over time. Nvidia will stay at the forefront.

Another hugely impressive segment of Nvidia's business is the Data Center division which almost tripled in revenues to reach $409 million from $143 million in the quarter of 12 months prior. Just look at how the big players like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) (which all use Nvidia's chips) are building out their cloud infrastructure in this area and you will see very quickly the huge potential Nividia has in this segment. Data center revenues now make up 11% of Nvidia's top line take and I can only see this increasing over time. Remember that the cloud is only being used presently in a fraction of industries and the continuing rollout here is only going to result in more business for Nvidia due to its expertise in the Artificial Intelligence arena.

The recent announcement that Toyota (NYSE:TM) is going to use Nvidia's supercomputer in its vehicles is another victory for the technology company. Investors should take note here of the now array of partnerships Nvidia has formed with different manufacturers including the likes of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Audi. If the likes of Xavier and its updates becomes the platform of choice for automakers, Nvidia stands to gain handsomely due to this sector predicted to be turning over more than $40 billion per annum by 2030. Furthermore I believe the problem the likes of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has is that this sector is moving lightning fast and Nvidia seems to be the leader in deep learning and sheer processing power. Intel may have the balance sheet to keep on buying up companies but it the largest chip maker in the world definitely seems to be lagging at present and Nvidia's Volta is only going to widen the gap between these two fierce competitors.

Therefore to sum up, it is not just that Nvidia is operating in high growth areas that will have capital flowing into them over the next decade or so but also that the tech company clearly seems to have a headstart over the competition. Furthermore if this is to be the bubble stage for US equities, one should be long a company that has already has the momentum nailed down and that is operating in high growth areas. Sentiment in the stock at present is illustrating a minor correction is probably on the cards in the near term. This should tie in with a daily cycle low in stocks but one shouldn't try to get too cheeky here as there may not be much downside left here.