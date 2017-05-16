Buy TJX Companies At A Discount Price

In an article last week, I advised investors to watch for potential discounts in TJX and ROST as retail sector earnings came out.

Today TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) released very solid first quarter earnings for FY2018. Bottom-line earnings per share came in at $0.82, beating consensus estimates by $0.03. In addition, top-line revenues increased +3.2% year over year, but fell short of consensus by $100 million as revenues were hurt by foreign exchange rates and employee compensation pressures.

The top line miss sent shares tumbling down by just over -5% in pre-market trading, and the stock has been trading down between -3.5% and -5% in regular hours this morning. Despite the revenue miss, TJX performed remarkably well compared to other retailers' recent Q1 earnings, with net sales up +3% Y/Y and consolidated comparable store sales up +1% Y/Y. However, the +1% Y/Y comp increase was less than the consensus expectation of +1.5%, while Q2 and full-year profit guidance where just shy of consensus, which helped send shares downward.

The company also returned $519 million to shareholders in the first quarter through share repurchases and dividends. Importantly, TJX management maintained its full-year Fiscal 2018 outlook of adjusted diluted EPS to be between $3.69 to $3.78, which would be a 5% to 7% increase over the prior year's adjusted EPS of $3.53.

A Discount Buying Opportunity in TJX

With the combination of last week's and today's price declines, this brings TJX's dividend yield up close to 1.7%, which is 55% above its 5-year average yield of 1.1%. As the chart below shows, purchasing shares of TJX over the past five years when the dividend yield was positively inverted in relation to the share price has provided an excellent margin of safety and an opportune buying opportunity for long-term investors.

In my article last week (May 10), I advised investors to watch the slew of retail earnings coming out at the end of that week as a potential buying opportunity for TJX and ROSS Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), which reports after market close today. TJX closed at $80.72 on May 10, and its share price has since fallen between 7% to 8% including today's price decline. This discount from May 10 puts TJX shares much closer to my previously indicated target price of between $66 and $70 per share. However, for long-term investors with a multi-year holding period, this decline, along with the yield-to-share price inversion shown above, presents another great buying opportunity in TJX at a discount price.

In addition to getting TJX with an above average dividend yield of around 1.7%, investors today will also benefit from the generous share repurchases and dividend increases that the company is known for. Indeed, TJX has grown its dividend at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 23% per year for 21 consecutive years. Yet, as mentioned above, the stock rarely yields much above 1%, as the price has risen to match the earnings growth. In addition, TJX is distinguished by an impressive 21 consecutive years of comparable store sales increases. The chart below illustrates TJX's annual dividend payout to investors over the past 10 years in relation to the stock price.

Be Cautious of Discounts In Other Retailers

My previous article was published on the day prior to the quarterly earnings release of three major mass-merchant department store retailers, Macy's (NYSE:M), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), and I provided an in-depth look at the declining financials and comparable-store sale metrics as the retailers struggle to find a footing in a "Death By Amazon" world. In the article, I mentioned that although share prices of these retail stocks have declined over the past five years, investors should be leery of purchasing shares of these particular retailers, and that an earnings miss or comps decline by any of these companies could drag the entire retail sector down.

Indeed, that is precisely what happened as M, KSS, and JWN each had declining year-over-year comparable store sales numbers, with M Y/Y comps declining -4.6%, KSS down by -2.7% Y/Y, and JWN off by -0.8% Y/Y. Following the comps declines, the market reacted by slashing shares of M down -20.8%, KSS down -7.16%, and JWN down -16.1% by market close on May 11.

The chart below shows the performance of M, KSS, and JWN from May 10 to the close on May 15. All three stocks are trading significantly down, along with the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT). In comparison, the S&P 500 has been flat over the same time frame.

Conclusion

Retail earnings season has struck a sour note recently, with major mass merchandisers struggling to gain traction in comparable store sales. As pointed out in my previous article, comps and other financial metrics for M, RSS, and JWN have been in a downtrend for the past several years. While the market also punished discount apparel retailer TJX along with the mass merchandisers, TJX once again demonstrated an increase in comparable store sales. However, overall results were slightly lower than consensus, and this drove the already fairly valued stock lower in trading today.

Despite the current negative sentiment around brick-and-mortar retail over concerns of changing consumer preference for online shopping, there are sectors within the physical retail space that are doing just fine and that have not been affected by the likes of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). As I noted previously, the discount apparel retailers TJX and ROST have each shown a resilience to AMZN that the non-discount retailers have not.

The recent slump in TJX in sympathy with the overall negativity surrounding the broader retail sector provides long-term investors with an opportunity to pick up shares while the dividend yield is trading well above its historic average, and at a price that will provide a greater margin of safety than where the stock has been recently trading. While I would prefer to get shares even cheaper, somewhere between $66 and $70, I think that the recent share-price decline of 7% to 8% presents an excellent opportunity to initiate a position for new investors, or to add to existing shares for current investors. In no way would I recommend selling shares of this outstanding company, as long-term holders of TJX will be well rewarded in total returns for many years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.