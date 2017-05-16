U.S. Dollar Undermined By Washington Post Report Of Trump, Russia Discussion

If the full faith and confidence in the U.S. is in question, the relative value of the U.S. dollar is sure to decline.

While the President is free to do so at will, the Post implies the President had a lapse of judgment that hurts the full faith and confidence in the U.S.

The U.S. dollar is being undermined in early Tuesday trading. At 6:35 AM EDT, the U.S. Dollar Index was down another 0.45%, this time on fresh revelations regarding the possible disclosure of classified information by President Trump to high level Russian diplomats. When the full faith and confidence in the United States is compromised, so will be its cost of borrowing and the value of the U.S. dollar. In other words, we have a problem here.

The Washington Post reported that President Trump shared information last week with Russia's foreign minister and ambassador. The information was from a sensitive third party U.S. intelligence partner and was reportedly regarding an Islamic State plot involving laptops on aircraft.

The administration is fire fighting now, downplaying the extent of information shared. It is also reminding the nation that the President can disclose classified information at will. However, the Washington Post reports that in so doing, the president revealed a significantly sensitive source of information that had been withheld even from allies of the United States. Considering that the United States and Russia are often on the opposing sides of the table in Syria, it seems a serious mistake may have occurred. Reportedly, the CIA and NSA were immediately briefed on the matter and details were left out of memos that can be shared with the public. Enough experts are calling the behavior reckless and the firing of FBI Director Comey an obstruction of justice to raise concern about the full faith and confidence in the United States.

It is clear to me that whatever the case, the U.S. dollar will come under significant pressure now. Even if this information sharing goes away, the obstruction of justice question may be an impeachable offense according to some Harvard Law professors. A question is being posed about our great nation, and it is the sort of question that will probably hurt the relative value of the U.S. dollar and relative securities.

I'm suggesting dollar longs unravel positions and holders of securities like the PowerShares DB US Dollar Bull (NYSE: UUP) sell stakes. I was already concerned about the dollar's heightened state on inflation indications. And in previous reports I warned that with the euro clear of politics for a bit, the North Korean issue would weigh against the USD. Add to the mix the story about the president's possible misstep and we have far too many reasons to sell the dollar here. I believe enough investors will to force a cascading greenback near-term. For my regular work on the USD and relatives, and other asset classes, I welcome readers to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in UUP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.