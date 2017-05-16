CyberArk: Don't Ignore This Cyber Security Stock

On a day when cyber security was in the spotlight, CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) actually ended down for the day. Though a lot of experts aren't including the stock in the list to benefit from the WannaCry ransomware attack, the issue should highlight the need for cyber security and the benefit of buying such stocks on dips.

The stock is down nearly $8 from the recent highs following weak Q2 guidance last week. Should investors use this scenario to own CyberArk?

Since CyberArk focuses on protecting organizations from cyber attacks that have penetrated the network perimeter via privileged accounts, the company isn't a big beneficiary from outside attacks. Investors jumping into beaten down FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) and into the Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) makes logical sense. HACK is approaching the all-time high from back in early 2015 shortly after the ETF started trading.

What wasn't logical was the sell off following supposed weak Q2 guidance. CyberArk has a history of smashing estimates and low-balling guidance. The original Q1 estimates were for the company to produce an EPS of $0.21 to $0.23 with consensus estimates up at $0.27.

The kicker is that the cyber security specialist actually reported $0.28 beating the original guidance. The big hiccup with Q2 is the guidance includes about $1 million in operating costs for Conjur costing the company about $0.03 for the quarter. Otherwise, CyberArk would've actually guided toward the Q2 analyst estimate of $0.27. And we already know that the company easily surpasses those estimates per the below Estimize chart.

So without the Conjur employees that are mostly focused on development, CyberArk would be viewed in a different light. The stock trades at about 30x forward EPS estimates so CyberArk isn't cheap, but this is about as cheap as the stock gets.

The key investor takeaway is that the cyber attack news of the day highlights the greater need for corporate spending on cyber security that should benefit CyberArk. The time to buy this stock is on dips versus chasing.