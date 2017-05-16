Notes From Biglari Holding's Annual Meeting

Creation of a dual share class and retirement of stocks held in hedge funds could be game changer.

Licensing agreement will be gone at no cost to shareholders.

As promised in my last article on Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) in this article I will write about my impressions from this year's annual meeting of shareholders of Biglari Holdings.

Before the meeting

The day before the meeting I met a handful of Biglari Holdings shareholders in New York. The meeting was organized by Aurelien Windenberger. My impression from meeting all of those investors was very positive. Every single one of them was knowledgeable about the company's operations and its history. The only disagreement was in regard to how much one can trust CEO Sardar Biglari. One faction was not quite sure if Sardar is to be trusted completely, the other faction supports Sardar 100%.

The Meeting

The next day April 27th I went to the meeting at the St. Regis hotel with a German friend who has little experience regarding investing. Afterwards he told me he was very impressed by the meeting. Before he had only been to the annual meeting of Porsche SE (OTCPK:POAHY) in Germany, which was a typical annual meeting with lots of stupid shareholder questions and proposals and management disdain for its shareholders.

First Questions

The first two questions at the meeting came from institutional investors, one of them was Gamco (NYSE:GBL). An analyst from Gamco asked about the true share count of the company. Sardar responded in cold fashion that as an analyst he should be able to answer the question himself.

Operating Units

After the first two questions the sentiment changed noticeably. Now the questions dealt for the most part with the different operating units of Biglari Holdings.

Here are in my eyes the most important points Sardar and Phil made on the different operating units and investments:

Steak And Shake:

The European franchise units will lose money for two more years. France is underpenetrated in regards to burger consumption and has a long way to go to reach U.S. burger consumption level. The French people love the Steak and Shake burger and milkshake.

The franchise margins are 50% and the incremental margins of new units should be near 100% for the next units. This year the company plans to open 40 new franchise units.

Cracker Barrel (CBRL):

The new Holler and Dash concept will fail. Bureaucrats are bad at entrepreneurial ventures.

Sardars goal is it to bring the company back to 1998 productivity levels on a per store basis. In 1998 every store had an EBIT of $600.000.

The forward contract on Cracker Barrel stock was discussed shortly. Due to strategic reasons Sardar and Phil were tied lipped about their intentions.

First Guard:

There was applause for First Guards CEO Ed Campbell.

Currently First Guard has market share of around 10%.

Sardar doesn't see autonomous driving as an immediate threat. Due to the difficulties of making it work on the last mile its adoption lies far in the future.

Maxim:

Sardar gave a clear time limit shareholder should wait before evaluating Maxim. In his mind Maxim should produce $1 million in licensing revenue in two years. Otherwise the investment was a clear mistake.

The numbers of magazines sold in the industry are unsavory. Some publishers buy their own magazine to get more advertising dollars.

Corporate Governance

Corporate governance was also discussed at the meeting. The most important points were in regard to control and compensation.

Sardar thinks control is necessary. After seeing the institutional investors disdain for his unconventional behavior I personally can totally understand his motives. Institutional investors are for the most part more interested in checking boxes instead of thinking deeply about individual companies. Sardar told shareholders to read page 23 in Knights Raiders and Targets and read about Warren Buffett's thoughts on control. I quote from the page: "Now in the 20-year history, even though the stock has gone from 8 or 9 dollars to 2600 dollars, it has probably sold below its negotiated business value, perhaps 75% of the time. In that valuation environment, Berkshire (BRK.A & BRK.B) would be taken away from me."

To maintain control Sardar favors a dual share class approach. This approach has been used by some outstanding CEOs like John Malone and Katharine Graham in the past and present.

Other points were in regards to the licensing agreement which would net Sardar more than $400 million in case he would be fired against his will. Phil made it clear that the licensing agreement would be gone at no cost to shareholders. I'm curious if the company keeps its word on this promise.

As stated in my first article Sardar wants to get paid well. Therefore he plans to remove the cap on his salary he gets in regards to the operating businesses of Biglari Holdings. At the moment the cap is limited to $10 million annually.

Conclusion

The high quality of the shareholder base at the annual meeting was a great sign. Only a high quality shareholder base allows a CEO to have a long time horizon. And as Jeff Bezos said a long time horizon can make a huge difference.

I had a lot of fun being at the meeting and listening to thoughtful questions and answers. I'm already thinking about going to the meeting next year.

Unfortunately I could not make up my mind if Sardar is to be trusted completely. Therefore I will wait and see if the licensing agreement will be removed without any cost to shareholders. Then I will think about investing in Biglari Holdings anew.

Another point that would change my mind would be the creation of a dual share class and the immediate retirement of all shares held by shareholders through the Lion Funds. In this case Sardar gets what he wants and shows his goodwill to let shareholders participate in his wealth creation. At the current price shares would then be clearly undervalued by more than 100%. For an exact calculation please look at my first article on Biglari Holdings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.