Why You Should Feel Nervous If Johnson & Johnson Hits $140

On Monday, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) closed at 126.99, 1.56% below its 52-week high of 129.00, set on Mar 15, 2017."

You read it on the Financial Time's website, which is a pretty accurate source of information as far as financial data for listed companies are concerned.

It didn't mention, however, that JNJ stock is flirting with record highs thanks to an upgrade from JP Morgan, which now rates JNJ overweight with a $140 price target.

Many JNJ investors will jump of joy if those predictions turn out to be true, of course.

But here's a) something you should consider if you plan to add JNJ to your portfolio today at prevailing prices following yesterday's 2.7% rise its stock price, and b) what such a price tag could mean for your investment strategy.

Sum Of The Parts

I am almost done with a longer story likely to be published later this month on Seeking Alpha, and provisionally headed "How JNJ Would Look Like Without Its Consumer Business"; frankly, one of the biggest hurdles has been to come up with a reasonable valuation for its core healthcare and medical devices units based on a "peer-to-peer" comparison.

That is an approach according to which JNJ's three core divisions are valued on their own, assuming they are run as independent companies, gauged against the trading multiples of its closest competitors.

Findings

In short, it looks a lot like the possible equity value of its consumer business -- which turned over $13.3bn revenue in 2016 -- is close to zero, based on JNJ's share price pre-upgrade, and that's surprising, despite paltry margins that dilute the group's profitability, as well as significant investment needs that combine with challenging end markets for most sub-divisions, among other things.

Consumer assets have always been a drag on performance, both in terms of growth and underlying profitability, but Wall Street has given up asking for large disposals, and that is because its two other businesses have performed well since 2012, helped by hefty underlying margins.

Under a bull-case scenario, I assigned an enterprise value of up to $5bn to the consumer unit, but then the other two core businesses of JNJ ended up being valued at a significant discount to its main global rivals, while in realty its stock currently trades at a fair premium based on most metrics.

Those calculation were done before Monday's upgrade, which pushed up JNJ's market cap by $9bn to $341bn from $332bn one day earlier.

It's my view that another record high in the region of $140 should be considered as a sign of heightened risk in the global markets, rather than solely a great performance for JNJ, which offers plenty of safety, true, but doesn't offer much value at these prices.

Growth & Capital

Most of its growth should come from pharmaceutical operations (47% of group's revenue; 60% of earnings), but then there's risk attached to its latest, expensive purchase of Actelion, as I argued in my previous coverage.

Moreover, first-quarter earnings grew only because it bought back stock, hence shrinking the share count, and buybacks continue at a time when the shares trade close to all times against book value - in the first quarter, cash outlays from share repurchases were $3.3bn against $2.2bn one year earlier, while dividends were only mildly higher. That's seldom a very good idea in corporate finance, and it's easy to forget that JNJ offered zero capital appreciation in the decade before 2012, although in recent years its stock performance has been truly impressive.

I do not know if it's time for a stock split, but certainly management ought to be careful when to comes to capital allocation. One of the strongest credit ratings in town, JNJ may have to compromise between its credit rating and efficient capital deployment in future at a time when market conditions could be much worse, while it remains unclear what kind of impact, if any, Trump's policies will have on its core pharma business.

So, I will be seriously worried on the day its shares will hover around $140, not only because my DCF model signals value in the region of $115,, but also because at that point in time the financial market might not a very nice place, perhaps one where 10-year Treasury yields in the 1.8-2% area dominate the headlines...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.