Why The Discrepancy Between Musk's Projections And Wall Street?

My conservative revenue estimate for Tesla in 2018 is $28B-plus on the back of 470,000 deliveries, 47% higher than the current Wall Street consensus.

With a backlog of 500,000-plus Model 3 reservations despite no marketing, sales or advertising efforts, Wall Street appears to be massively underestimating demand.

These estimates are magnitudes lower than Tesla's publicly stated goal of producing 500,000 cars in 2018.

Morgan Stanley Adam Jonas came out with a report yesterday projecting Model 3 sales of 2K units in 2017 and 90K units in 2018.

Intro - Wall Street Is Very Skeptical

It seems like nobody believes in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) or Elon Musk.

Yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas came out with a note projecting Model 3 sales of 2,000 units in 2017 and 90,000 units in 2018.

The biggest reason behind his lack of confidence in volume Model 3 deliveries appears to be competition. Not from auto companies, but rather from established tech giants like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) which he believes could unveil competing products in the near term.

These forecasts of just 92,000 cumulative Model 3 unit sales in the next ~18 months could not be more at odds with the indications from Tesla's management team.

Elon musk has repeatedly stated on each of the last two Tesla earnings calls that they are on track to produce 5,000 Model 3 units per week by the end of this year and 10,000 per week by the mid 2018.

Don't believe me? Just take a look at these screen shots from Tesla's recently filed 10Q.

However, Adam Jonas isn't an outlier. The entirety of Wall Street is refusing to believe that Tesla will sell anywhere near 500,000 cars in 2018.

The current analyst consensus for Tesla's 2018 revenue (according to Yahoo! Finance) is only $19B. Even the highest estimate they track is only $26.3B.

Per my calculations, all of these numbers are far too low. Let's crunch some numbers.

Model S and X demand is currently at a 100,000 unit per year run rate. I believe this will grow 20% in 2018, and cumulative Model S and X sales will reach 120,000 on the back of continued market share gains. With an average ASP of $100,000 per vehicle, these sales will contribute $12B to Tesla's top line.

According to my calculations, Tesla's customer deposits ($613M as of Q1 2017) and fan-made site Model3Counter.com, there are at least 500,000 reservations for the Model 3.

On the Q1 '17 earnings call, Elon Musk was asked about Model 3 backlog and he said it continues to grow every single week. In fact, demand for the Model 3 has been so overwhelming, Tesla is actively "anti-selling" the vehicle because the wait list is so long already.

It's all about how fast they can build it. Model 3 production is on track to begin in July and ramp to 5,000 units per week by the end of 2017. Then in mid 2018, Elon Musk expects production to hit a run rate of 10,000 vehicles per week. According to their stated guidance, Tesla will be building 250,000 Model 3's per year heading into 2018, and 500,000-plus units per year heading into 2019.

Based on these figures, I conservatively estimate that Tesla will deliver 350,000 units of the Model 3 in 2018 (a target that seems well below Tesla's own forecasts). Assuming an ASP of $45,000 that will be approximately $16B.

This simple exercise leads to my estimate of $28B in revenue for Tesla in 2018 ($12B Model S/X + $16B Model 3).

Remember, this is excluding all revenue from Tesla's battery and solar products. This piece of the company's business is operating at a ~$1B run rate already, and appears to have significant growth potential. But that's a topic for another article.

Conclusion

Tesla's automotive business alone could post $28B in revenue in 2018 on the back of 470,000 deliveries. This is 6% below the company's publicly stated production target of 500,000 vehicle.

My estimate is 47% above the current Wall Street consensus ($19B), and includes no solar or battery revenue.

They say history repeats itself. Wall Street's skepticism surrounding the Model 3 is all too familiar for long time Tesla bulls. This systematic underestimation of Tesla's production ramp happened with the Model S back in 2012/2013. I can't help but think the same thin happen with the Model 3.

