Why Fogo De Chao Is Worth 80% More

The stock declined 17% due to reasons unrelated to the company's fundamentals, which should be a strong buying opportunity.

Last week, we liquidated all of our position in Chipotle (NYSE:CMG). We first wrote about the stock four months ago, achieving a decent return of 20% which lifted our portfolio performance significantly (Chipotle was the largest holding in our portfolio).

Today, we entered into a huge long position in the Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO). The stock is currently priced at $14/share. Our price target is $26-$28/share, nearly double the current stock price.

In this article, we will explore the most important reasons behind our strong bullish thesis on FOGO's stock price.

Overreaction by the market

Before talking about the fundamentals, it's worth to explain the recent drop in FOGO's stock price.

FOGO shares are down 17% since the company reported its Q1 results last week. However, this decline is not due to the results themselves (FOGO recorded an 11% surge in revenue, surpassing revenue estimates while hitting EPS estimates and delivering an expected guidance).

Instead, the decline is due to the company's announcement of a secondary offering of 4.5 million shares sold by Thomas Lee Partners, a private equity firm that now owns 60% of the company (pre-offering it owned 78%).

As a result of this news, the stock price got hammered by 17% in just two weeks. But now, after more than half the 4.5 million shares offered are sold, we believe that a bottom is near.

Fundamentals

The company reported a slightly better-than-expected results. Its revenues climbed 11% Y/Y to $76.36 million while it recorded $0.18 in EPS. The stock barely reacted to the results. That's because the excitement that came from the company's impressive revenue increase was offset by a decline in profit margin from 8.7% to 6% (pre-currency adjustment).

However, the decline was mainly a result of two things; higher food costs and higher pre-opening costs.

We believe this is a temporary pullback for the company in terms of profit margins. That's because the increase in costs is related to opening of two new restaurants in the US compared to one restaurant opened in Q1 2016. Normally, in the first few months, new restaurants face inefficiencies in controlling food costs. Once the restaurant's management focuses on solving these issues, margins will increase.

We are also excited about management's commitment to increase the number of its owned restaurants by 10% annually for the next 5 years (the company currently owns 47 restaurants). This alone should provide a higher valuation for the stock. Let's explain this through a DCF analysis.

The company is a cash generator. For the last 5 quarters, it generated 17%, on average, of its revenues in cash from operations. We will assume that will still be the case.

Also, management guided for $315 million to $320 million in revenues for the current fiscal year. Taking midpoint, this means that the company will generate $54 million in cash from operations this year.

Management also guided for $28 million (taking midpoint) in capital spending for this year. Thus, it becomes clear to us that the company will generate $26 million in free cash flow this year.

Now, let's assume that the company's goal of increasing its store count by 10% annually for the next 5 years will be achieved, and that the long-term growth rate of its free cash flows will be 3%. Under these conditions, the company's enterprise value would be valued at $618 million, or a 22% premium to current valuation (assuming a WACC of 8%).

We believe that a 22% premium in valuation is the worst-case scenario. That's because in our calculations, we assumed that capital spending will continue to increase proportionally with the CFO generated after 5 years. In reality, that won't be the case.

After the 5-year growing period, capital spending will only include replacing the depreciated assets in the restaurants. If we take the current depreciation rate/restaurant and apply that on the 75 company-owned restaurants by 2022, then we can get a glimpse of how much the company needs in annual mandatory capital spending. By doing that, the company needs $30 million in capex spending per year (the depreciation rate/store is $400,000/year).

Giving a 3% long-term growth rate, the company's enterprise value would be valued at $914 million, an 82% premium to current valuation.

Now, the question is, can FOGO achieve a 3% long-term growth rate when its capital spending is only contributed to replacing current assets? The answer is, yes. We explain that in the section below.

Another catalyst

One more catalyst for the company's revenue generation, besides opening new stores, is the company's joint ventures. Last year, the company entered into two JVs with investors to open 2 restaurants in Mexico and one in Saudi Arabia. The company is entitled to 50% of the profits after the investors in the JV recoup their initial contribution (something that might happen in a year or two). Once that happens, the company will start recognizing profits from these restaurants. The company also expects to enter into many joint ventures in the future for openings in the Middle East and Mexico.

It's worth to mention that these ventures don't require any capital spending by Fogo de Chao.

Another bullish factor for the stock is upward revisions in earnings estimates over the last month. Upward revisions are mostly a bullish signal for the stock.

Conclusion

We believe that Fogo de Chao is a "strong buy". The company has a simple/predictable business model that has the ability to generate a significant amount of cash flows in the future.

And most important of all, customers are very satisfied with the chain's service and food. Take a look at FOGO's rating on Yelp.

The selling of Thomas Lee Partners should not be regarded as a bearish sign; following big investors is one of the biggest mistakes an investor can make. The private equity firm still controls 60% of the company. However, the 4.5 million shares will be added to the float which might trigger another minor sell-off in the coming days. For long-term investors, that shouldn't be a problem. We rate FOGO as a "strong buy" with a $25.5/share price target, an 82% upside.

Happy Investing to All.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.