Why I'm Buying Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) has experienced quite a ride in the last nine months with investors seeing a 57% decline from late September followed by a 100% rally and then a 35% selloff in the last 45 days.

The question now is: Where does the stock trade from here?

Latest Earnings Call

A few days ago the company reported less than stellar earnings. Revenues were down and slightly missed analyst expectations. The business model is experiencing a slowdown in large panel sales in China as new technologies are ramping up and old inventory is being cleared out.

Forward guidance is expected to be weak in the next quarter, down 5%, but it is my belief that this is more than priced into the shares.

Himax is the leading company of choice for AR technology and 3D scanning is the likely growth engine of the future.

Ceo Jordan Wu is diversifying the revenue base bringing more stability to future earnings.

Investors may not realize this yet but this latest decline is actually a huge gift to investors looking to load up on weakness.

I was fortunate enough to buy into earnings under $6.65 sold the morning pop over $8 for a quick 20% gain on the earnings call results as I was not impressed with the decline in revenues and earnings. However after spending more time in analyzing results I decided to re-buy the last two days under the $6.80 level.

In my opinion the $6.78 level is a crucial long-term level of support for the stock. I firmly believe that Himax is poised for serious growth in the next 24 months and I believe that the stock will soar to new highs in the next 12 months.

My one-year price target is bold at $18, however I believe the market is not pricing in the technology that Himax actually owns. Jordan Wu is a very smart and astute business man holding hundreds of patents in the technology space.

CEO Jordan Wu's statement about 3D sensing technology.

I think, what's very unique about us is that, all these technologies are home grown. This is very different against our - one or two of our major peers. So, we did mentioned in our prepared remarks that we prefer to offer total solution meaning if 3D sensing module which can be embedded in your cell phone and with signals talking to AP and thereby create a 3D type snap for apps. By doing that, one needs to have a projector which is comprised of a laser beam, which we all source. Right now, we are in partnership with in this 3D sensing area the biggest player in the world and also we don't rule out the partnership with other people. There are actually plenty of laser players who all came from the older communication industry type growth. So, they have plenty of idle capacity sitting there and all get excited about the potential for 3D scanning. So there are actually a lot of people we can work with. And then, a very key component you see optics are typically in the form of DOE, a diffracted optical element and certain lenses. And that we are capable designing DOE upon customers' request. They are specific requirements, they are specific intensive target applications and algorithms. So we can actually tailor made the design for that and we also do our in-house manufacturing with our major strong areas. We have a lot of past experience using our WLO technology to manufacture some of that lens for our smartphone cameras and AR devices for work types and other things. So we have a lot of mass production experience already in WLO and that is I think one of the reasons why many 3D scanning customers have come to us for WLO support. So with the two together, you will then need a very high precision alignment and for this we have also developed a total grown solution together with a leading player, International player for semiconductor equipment.

Here are some of the players using Himax Technologies.

With customers like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Sony (NYSE:SNE), Foxconn Technologies, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) and many others, one can see the potential for Himax to explode as they grow new strategic frontiers.

Where does Himax trade from here?

A look at the charts.

Above is a two-year daily chart of Himax showing the dramatic fall from the $11 level in late September to the bottom of $4.88 in February. I wrote an article on that day calling the bottom on capitulation. Interested investors can read that piece here.

I see the $6.70 level as a short-term line in the sand. Long term I love the stock. The question is will it hold that level through the summer as the guidance for next quarter is weak showing sequential declines in sales. As I write this article Himax is bouncing around from $6.79 to a high of $7.35, shaking out unconvinced traders looking for a quick profit.

As a trader, I look for volatility to the upside and downside and trade accordingly in alignment with my current convictions. Some of my biggest mistakes have come from selling too early. I try to learn from my mistakes but the market can make a fool out of everyone now and then. That is why it is important to have rules, they help keep you grounded in times of volatility.

Downside Risk?

If the $6.70 level is broken on volume the stock could trade to the next level of support of $6.34, and from there a quick drop to $6. The trading action today is whipsawing investors trying to time a solid entry point.

It is possible for Himax to trade back to $5.70 in a market wide selloff, so downside risk is 15% to 20%. If that possibility becomes a reality, then I for one will load the boat and use margin. I see this recent selloff mirroring the short-term weakness in earnings. It is my belief that the company is in very good hands and managing profits along with expansion in a very strategic manner.

Upside Risk

In my humble opinion Himax has huge upside potential over the next several years. I would like to share with investors why I'm bullish on this company.

Corporate stewardship

CEO Jordan Wu is the largest shareholder and is a pioneer in his field. The 172.5M shares outstanding is nearly identical to last quarter. As an investor I find it refreshing to see a technology company that is not diluting shareholders.

Strong Balance sheet

At the end of the quarter Himax Technologies had $199.5M in cash, up from $168M a year ago. Interested investors can scan all this information by clicking here. They remain a debt-free company.

Inventories declining

The company's inventories as of March 31, 2017, were $148.3 million, down from $182.8 million a year ago and down from $149.7 million a quarter ago. Accounts receivable at the end of March 2017 were $167.7 million as compared to $173.0 million a year ago and $191.0 million last quarter.

In my view, management is doing a great job managing inventory amid declining sales in the short term.

CAP EX Expansion

Here is one of my main reasons why I believe Himax is positioning for real revenue growth in the next 18 months and why I am long the stock. Here is what the CEO had to say about cap Ex from the call.

It is important to update the status of the Company's CAPEX plan and highlight its progress in 3D scanning technology, which is a major reason why the Company embarked on this aggressive capex plan. The Company believes 3D scanning is one of the most significant new applications for the next generation smartphone. The view is echoed by many industry researchers. Himax is seeing strong demand for 3D scanning products from multiple top name customers who are either collaborating with the Company or engaging the Company for advanced stage discussion thanks to the Company's absolute technology leadership.

Wu goes on to say:

The Company's SLiMTM product line is the state of the art total solutions for 3D sensing and scanning based on structured light technology. Himax offers fully integrated structure light modules with vast majority of the key technologies inside also provided by the Company itself. These technologies include advanced optics utilizing the Company's WLO technology, laser driver IC, high precision active alignment for the assembly of laser projector, high performance near-infrared CMOS image sensor and, last but not least, an algorithm chip for 3D depth map generation. While the Company prefers to offer total solution, it can also provide aforementioned individual technologies separately to selected customers so as to accommodate their specific needs. Of the above technologies, the two items requiring CAPEX for Himax are advanced optics built using the Company's in-house WLO production line and active alignment for which the Company develops a solution jointly with an international, world leading semiconductor equipment house. The remaining items are all outsourced for manufacturing and therefore do not require the Company's own CAPEX

I highly encourage readers to click on the link I provided above to get an understanding of the future of this business model.

Conclusion

Even though the business model is seeing weakness at the present time, the future is looking bright in this trader's eyes. Management was able to increase their cash position albeit a small amount in a difficult environment.

Capital expenditures will dent the bottom line for a quarter or two as the company builds out their new headquarters and ramps up 3D sensing and scanning technology.

Prudent investors may want to wait for a market wide selloff to scoop up shares on the cheap, which may or may not happen

I'm long the stock and a buyer on weakness.

As always do your own research, make your own decisions and always have an exit strategy in place before making any trade.