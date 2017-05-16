Unilever Indonesia: Leading Consumer Name In Fast-Growing Market But Valuation Is Stretched

Nevertheless, the optimism seems to be already reflected in the price, with the P/E at 52.66. Furthermore, Unilever is not the only consumer products provider in the country.

Unilever Indonesia (OTCPK:UNLRF) (OTCPK:UNLRY) is more than just a subsidiary of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) operating in Indonesia. Besides licensing the brands from the ultimate parent entity Unilever N.V., it also has a few brands that are created for the local market. As the national language of the country is Bahasa, Indonesia and much of the local population is not educated in English, so the English brands like Sunsilk, Best Foods, and I Can't Believe It's Not Butter do not make any sense to them. Furthermore, due to the lack of exposure to global names, there is no brand recognition (of Unilever's brands well known elsewhere) to speak of. Hence, brands spelled in the local language (e.g. Sariwangi and Kecap Bango) or entirely new (e.g. Royco, Viso, and Dimension) have to be created and marketed accordingly. The effort into localization can be easily paid off given the large population of Indonesia.

Indonesia has a population of 257.6 million (World Bank, 2015), making it the most populous country in South East Asia and the fourth-largest population in the world, trailing behind only China, India and the US. While the country is generally regarded as an under-developed nation, as many as 88 million people or 34 percent of the population were designated as "middle-class, affluent consumers" (MACs), according to a recent Boston Consulting Group survey. These MACs regularly spend more than IDR 2 million (US$140 or above) per month on routine household expenditure, including food, utilities, transportation, communications and other regular household supplies. Boston Consulting Group projected that by 2020, the group is expected to expand to 141 million or 53% of the Indonesian population.

Indonesia is home to the most active Twitter city in the world (Jakarta) and five million Indonesians-a population the size of Singapore-are entering the urban consuming class each year.

- McKinsey report titled "The evolving Indonesian consumer"

High GDP Growth, Commodity Price Upswing

To spur the economy, the government has poured money into infrastructure building and instituted business-friendly policies. As a result, GDP has been growing steadily at around 5 percent. Several interest rate cuts last year have also encouraged investment flows into Indonesia. A tax amnesty program last year resulted in the return of IDR4,881 trillion (US$368 billion) in previously unreported assets and the contribution of IDR135 trillion ($10 billion) to the government in the form of penalties. Those sums are expected to trickle into the economy with the multiplier effect eventually resulting in a boosting of disposable income of Indonesians.

Indonesia as a commodity exporter has also benefited from the commodity upswing. The country is the largest producer of palm oil and the second largest exporter. The palm oil prices bottomed in the second half of 2015 and were on an uptrend till early 2017. While the prices corrected in the past months, they are still way off the nadir established in 2015. Sugar has an even greater run, and despite a correction recently, prices remain at a three-year high. The prices of thermal coal, another key export, surged 63.7 percent in May from a year ago. The prices have already been on an uptrend since last year when the Chinese government curtailed the production of coal in China in an attempt to weed out the least efficient miners. Indonesia is the second largest producer in the world of natural rubber. The recovery in rubber prices as a result of output disruption following severe weather conditions was a welcome relief after a multi-year slump. The commodity price upswing lifted the income of many Indonesians and led to an increase in consumer spending.

Malaysia Palm Oil Price data by YCharts

Natural Rubber Prices

Valuation and Thesis

The optimism over the recovery in the economic growth of Indonesia is seen from the gain in the benchmark index (IDX Composite) from the second-half of 2015. Nonetheless, as the index comprises companies in the banking and mining sectors, which despite a nascent upswing remained far from regaining their glorious days, the gains in the index pales in comparison with that of Unilever Indonesia. The shares of Unilever Indonesia have also done better than that of its parent company, even with the strong price uptick in Unilever recently following various corporate actions after rebuffing a bid from Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).

(Source: Google Finance)

Indonesia has been part of the emerging markets growth and Unilever Indonesia, as a consumer company with products ranging from those for the masses to the discerning, has been an excellent proxy to ride on such growth. This has been exemplified by the 11-fold increase in its share price since 2005, and even the global recession in 2008-2009 could not slow down the company. Unilever Indonesia's share price has been on a strong upward trajectory for more than a decade but looks to be stagnating over the past year.

A large, fast-growing consumer market coupled with rising disposable incomes following the recovery in commodity prices and steady GDP growth are the drivers for investors to remain enthusiastic about the prospects of Unilever Indonesia. Nevertheless, the optimism seems to be already reflected in the price, with the P/E at 52.66. Furthermore, Unilever is not the only consumer products provider in the country. There are strong international competitors such as The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), Japan's Kao Corporation (OTC:KAOCF)(OTCPK:KCRPY), UK's Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCPK:RBGPF)(OTCPK:RBGLY) and established local rivals such as PT Wings Surya which manufactures soaps, detergents and toiletries.

(Souce: Google Finance)

At the same time, the revenue and net income have lagged behind the increase in the share price in the past five years. In the chart below, you can see that the share price of Unilever Indonesia appreciated 68 percent while its revenue and net income grew only by 12.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, in the past five years. This clearly reflects the over-extension of the share price.

UNLRF data by YCharts

Free Cash Flow and cash on hand (including short-term investments) are also weak compared to historical levels. The company continues to invest heavily in capacity expansions. Cash flows used in investing activities increased by 24.5 percent in 2016, outpacing the increase in net cash inflows from operations, mainly due to purchases of fixed assets. This was preceded by a 41.9 percent increase in 2015 also mainly due to purchases of fixed assets. The amount spent is similar (IDR314.6 billion in 2016 versus IDR346.5 billion in 2015), but the percentage increase is much lower in 2016 primarily due to the higher base effect. In 2014, the sum of cash and short-term investments rose as the net cash flow from operations increased 3.6 percent while the net cash flows used in investing and financing activities decreased 10.4 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively. The decline in the net cash flow used in investing was due to lower purchase of fixed assets while the lower net cash outflow in financing was largely due to an increase in receipts from short-term loans.

Going forward, the purchase of fixed assets is expected to increase in the 10 to 20 percent range as the company has stated its goal to achieve full digital tracking of its products so as to be more reactive to real-time sales trends and make the supply chain more efficient. It would need to continue spending to upgrade its distributor management system in line with its digitization process. Furthermore, the company needs to continually expand its production capacity in order to be ahead of demand growth and at least maintain its market share. It would be the most unfortunate and irresponsible of the management to miss out on the mouth-watering consumption growth in the event of insufficient capacity as a result of underinvestment. For 2017, the percentage increase in the amount invested might be lower than last year but would be primarily due to the higher base effect, rather than a signal of a slowdown. Bank borrowings for the year are expected to be a net increase as the company has a low cash position while it is still in a capacity-building phase in view of its ambition to cater to the growth potential of the Indonesian consumer purchasing power.

(Source: Data from Company, chart by ALT Perspective)

Revenue and net income increased in 2016, after a dismal 2014/2015, rising 10.7 percent and 10.0 percent, respectively. Unilever Indonesia also started 2017 on a bright note, with revenue and net income increasing 10.0 percent and 26.5 percent year on year, respectively. Nevertheless, even if the trend continues, and the P/E drops to the 40s, the P/E remains on the high side. Furthermore, the year-on-year improvement in net income was supported by a decline in the marketing and selling expenses which might not be repeated. For instance, the advertising and market research expenses, accounting for about one-third of the marketing and selling expenses, declined 11.1 percent. Other expenses such as consultancy fees, telecommunications, and travel were reduced substantially. Looking at the past quarters, such spendings have been erratic and thus the quarterly variations due to timing issues should not be taken as a trend. While some deliberate prudence in expenses is expected for a responsible company, the decline in marketing and selling expenses in 2017 Q1 is not a result of extensive cost-cutting measure. I am not dismissing the net income growth achieved altogether, but the costs might creep back in the subsequent quarters and result in less than stellar percentage improvements on an annual basis.

Hence, I am of the opinion that the optimism towards the company's prospects has been baked in the share price which would likely trade rangebound between IDR45,000 and IDR50,000.

What to Watch Out For?

On December 11, 2012, Unilever Indonesia and Unilever N.V. entered into agreements for trademarks, technology licenses and central services to renew the agreements that were signed in 1971 and 1997. Unilever Indonesia had been paying an annual fee equal to 3.50 percent of the sales value (annual turnover) to Unilever N.V. for the trademark and technology licensing (2 percent) as well as "central services" (1.5 percent). With effect from January 1, 2013, the payment would be more finely defined as 1 percent for the trademark licenses and another 1 percent for the technology licenses. Recall that I have mentioned earlier that Unilever Indonesia has some locally developed brands. The revenue from these brands would not be subjected to the royalty payment. The company would also pay for "central services" which include "the provision of strategic leadership and its implementation, professional support, and product categorisation strategy". The exact calculation method for the payment of "central services" is not specified, but it would be capped at 3 percent of the total turnover per annum. For 2016, this payment was 2.81 percent (IDR1,127 billion) of the annual revenue, almost unchanged from 2015's 2.88 percent (IDR1,052 billion).

Essentially, the annual fee increased from 3.5 percent to as much as 5 percent (1% + 1% + up to 3%) in total for 2013. The annual fee was also to be increased as follows: trademark royalty value increased to 2 percent in 2014, and 3 percent in 2015 onwards; and technology royalty value increased to 1.5 percent in 2014, and 2 percent in 2015 onwards. Hence, since 2015, Unilever Indonesia has been paying 5 percent (2% + 3%) in royalty value plus up to 3 percent for "central services". That increase has played a significant factor in the stagnating income of the company since 2012 due to the crimping effect on the operating margins. Such payment agreements could be revised to become more favorable to Unilever Indonesia or the ultimate parent entity Unilever N.V. in the future, with the latter scenario deemed more probable. Hence, investors would need to keep a close watch on announcements pertaining to these agreements. Please read my write-up on Unilever N.V. if you are interested in the parent company. A chart on the progressive increase in annual fees from 2012 to 2015 and beyond is provided below.

(Source: Data from company, chart by ALT Perspective)

Forex Consideration

As the long-term currency chart below indicates, the Indonesian rupiah is trading near the top of its historical range. Indonesia, being a key commodity-exporting country, was badly affected by the commodity slump in the past few years. With an improving economy supported by a recovery in commodity prices, the Indonesian currency has been clawing back its steep losses suffered in the years 2012-2015, when the prices of commodities ranging from coal to iron ore plunged. Furthermore, the repeated remarks by President Donald Trump on the strong US dollar have been interpreted by the market as the likelihood that his administration might be taking steps to depreciate the US dollar against other currencies. A resultant strengthening in the Indonesian rupiah would mean a higher purchasing power for the Indonesian consumers generally. For instance, Indonesia is a net importer of oil and several petroleum products which are priced in US dollars. For the middle-class, the Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones would then be deemed more affordable, leaving them with more disposable income for other spending, like indulging in the higher price tier facial wash and shampoo sold by Unilever Indonesia.

(Source: Google Finance)

