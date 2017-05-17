Frontier: Evaluating The Delisting Risk

Stockholders of Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) have had a painful year so far. The company has lost almost 60% in market capitalization over the past six months alone and its per share value has plunged to $1.29. With this drastic downtrend taking place, a few readers seem to be concerned over Frontier's potential delisting from Nasdaq. Their general rationale is that Nasdaq has a minimum listing requirement of $1 per share, and if the downtrend in Frontier's stock continues at the current pace, it would easily breach Nasdaq's minimum threshold over the next month or two. But that's not necessarily the case here. In this article, I will explain why Frontier won't be getting delisted from Nasdaq anytime in the foreseeable future.

(Image Source)

Understanding the system

I'd like to start by saying that a delisting from stock exchanges doesn't happen overnight. It's not like everything is fine today, and when you wake up tomorrow you find that your stock has been delisted. There's a long-drawn process involved into such kind of an event which usually takes many months to unfold.

If we talk about Nasdaq, it does require listed companies to have a minimum of $1 per share price. But breaching that requirement doesn't get companies delisted right away. In fact, a quick glance at Finviz stock screener results reveals that there are already 126 publicly listed firms trading below the $1 per share threshold.

So, what is this long-drawn process that I speak of?

For starters, there are a number of ways to breach Nasdaq's listing requirements. But in our case, if Frontier's stock is trading below $1 per share for 30 consecutive days (which is yet to happen), then Nasdaq wouldn't simply delist it. Instead, Nasdaq would send a notification of deficiency to Frontier that spells out the exact issue. Frontier would then be obligated to disclose about the notification through an 8-K filing.

Unless something really horrible is happening with Frontier Communications, like a corporate fraud, Nasdaq staff would provide it with an option to comply with its listing requirements within the next 180 days. That's six long months!

According to the By-Laws of Nasdaq.

"A failure to meet the continued listing requirement for minimum bid price ($1) shall be determined to exist only if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Upon such failure, the Company shall be notified promptly and shall have a period of 180 calendar days from such notification to achieve compliance. Compliance can be achieved during any compliance period by meeting the applicable standard for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days during the applicable compliance period, unless Staff exercises its discretion to extend this 10 day period."

Investors should note that Frontier's reverse stock split takes effect on July 10. Its stock is trading at $1.29 per share, at the time of writing the article which roughly translates into $19.35 per share in a post-reverse split scenario. Even if Nasdaq serves Frontier with a deficiency note next month, the telecom company would automatically achieve compliance within the 180-day redressal period by way of reverse stock split.

Hence, concerns relating to Frontier's delisting should be taken with a grain of salt. The only way the company would breach the $1 per share minimum threshold, even after factoring-in the reverse stock split, is if its shares fall by another 95% from the current levels. Granted that Frontier has its share of problems but there is no particular reason that would justify such a steep drop in its market cap over the next one year.

Worst-case scenario

Let's evaluate the worst-case scenario for the sake of this argument. Let's say shares of Frontier fall by an unjustifiable 95%-plus from the current levels and drop below

$0.06 per share according to the pre-reverse split structure, or

$1 per share according to the post-split structure

Frontier can submit a proposal to Nasdaq, outlining its plan to achieve compliance over a reasonable time frame. This usually means getting another reverse stock split in place. Unless Nasdaq staff finds something seriously wrong with the company's compliance, it would evaluate the proposal and give its nod.

Unless shareholders block future reverse splits, Frontier won't be left without options even in the worst-case scenario.

Investor takeaway

I feel that these delisting-related fears should be a non-issue for Frontier shareholders. Listing related compliances can be easily overcome by getting reverse stock splits in place so it shouldn't really be a cause of concern. There are bigger issues at hand here - like its eroding subscriber base -- that would have a more material impact on Frontier's stock price going forward.

