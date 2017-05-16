Genworth: Recalibrating Ahead Of A Potential Close With China Oceanwide

Speculating on whether Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) will be acquired for $2.7 billion by China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd (OTC:HHRBF) by August 31st …? If you are, here are some other questions which you have already been or should be thinking about:

What happens to GNW's debt and equity securities if the deal doesn't close…?

What happens to the debt and equity if the deal doesn't close at $5.43 per share in cash...?

Under what conditions can China Oceanwide walk away…?

China Oceanwide and Genworth Financial agreed to merge on October 21, 2016. In addition to agreeing on the $2.7 billion price tag, China Oceanwide also committed to contribute to Genworth $600 million cash to refinance GNW's looming 2018 debt maturities and to bolster GNW's ailing US life insurance businesses with another $525 million cash beyond the $175 million that Genworth Holdings, Inc. had previously committed for the same purpose.

The infusions were clearly needed from both an operational and regulatory approval perspective. The Long-Term Care (or LTC) insurance operation within GNW's US life businesses had become deeply unprofitable. In Q3'16, after reviewing the assumptions used to estimate LTC insurance claim reserves, management increased the claim reserves by $435 million pre-tax. This in turn resulted in $283 million of after-tax charges to GNW's earnings.

The China Oceanwide transaction is expected to alleviate GNW's finances and ease its ability to complete a restructuring of the US life insurance companies. As currently contemplated, the deal includes not just the purchase of the GNW common stock at a big premium to its current trading price but also two cash infusions: $600 million to refinance the outstanding GNW 6.515 Senior Notes due May 2018 and $525 million to "un-stack" (that is, pull out) the annuity business from within the life insurance business. To un-stack the annuity business, specifically, Genworth Life Insurance Company (or GLIC) will transfer its ownership of Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company (or GLAIC), in whole, to an intermediate holding company.

In other words, the $600 million in cash for the refinancing prevents a credit default and the $525 million cash for the un-stacking stabilizes the life insurance segment. That, in turn, will allow the subsidiaries to send more dividend income back up to the public holding company.

China Oceanwide certainly has the wherewithal to complete an acquisition of GNW. It is a mainland PRC colossus controlled by the Lu family through privately owned Tonghai Holdings Co., the entity which appears at the very top of the organization chart below. Lu Zhiqiang is chairman, president and party secretary of publicly listed China Oceanwide Group Co. Ltd (and also vice-chairman of the affiliated Minsheng Securities). But as you can see from the diagram, the group as a whole is a sprawling enterprise. Its PRC-listed subsidiary China Oceanwide Group Holdings Co. Ltd has a market capitalization of $6.5 billion, making it one of China's largest public real estate development companies. The group's corporate holdings are concentrated in real estate development (67%) but also in banking (30%), and other sectors:

Buying GNW would further diversify China Oceanwide from real estate development into insurance and annuity operations. There may also be cross-selling to do. GNW management has noted the acquirer's interest in potentially marketing LTC coverage to an aging Chinese population.

That's a lot of potential resources and opportunities which China Oceanwide could be bringing to the table and a reasonable set of incentives for closing the deal. However, when the parties decided on May 1st to re-file a notice to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (or CFIUS), the GNW common stock took another steep leg down 7.4% to $3.76 per share from $4.01 the previous close. Note that no one is arguing that there's a national security question to be resolved when two such independent financial services concerns decide to merge regardless of the domiciles. All the CFIUS re-filing does is allow more time for review of the proposed merger. Acceptance of the re-filing triggers a new 30-day review period which can be then be extended another 45 days.

GNW has 498.9 million Class A common shares outstanding which, at their Monday closing price of $3.73 per share, give the Company an equity market capitalization of $1.86 billion. But GNW also has $4.6 billion total debt outstanding and while it sported a cash balance of $3.0 billion at the end of Q1'17, it also had $37.3 billion of future insurance policy benefit liabilities on its books.

Hence, the first key risk to GNW investors is what the Company will look like without a China Oceanwide deal and the additional cash infusions that come with it. In that case, they will likely see an ugly stock price performance turn decidedly uglier, at least in the short run. The GNW common stockholders have already been on a pretty rough ride. Per the graph below, while the S&P 500 Life & Health Insurance Companies Index nearly doubled during the past 5 years, GNW common stock lost one third of its value:

The GNW common stock price history is a reflection of the insurance company's historical operational failings. On almost every standard metric for measuring profitability among North American life insurance companies, GNW ranks near the bottom of the pile. GNW's Return on Equity for the latest 12 months through Q1'17 end ran negative 1.30% while the median ROE for the group is 10.06%. The comparison improves for GNW if you use Annualized ROE excluding capital gains and losses, but it's still not close. GNW's Annualized ROE was 4.26% versus 10.27% for the group. GNW's Total Investment Yield has run in line with the group's median at 4.41% but investment income only grew 0.13% at GNW versus the 4.13% median growth within the peer group. Last, cash flow runs $4.52 per share at GNW over the latest 12 months versus the group median of $6.75 per share. Stabilizing the Company's life insurance business with just the $175 million additional funds from the holdco will help, but not enough to bring these profitability metrics back up to the peer group norm.

You can see why this is happening by looking at the earnings from each of GNW's five main businesses. As shown the Segment Analysis table below, the problems are localized to GNW's US LTC segment. While US Life Insurance revenue has been stable and US Fixed Annuities sales have grown, LTC revenue has been in decline. The International Mortgage Insurance segments - Canada MI and Australia MI - have also been growing their top lines. The result was that during a year in which every other segment of GNW's business was producing stable or growing pre-tax income, LTC turned in a sea of red ink during both Q2'16 and Q3'16. The reasons are also clear: providing long-term care for insured parties is becoming more expensive over time and more expensive than had been assumed at the time the policies were underwritten. Despite a better report in Q1'17, you can expect the LTC business to remain under pressure because of deteriorating claims trends, lower assumed margins in the LTC reserves, and the likelihood of recurring reserve charges in the future:

The second key risk to investors - that the deal price will be renegotiated prior to the close - again likely affects the GNW common stock more so than it would the GNW debt, at least in the short run. But how, exactly, might this occur…? It helps to know what's in the October 21, 2016 merger agreement between China Oceanwide, its affiliates and GNW to understand the conditions under which a price re-negotiation might occur before assuming any odds on that happening.

The merger agreement contains customary representations and warranties and covenants made by the Company, the acquirer (and its merger subsidiary). For example, the Company is required to: operate in the ordinary course of business consistent with past practice and previously announced initiatives, use reasonable efforts to preserve its business, maintain existing relations and goodwill with, among others, governmental entities, insurance regulators, customers, suppliers, creditors, employees, contract counter-parties and business associates, keep available the services of its employees and agents, and continue to pursue the premium rate increases contemplated by its future rate action plan.

Other covenants restrict the Company's ability to take certain actions prior to the closing without China Oceanwide's consent and still others relate to Genworth Canada and Genworth Australia. Of course, China Oceanwide and its affiliated parties to the merger agreement also have representations, warranties and covenants.

Should China Oceanwide terminate the current transaction without citing any breach of covenants, GNW will receive $210 million in termination fees. (If, on the other hand, GNW cancels, the acquirer gets $105 million of GNW's money). The covenants provide a path toward termination without incurring a termination fee but the real question is one of intent, namely, whether the acquirer has cause to use the covenants for that purpose.

Based on China Oceanwide's history of closing most of its deals, that wouldn't appear to be the case. China Oceanwide is a serial acquirer of financial services businesses - since 2006, the real estate development company has closed 14 acquisitions. It did terminate four deals over the past decade, but the largest of those - Cash Financial Services in March 2015 - was only $150 million in size (and also less than the termination fee in this case).

What really matters is whether China Oceanwide remains or should remain interested in closing the GNW deal and closing it at the agreed upon price because, if the acquirer really wants to scotch the transaction, there are ways it can find to do that and still abide by the terms of the merger agreement. For example, although the Chinese government does not own shares of or control China Oceanwide, one can still picture a scenario in which China Oceanwide, having decided to walk away from GNW, uses its considerable influence to convince mainland Chinese regulators to disapprove the transaction. A no from Chinese regulatory authorities would breach the covenants. End of story.

There are other ways in which the deal could be doomed via government action. For example, questions have been raised about whether China's financial regulators will approve the GNW acquisition and permit the associated funding to proceed while they are broadly seeking to stem capital outflows from the PRC.

Given these risks, within GNW's capital structure, the equity has so far borne the brunt of the Company's sub-par operating performance and of investors' fears over the past 5 years For example, the most widely traded of the Company's bonds - the GNW 7⅝ Senior Notes due '21 - shed only a bit more than 4% of their price during the same period and, mind you, paid their coupons all along the way. The GNW common stock has not been for the faint of heart. Thirty-day volatility averages 35.3%, nearly three times the S&P Life & Health Index's 12.7% thirty-day volatility.

Some argue that, given GNW's poor operational and financial results, long-term equity under-performance, and high deal completion risk evidenced by the huge discount to the stated acquisition price, investors are best-advised to buy or stick with GNW's bonds heading into the close. The argument is that among GNW's 10 different bond issues, there are notes priced cheap to GNW's own credit curve, by which they mean option adjusted spreads across different tenors. I agree that certain of GNW bonds are sometimes priced at a discount to the GNW option adjusted spread (or OAS) curve, but I don't think that this OAS analysis fully takes into account what might happen to the GNW bonds should the China Oceanwide deal either fail completely or be re-priced at the 11th hour.

First, the tradable GNW debt tends to be relatively rich in comparison to the credit default swaps available to institutional traders. The GNW senior notes issued by the Genworth Holdings Inc. subsidiary and have been trading around 94 to 97 percent of par, depending on the maturity. The exception is the GNW 6.515 Senior Notes due '18 which the Company has said it intends to refinance with funds from China Oceanwide. Those trade at par. Moody's has placed all of the senior note ratings on Watch Negative and S&P has them on Watch.

One of the more frequently traded GNW notes are its 7⅝ Senior Notes due '21. Those are priced at 97% of par where they yield 9.39%. Prices drop into the low 80s for less liquid, lower coupon GNW notes but the yields are still lower, around 8.5%. A cautionary note. Some of these instruments rarely change hands, so the trade price information can be, shall we say, a bit musty.

Graphing the tradable debt Z-spreads versus Genworth CDS gives you another perspective on their relative richness or cheapness with respect to the same underlying credit. The graph below compares GNW 5 year CDS to the z-spreads of the most widely traded GNW Ba3/B rated senior notes and also to the Z-discount margin of the B1/B rated L+200.25 quarterly pay GNW Junior Subordinated Notes due '66. As you can see from the graph, the only one of the senior notes that's trading close to where the GNW 5 Year CDS trades are those 7⅝ Senior Notes due '21. The rest are well through that level, regardless of tenor:

There is another, more serious problem, however, with just looking at option adjusted spreads of particular GNW bonds versus the Company's OAS curve. While the GNW senior notes are, by definition, lodged within a higher asset class than the GNW common stock and generally outperformed the GNW common stock over the last 5 years, those notes are still correlated with the equity over one year (or longer) periods. Much of the notes' relative outperformance since 2012 was due to their more protected creditor position as GNW's earnings suffered. That's a different situation than the one we're in now where you have a specific, pending event - and at that, an event which could determine whether GNW is able to refinance its 6.515 Senior Notes prior to their May 22nd due date next year. Should that refinancing fail, the principal repayment prospects for GNW's other senior notes will be called into question too.

It's a bit deceptive because the correlations are low if you just look at the past 6 months. Take as an example the same GNW 7⅝s due '21. During the past 6 months, while the China Oceanwide transaction seemed largely on track but GNW's earnings were still poor, the GNW 7⅝s were virtually uncorrelated with the GNW common stock. But if you run the correlation over a longer period of time - say, one year - the correlation is fairly high (e.g., 59%). At present, the GNW 7⅝s are too high relative to the common. With GNW common stock priced around $3.75, the GNW 7⅝s should be worth about 91% of par (i.e., 3 points lower than their last print price). Should GNW common stock drop another point on a deal failure, the same notes would be expected to fall to 86% of par (i.e., 8 points below their recent trade price). That's better than what we've just assumed happens to the common, but it also indicates a wider range of outcomes for the senior notes if there's no deal or even just a re-priced deal.

The recent trade price for GNW common stock, on the other hand, seems to already reflect the past bad earnings and the potential impact of a re-priced deal. The assumption that GNW common stock gets further clobbered by either a deal failure or a deal re-pricing seems to be more of a judgment about what happens in the immediate aftermath of such news than what would logically happen over time.

Heading into a potential close, the GNW common looks like its being valued at too steep a discount to North American life insurance companies in general or, for that matter, its most direct US peers. As shown in the Valuation Comparison table below, GNW's equity now trades at a tenth of its book value and at just 3.8x this year's expected earnings while its peer group's median is 1.1x and 10.6x, respectively. These are discounts of 87% to the index price to book ratio and 63% to the index P/E ratio - and that's after the Company reported better than expected Q1'17 earnings:

The takeaway from this is that, unless you are quite certain GNW will be unable to refinance its 2018 senior notes without funding from China Oceanwide, any implosion in the common stock price from the deal cratering may not last that long. The upside in the GNW common from yesterday's $3.73 closing price is on the order of 45.5%. If the deal price is re-cut, there will obviously be less upside, but not that much less given the deep discount to comparables at which the GNW equity is already valued. Meantime, while the GNW senior notes have upside from a deal closing, it's nowhere close to what the equity might get paid. The potential downside from the deal going bust is deeper than what creditors may like to admit - in part because of the correlation with the GNW common and in part because, this time, it would create a more directly dire scenario for creditors by calling into question the Company's ability to repay near-term debt maturities.

