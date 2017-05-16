Paccar: Looking Towards The Future

PACCAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) is a technology company that designs, manufactures and distributes light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The company's trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. It also manufactures engines, primarily for use in the company's trucks as well as aftermarket parts and has operations in the financial segment. Paccar's financial portfolio is comprised of 178,000 trucks and trailers with total assets of $12.2 billion.

PCAR is a stock that has major growth potential in the future and provides a steady income. According to Wikinvest, the company has a strong 28% market share in North America with its Peterbilt and Kenwood brands, and 15% market share in Europe with DAF. We feel that this stock is a buy for four main reasons:

Paccar trucks, manufactured under Peterbilt, DAF and Kenwood

Strong dividend yield of 1.57%, raised for 7 consecutive years, low payout ratio

Paccar is a strong contender for dividend-growth investors. The company currently yields a sustainable 1.57% with a 27% payout ratio, leaving plenty of room for yield growth. The company began its dividend 1941 and historically PCAR has consistently raised dividends for seven years. In 1997 DPS were at $0.02963, and now is $0.24 per share, a 709% increase.

PCAR has a history of special dividends and share repurchasing. Since 1996 the company has paid out 16 special dividends, the most recent one being distributed during December, 2016. Also, Paccar completed its previously authorized $300 million share repurchase program in 2015, and quickly approved the repurchase of an additional $300 million of its outstanding common stock. "Paccar's excellent net profits and strong cash flow make the company's shares an attractive long-term investment," said Ron Armstrong, chief executive officer. "The stock repurchase program reflects the Board's confidence in PACCAR's successful global business growth."

Uses of Cash Flow

Despite tough market, strong earnings are posted

The truck manufacturing industry is a tough one. The majority of customers operate large fleets or are large leasing companies, with leverage to lower the pricing of their trucks. This causes massive price wars between the major producers [such as Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) in Europe and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) trucks in the U.S.], and can lead to decreased revenue. To avoid this competition, Paccar chooses to focus on one group of customers: owner-operators-drivers who own their trucks and contract directly with shippers or serve as subcontractors to larger trucking companies.

"Such small operators have limited clout as truck buyers. They are also less price sensitive because of their strong emotional ties to and economic dependence on the product. They take great pride in their trucks, in which they spend most of their time. Customers pay PACCAR a 10% premium, and its Kenworth and Peterbilt brands are considered status symbols at truck stops," states HBR's 10 Must Reads on Strategy (p.66).

Paccar Financials

Due to this strategy, PCAR posted a strong earnings report for Q1 2017. First quarter 2017 net sales and financial services revenues were $4.24 billion compared to $4.30 billion for the first quarter of 2016. Paccar earned net income of $310.3 million ($.88 per diluted share) in the first quarter of this year compared to a net loss of $594.6 million ($1.69 per diluted share) in the same period last year. PACCAR earned adjusted net income of $348.0 million ($.99 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2016, excluding a $942.6 million non-recurring charge for a European Commission ((NYSE:EC)) settlement.

DAF's above 16-tonne truck orders increased 12 percent in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period last year and U.S. and Canada Class 8 truck industry orders were 40 percent higher in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period last year. PACCAR Financial Services ((NYSE:PFS)), which supports the sale of PACCAR trucks worldwide, achieved retail market share of 26.7 percent and earned pre-tax profits of $306 million in 2016.

In addition, PCAR sees positive returns in all data categories, according to Morningstar.com. It also outperforms competitors in 15-year shareholder total return.

Annualized Shareholder Total Return %

Growing market in Russia, South America and Europe

Paccar sells DAF, Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks and parts to customers in 100 countries on six continents. In 2016, Paccar expanded its geographic diversification in South America, Eastern Europe and ASEAN.

The 2016 Global Trucking Study by Deloitte states that "strong 11% is projected for the Russian truck market, although this is subject to political and economic conditions."

2016-2026 Growth by Country

"Brazil is expected to achieve relatively stable growth of 6.1 % per annum in the commercial vehicle market over the next ten years, with an emphasis on the heavy truck segment." There will be demand in India and China, but the market for heavy and medium commercial vehicles is mostly consolidated. Annual growth of around 3.5% is expected between 2016 and 2021 in these regions.

Paccar is growing into these growing markets through manufacturing plants and distribution centers. "The DAF Brasil assembly plant in Ponta Grossa, Brasil doubled its production of the versatile DAF CF and the long haul DAF XF trucks, making DAF one of the fastest growing truck brands in Brazil," stated Paccar's 2016 Annual Report. "DAF enhanced its presence in Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Colombia by appointing four new dealers. DAF opened a subsidiary in Turkey and a new dealership in Dubai, UAE. DAF dealers in Eastern Europe, Africa and ASEAN countries invested significantly in new locations. In Taiwan, DAF is the market leader in the heavy tractor segment. DAF celebrated the 10th anniversary of its modern Taiwan production facilities as it assembled its 5,000th locally produced truck."

"PACCAR Parts operates 17 Parts Distribution Centers worldwide with 2.4 million square-feet of warehouse space. In 2016, PACCAR Parts opened the new 160,000 square-foot Parts Distribution Center in Renton, Washington, featuring state-of-the art distribution technologies and more than double the stocking capacity to support dealers and customers in the Western U.S. and Canada." In addition, its global Fleet Services program grew in 2017 by "offering national pricing and centralized billing to over 880 commercial vehicle fleets with nearly 700,000 vehicles. PACCAR Parts' advanced eCommerce program allows customers 24/7 online ordering access to more than 1.5 million aftermarket products."

Future growth based off of recent self-driving truck deal with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PCAR is poised to benefit of near-term and long-term technological advancements. As stated by TruckingInfo.com, the industry is experiencing quick growth in technology. In the short term, technologies such as intelligent vehicle-to-vehicle communication, safety devices and virtual diagnostics will disrupt the industry. Paccar will benefit off of this boom as recent DAF, Kenwood and Peterbuilt truck models come with these three new technologies (and more). In the long term, we will see alternate drive systems and eventually automated trucking.

Paccar Technologies

Alternate drive systems will be essential for European sales in the future. Deloitte's report states that "Electromobility is on the rise in the automotive industry. In just the same way, the commercial vehicle industry is gaining its first experience with alternative drive systems. Germany, as the largest European truck market, can be regarded as representative in respect of the penetration of alternative drive systems." Around 32,500 trucks (roughly 1%) with alternative drive systems were registered in Germany as of January 2016, and existing and future legislation will require higher efficiency. In addition, the report states that "One fifth of new vehicles will be powered by hybrid or fully electric drives by 2026." Paccar is currently researching and developing alternative drive systems, and already have working medium-duty hybrids and high efficiency, low emission combustion engines on the market now.

Total Market In 2026 For Alternate Drive Trucks

In automated trucking, many investors have yet to realize how close the industry is to fully automated trucking. All of these smaller technologies are working to build up to autonomous driving, and working prototypes are already operational. A large portion of PCARs $1.2B R&D budget goes to developing fully/semi automated trucks, and recently Nvidia announced their partnership with Paccar to develop solutions for autonomous vehicles. Already, one proof-of-concept vehicle, a Level 4 autonomous truck that uses Nvidia's Drive PX 2 platform is being tested on the road, as seen in this video.

Road To Automated Trucking, Paccar 2016 Annual Report

