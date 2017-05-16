Warren Buffett Didn't Sell Any Phillips 66, Nor Should You

Phillips 66 remains a strong dividend stock to own following its latest quarterly results. I break down the investment case and my strategy.

Phillips 66 Update: Buffett, Quarterly Earnings and Dividends

PSX data by YCharts

Recent Stock Price: $78.48

Shares Outstanding: 516.1 million

Market Cap: $40.67 billion

52-Week Range: $73.67 - $88.87

Recent SEC Form 13F filings reveal that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway did not add any more Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares to its holdings. However, the conglomerate did not sell any shares, either, while it's shed positions in Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) and decreased positions in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) and Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL).

I view this development as a positive sign, because in total, Berkshire still owns approximately 16% of the company, with the oil & gas company making up 4% of its total holdings. The position is valued at more than $6 billion currently.

As I mentioned in a previous article, I don't think this means Buffett is betting on an oil price rebound with his Phillips 66 position. This company owns various businesses including refining, midstream assets, chemicals and marketing and specialties. It produces strong cash flow from these businesses regardless of where oil prices are trading, and it is a shareholder friendly company with a focus on paying dividends and buying back shares. That is why I believe Berkshire Hathaway owns its substantial position in the company.

Following Phillips 66's recent quarterly earnings and a dividend increase, my confidence has grown in the company. Phillips 66 remains a top dividend stock to own and I think it's a good time to buy more shares, as I'll explain below.

In Q1, Phillips 66 reported strong earnings of $535 million or $1.02 per share. This was the headline. Dig a little deeper and you'll find that the company had a major turnaround in its chemicals and refining businesses. In chemicals, earnings were $181 million, up from $136 million last quarter, benefiting from solid demand and strong margins.

In refining, earnings were $259 million, compared to a loss of $38 million last quarter. Its adjusted loss in refining was $2 million, which factors in the $261 million gain from consolidating its MSLP petroleum coking venture. However, this represents a $93 million improvement from last quarter, due to higher margins, which improved to $8.55 per barrel from $6.47 per barrel.

Overall, Phillips 66 had adjusted earnings for the first quarter of $294 million, an increase of $211 million from the last quarter. Operating cash flow was real strong at $748 million (excluding the working capital changes) up $26 million from Q4 2016. The company returned over $600 million to shareholders this past quarter, via $326 million in dividends and $285 million in share buybacks.

The company's share count is declining as a result of its share buyback. It ended Q1 with 516 million shares outstanding, and that is down from 525.58 million shares outstanding as of my last article on the company in June of 2016. This is a positive sign as its earnings per share and dividends per share should increase with a falling share count. I'm a fan of share buybacks when I feel a company's stock is undervalued, as is the case with Phillips 66.

Following the strong earnings, Phillips 66 rewarded shareholders with a quarterly dividend of $.70, which represents an 11% increase. As the company points out in the news release, since its first dividend paid in 2012, the company has increased the dividend seven times and grown it at a compound annual growth rate of 30%. The stock now yields 3.51%, with a dividend that is expected to continue growing at least 10% per year.

In conclusion, I think Phillips 66 had a good quarter and Berkshire holding onto its large position is a positive sign. Besides a growing dividend, investors can look forward to future growth prospects, including the near-completion of the Dakota Access Pipeline, in which the company owns a 25% interest, as well as an expansion at its Beaumont Terminal to 600,000 barrels per day (up from 400,000), and other various projects. It's a good time to be a shareholder.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.