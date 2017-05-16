Celgene Sales And Pipeline Keeping Pace With Expectations

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) is a $93-billion market cap pharmaceutical giant "focused on changing the course of human health through bold pursuits in science, life enhancing therapies and a promise to always put patients first," according to its website. First-quarter earnings reported April 2017 beat estimates by $0.05 per share with 18% revenue growth year-over-year. Its sales are led by blood oncology drug Revlimid (lenalidomide) with approximately 20% annual sales growth. Revlimid is expected to account for about 7 of 12 total billion in sales for CELG in 2017, as reported by JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). The company is optimistic about Otezla expansion into Japanese markets. Two other drugs have even outperformed Revlimid, with three additional drugs contributing over a billion in sales each year. With forecasted earnings of more than $10 per share by 2020, one can see why CELG should be considered undervalued at $118 per share. The research pipeline at Celgene is impressive to say the least, with 28000 patients enrolled in clinical trials for more than 50 indications. Moreover, there is a lot of attention being gathered by the company regarding its pipeline expansion for 2017, with 19 phase 3 projects expected to be completed in the next two years.

Celgene's oncology pipeline is robust, but there is reason to believe that the hottest candidate in the CELG phase 3 pipeline is an autoimmune drug obtained in its $7.2-billion acquisition of Receptos. With potential as a best-in-class autoimmune inhibitor, ozanimod functions by activation of sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P1) receptors on leukocytes, shown to decrease white blood cell counts. This family of receptors is rapidly gaining attention as a modulator of many cell functions with therapeutic applications. Sanofi's (NYSE:SNY) Aubagio, a competitor in this arena, is known to cause serious liver issues. With the multiple sclerosis market estimated to reach $20 billion by 2024, and projected peak sales of $5 billion, the recently announced positive top-line ozanimod phase 3 results in relapsing multiple sclerosis are likely to catch some investors' radars. Oral ozanimod was shown to reduce annualized relapse rate compared to weekly interferon treatment (Avonex). Ozanimod is expected to be used in first line treatment of MS as a direct competitor to Tecfidera (Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)). Ozanimod is expected to generate revenue across a spectrum of inflammatory and immune disease indications, including dermatology, rheumatology, gastroenterology, and neurological inflammation.

CELG also recently acquired Delinia, Inc., a private company developing therapeutics for autoimmune diseases, in a $300 million deal. Delinia's lead project is a DEL106 fusion protein technology designed to activate T cells (Tregs). Tregs are a subset of critical CD4-positive immune system cells associated with autoimmune disease remission. The IL-2 mutein Fc fusion protein has the potential to benefit patients with a variety of autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. The company plans to enter clinical trials to test the DEL106 approach within the year.

Another CELG pipeline candidate (partnering with Agios (NASDAQ:AGIO)) was given an NDA application approval and priority review by FDA for phase 3 clinical trial data in relapsed or refractory IDH2 mutant AML, called AG-221 (Enasidenib). A separate phase 3 study in newly diagnosed AML study for enasidenib is also ongoing. A nice visual summary for the mechanism of action for AG-221 can be found here, which represents a significant unmet medical need in AML. Dr. Eytan Stein wrote a nice article summarizing his high hopes for the IDH2 mutant targeting compound in early trials for AML. In a phase 1/2 study, 15 of 45 evaluable patients achieved a complete response and 10 achieved partial responses in advanced hematologic cancer. Dr. Stein commented that "these findings are remarkable and were achieved in patients unlikely to respond to other chemotherapies." The immunotherapy was well tolerated, with only mild to moderate adverse events reported. Peak projected sales are in excess of $1 billion per year.

Albumin-bound nab-paclitaxel nanoparticle technology in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors (breast, NSCLC, and pancreatic) is undergoing final stages in development at CELG. Tumors rapidly absorb the albumin carrier and the taxane payload inhibits microtubule function in the cancerous cells. Although variations of this technology have been used to treat cancers for some time, there has been some doubt cast over the technology and its combination therapies, such as in combination with gemcitabine, that its benefit is worth the risks and the cost to European patients. Ultimately, access to the drug was chosen as a better alternative than no treatment at all in some difficult-to-treat indications.

Luspatercept is being developed for beta-thalassemia (a genetic disorder in which over 200 mutations can lead to anemia and iron overload in the liver) in a licensing deal with CELG and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from 2011. Phase 2 results for luspatercept showed increased hemoglobin levels, decreased liver iron levels and increased quality of life in patients. The drug works by promoting red blood cell differentiation via activin receptor type 2B motif. A nice video of the luspatercept model can be viewed here. A phase 3 study is planned for early 2018.

Acquisition of several cancer treatment candidates from early trials conducted by Triphase Accelerator were announced at the end of 2016. Although the details of the agreement were not disclosed, CELG acquired assets related to marizomib, a proteasome inhibitor (all subunits), for the treatment of glioblastoma and refractory multiple myeloma. It later acquired rights to TRPH-222, an anti-CD22 antibody/drug conjugate being used to treat lymphoma. CELG backed Oncorus' efforts to the tune of $57 million to use oncolytic viruses to treat glioblastoma in July of 2016 as well.

In less encouraging advanced pipeline candidate news, CELG and OncoMed (NASDAQ:OMED) are targeting cancer stem cells which are often unresponsive to chemotherapies and radiation. Its lead product demcizumab, a monoclonal antibody targeting DLL4, a cancer activating Notch protein, has not fared well in recent reports. In a phase 1 clinical trial, 14 of 28 evaluable patients achieved partial responses and another 11 achieved stable disease. But in pancreatic cancer phase 2 trials, demcizumab missed its primary endpoints by scoring inferior progression free survival data compared to standard of care (abraxane plus gemcitabine) per April 10, 2017, report. Results for non-small cell lung cancer phase 2 study for demcizumab are expected in the second half of 2017. In yet another phase 2 study, OMED examined tarextumab (Notch 2/3-targeting immunotherapy) in small cell lung cancer, but did not achieve primary endpoints. OncoMed is examining demcizumab in combination with Keytruda in solid tumors and lung cancer as well, so the projects are not necessarily dead yet.

CELG and Juno (NASDAQ:JUNO) signed into a $50-million agreement to develop a CAR-T cancer therapy JCAR015. The collaboration was part of a $1-billion potential development deal. Unfortunately, the high profile leukemia trials were placed on voluntary hold, then finally development was ended due to patient deaths.

Expansion of label and geographic growth for many established pipeline drugs is an important way for CELG to continue to bolster its stream of revenues. Revlimid label expansion into multiple myeloma is also being paralleled by its other co-treatment pipeline options. Romidepsin has been developed to treat relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphomas. Use of such class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitors in combination regimens (lenolidamide, immunotherapies) has generated strong evidence of clinical benefit in separate but related tough-to-treat blood cancers including multiple myeloma. CELG looks to push romidepsin into the first line setting and expand its market overseas to Japan for the relapsed/refractory peripheral T Cell lymphoma indication as well. Expansion into European markets for Otezla will be an important revenue-growing path for CELG after 2017 as well.

With a strong pipeline and an expandable product sales arsenal, CELG looks likely to continue to be a nice opportunity for investors. Had some of the cutting edge CAR-T cell therapies and oncology immunotherapies generated results consistent with early trials, the company would have been ahead of pace into breakout territory. However, some room for strong growth still exists if readouts lead to a string of successes. Given the company's strong position to guide its trials in areas it has achieved multiple successes, Strong Bio believes it is reasonable to believe combinatory therapies will yield successful clinical results.

Risks specific to CELG include risks associated with FDA approval of products and clinical research potential pitfalls including delays. In spite of a diversity of pipeline candidates, a concentration of candidates in the blood cancer (AML, MM, MDS, ALL, CLL) could result in a domino failure effect if a key mechanism unexpectedly escaped rational design. Like all big pharma companies, expiration of patents and generic competition is a factor. Competition in the spaces of CELG main products should be regarded as significant as well, even though it certainly is no stretch to say that CELG has some best-in-class products.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.