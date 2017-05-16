Fifth Street Asset Management's (FSAM) CEO Leonard Tannenbaum on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fifth Street Asset Management. (NASDAQ:FSAM)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 16, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Robyn Friedman - Head, Investor Relations

Leonard Tannenbaum - Chief Executive Officer

Alexander Frank - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Robyn Friedman

Thank you, [Latoya]. Good morning and welcome to Fifth Street Asset Management Inc.’s first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. I am joined this morning by Leonard Tannenbaum, Chief Executive Officer and Alexander Frank, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

I will now turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Len Tannenbaum.

Leonard Tannenbaum

Thank you, Robyn. Late last year, we engaged in a strategic review to streamline our operations and enhance long term performance at our two BDCs, FSC and FSFR. To that end, we have taken steps to simplify FSAM’s business model which we expect will include the wind down or divestiture of our non-core business lines.

So first today, I’d like to discuss FSC and FSFR. Both have made significant progress executing on important initiatives during the March quarter. We reduced investment number one, reduced investments on non-accrual and [located] the proceeds into traditional, performing senior secured loans.

And two, we optimized the utilization of our product facilities. We are confident that these actions among others are helping to drive long term value at both BDCs. The benefits from these actions are underscored by recent results as both FSC and FSFR have experienced increased product stability during the quarter.

At FSC, we reduced debt investments and nonaccrual at fair value from 7.3% at December 31 to 5.4% on March 31, and at a cost from 18.2% down to 11.3%. At FSFR we also reduced debt investments from non-accrual at fair value from 2.9% at December 31 to 1.6% at March 31.

And if you look at the cost it went down from 6.1% to 2.7%. Additionally, we have made progress on optimizing the utilization of our credit facilities at both BDCs. During the March quarter we repaid $65 million of SPA debentures at FSC as we have not been able to originate NAV deals for those funds.

This action should provide FSC with an additional $3.3 million of coupon interest expense savings annually. At FSFR, the City Bank credit facility was downsized from $175 million to $125 million, which saved FSFR approximately $0.5 million annually in unused fees through the reinvestment period.

As you may know, subsequent to quarter end, Bernard Berman was appointed as CEO of FSC and FSFR following the resignation of Patrick Dalton. Bernie has been a partner for more than 12 years and has served as Chairman of both FSC and FSFR board since 2014. The leadership transition has been a smooth one and we are excited to have Bernie leading FSC and FSFR as both BDCs continue to execute obviously the strategies to enhance shareholder value.

With regards to our non-core businesses, during the March quarter we decided to wind down our hedge fund, Fifth Street Opportunities Fund. We are pleased that over three year operating history the fund performed very well exceeding its benchmarks it has been a challenging environment for hedge funds. Despite these factors, it proved challenging to scale the hedge fund and therefore it was not profitable for FSAM on an operating basis. We’ve notified our investors that the hedge fund will be closing on June 30.

Similarly, in an effort to further simplify FSAM, we have made a decision to sell the CLO business having found it difficult to scale that business given the market environment and some of the headwinds that we have faced over the last year and a half. We believe that actually this business line is an important step towards enabling FSAM to operate with fewer costs.

Turning to the broader middle-market, we believe this environment continues to be challenging despite a rebound in volumes from the fourth quarter, and increasing demand from new market entrances in [private] funds has led to an increase in refinances which has resulted in significant [spread tightening].

As a result of the environment we continued to focus on safer, First Lien Floating Rate Loans. Additionally, while our origination platform continues to generate yield flow, larger players are starting to have a competitive advantage with respect to whole size and their ability to take down entire second liens before they come to market.

Therefore larger platforms with increased whole sized capabilities, I believe have a significant competitive advantage in the middle-market lending environment.

Another broader theme in the middle-market has been the continued increase in LIBOR. Both FSC and FSFR have portfolios that are well positioned to benefit in a rising rate environment. Since three months LIBOR is currently ranked 1.18%. LIBOR flows of 1% have finally been exceeded.

As of March 31, 76% of FSCs total debt portfolio and 80% of FSFRs total debt portfolio have LIBOR flow of 1%. Going forward, as three month LIBOR continues to rise, both of BDCs should experience improving that interest margins which will result in a benefit to earnings.

I would now like to turn the call over to Alex Frank, our Chief Financial Officer to discuss our financials in more detail.

Alexander Frank

Thank you, Len. Turning to our earnings total revenues were $15.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 down 17.9% from the previous year primarily due to lower levels of fee earning assets at our managed funds.

Management fees, which include base management fees and Part 1 fees were $13.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 or 86.6% of total revenues. Total expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 were $12 million and include amounts reimbursed by our funds as well as IPO related compensation charges.

After adjusting for these items, net expenses were $9.4 million, which included litigation and other non-recurring legal costs of $1.8 million and severance and other one-time compensation costs of $0.8 million.

Net expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2016 were $12.4 million which included litigation and other non-recurring legal costs of $3.2 million. Net expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 decreased by $3 million as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2016 primarily due to reduced headcount and a lower level of litigation related costs in the current period.

Excluding the non-recurring litigation and compensation costs, net expenses decreased by $2.3 million as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2016 primarily driven by lower employee related expenses in the current period.

Fee earnings AUM at March 31, 2017 was $3.5 billion, down slightly quarter-over-quarter due to slight NAV declines at both of our BDCs and lower leverage at FSC.

Adjusted Net Income after tax for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 was $5.2 million or $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.9 million or 15% decrease as compared to $6.1 million or $0.12 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2016.

As calculated under GAAP, FSAM had a net income of $1.6 million or $0.10 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. This compares to a GAAP net loss of $1.2 million or $0.21 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2016.

I will now turn it back over the Len.

Leonard Tannenbaum

The team continues to remain focused on driving sustainable results for all of our shareholders. And we look forward to providing you with updates as we continue to take steps to maximize shareholder value.

Now back to Robyn.

Robyn Friedman

Thanks, Len. And thank you all for joining us on today’s call. [Latoya], please open the line for questions.

Leonard Tannenbaum

Thanks everyone for listening. And we look forward to providing you further updates.

