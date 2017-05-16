Home Depot: More Beating, More Raising

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) might as well change their slogan to "More Beating, More Raising."

Early on Tuesday, the company once again reported strong results, exceeding top- and bottom-line expectations for fiscal 1Q17 and raising full-year EPS guidance slightly. Revenues of $23.9 billion grew 5% YOY, coming in at or above Street estimates for the 12th consecutive quarter. EPS of $1.67 was 16% above last year's number, and exceeded consensus by a solid six-cent margin. EPS guidance for the year was raised to $7.15, yet still an inch below Street consensus of $7.20.

Credit: Investopedia

Opex management a key component of earnings beat

Last quarter, I pointed out that Home Depot's bottom line outperformance had been driven by contained operating costs, which more than offset a timid 10-bp YOY decrease in gross margin. This quarter was no different.

Op margins in the quarter improved by 50 bps YOY (less than it had last quarter), while gross margin dipped 10 bps once again. I estimate that SG&A alone, growing more slowly than revenues, was responsible for two-thirds of the EPS beat. The company also picked up the pace of share repurchases in the YOY comparison, helping to turn a 12% YOY net income improvement into 16% EPS growth.

One of my key areas of concern, leverage, continues to be partly mitigated by solid free cash flow generation. Home Depot produced $4.1 billion in FCF this quarter vs. $3.3 billion in the prior year. Total net debt reached $18.8 billion this quarter vs. $20.5 billion last quarter, but still a very large balance. The company may continue to nibble away at its debt as (or if) results continue to come in strong. Home Depot's generous cash return policy (stock buybacks and dividends) and rather large interest expenses represented 66% of FCF in fiscal 1Q17 vs. 137% in full-year 2016, moving in a positive trend.

HD Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Takeaway

Home Depot continues to impress me. I like the direction in which the company is heading, with same-store sales expected to increase in the mid-single digits this year, EPS improving significantly on the back of solid opex management, debt levels slowing coming down as FCF improves, and a shareholder-friendly cash distribution policy supporting the stock.

HD PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

I would be remiss, however, not mentioning that valuations are very high now, with forward P/E of 22.1x sitting at the top of its own trailing 15-month range and above Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) 18.5x. Certainly the company is not immune from potential macro headwinds that could range from economic slowdown to unfavorable developments in tax policy. But when I look at Home Depot's fundamentals today, I believe rich multiples reflect what I consider to be a high-quality stock.

Note from the author: this article was written after an in-depth study of the offshore drilling industry that I did over the past few days. Premium subscribers of my SRG Portfolio service have been given access to all the back up data, in addition to a post in which I discuss the key takeaways in more detail. If you would like to know more about this subscription service, click here to take advantage of the 14-day free trial and get immediate access to all the premium material that I have published so far.