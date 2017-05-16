Trevali Mining's (TREVF) CEO Mark Cruise on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Trevali Mining Corp. (OTCQX:TREVF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2017 10:30 AM ET

Thank you, Denise. Good morning everyone and welcome to Trevali Mining's Q1 2017 financial results conference call. Trevali's Q1 financial results were issued yesterday and are available both on our web site and were filed on SEDAR. Additionally, a corresponding news release was also issued with our financial results that reviews the main points of our first quarter, specifically, operation results from our Caribou zinc mine in New Brunswick and our Santander Zinc Mine in Peru.

Our presenter today is Dr. Mark Cruise, Trevali's President and CEO; and accompanying Mark for the question-and-answer portion of this call is Anna Ladd, Trevali's Chief Financial Officer.

I'd now like to now turn the call over to Mark Cruise.

Mark Cruise

That's great. Thank you, Steve, and good morning everybody. Thanks for joining us. Really, we will go through at a very high level of the key points of the quarter, then as always, we will open the lines for our Q&A session.

Clearly, this quarter, the highlight of the quarter was our agreement to purchase Glencore's Rosh Pinah and Perkoa Zinc assets in Africa. The shareholder vote is tomorrow. Contingent on everything well, we anticipate the transaction closing by the end of July, so certainly, on track at this point in time, as previously announced and discussed.

Really moving into the operations; our Q1, I guess production numbers were previously disclosed. And just to reiterate those on a consolidated basis, certainly we mined 370,000 tons of ore in Q1, milled 433,000 tons and that produced payable zinc of 31.9 million pounds, 9.9 million pounds of lead, and 345,000 ounce of payable silver. So about 44.8 million pounds zinc equivalent.

Cash costs, operating costs were $0.47 and the total cash costs were 1.04 on a zinc equivalent basis, and that really translated into $49 per ton milled. I should really state now, at this point in time, we have to moved to U.S. as a functional currency, so all figures are in U.S. as we go through it.

So that resulted in a reported revenue of $59.5 million. Really, our working capital position is $9.2 million for the quarter and our average zinc prices were $1.26 per pound for zinc, lead $1.05 and silver $17.98. So that's kind of where those numbers fell out.

Really delving more into the details now, looking first at our Santander operation; production stats for Santander, we certainly milled 200,000 tons during the quarter, or approximately 2,225 tons per day, so a little bit about 10% above design capacity. Average recoveries were 88% for zinc, 79% for lead, and 63% for silver, and that results in payable production of 12.3 million pounds of zinc, 1.8 million pound of lead and 100,000 ounces of silver, so about 15.6 payable pounds of zinc equiv. Cash costs were $0.45 per pound of zinc equiv and total cash costs were $1.02. Certainly higher than previous quarters, as we produced less lead-silver byproduct, but certainly as the year progresses, as previously disclosed, we will see higher lead-silver grades and should get back into a more normal Santander run rate.

So certainly operating cash costs per ton milled is $0.35 at the lower end of our guidance range, which was from $35 to $40 per ton milled as well. Really going forward, at the Santander level, we are pushing to ramp on Magistral North-Central, so that's a similar higher grade lead-silver zones. So certainly Q1 was always going to be softer for byproduct, and certainly by the end of this month into June, we start seeing our Fatima stopes coming online and also actually higher grade zones in Magistral South. So we will see both a boost to zinc and lead-silver grades; really, towards the end of this quarter Q2, and really into the second half of this year. Certainly as a result of that, our guidance is unchanged for Santander, on a full year annual basis.

Moving to Caribou now, really second quarter -- our third quarter commercial at Caribou. Certainly we produced, basically 232,000 tons of milled, and that worked in payable production, 19.6 million pounds payable zinc, 8 million pounds payable lead, and 217,000 ounces of silver. So roughly 29 million pounds payable zinc equiv. Site cash cost were $0.49 per pound. Total cost bottom line is 1.06, and site operating cost came in at $61, unchanged, certainly slightly above the upper end of our range of guidance for $55 to $60 per ton. Really, a combination of factors there, and we are transitioning to owner-operated, I will touch on a little bit on the progress on that one, and also seasonal standard winter conditions with heating underground or what have you, so Q1 has always got to be moderately higher cost than the other quarters, but really, the transition as well kind of resulted in a little bit of an overshoot, at the site level.

Really, on that transition, we had news out, so our fleet is starting to arrive on site and we have got three scoops and four trucks. The remaining parts of the fleet, the 13 pieces of equipment, broadly speaking, are scheduled to arrive basically, in the next four weeks effectively. We are starting to integrate this fleet immediately, mainly starting with the trucks and Sandvik is on site and the Sandvik trainers for scoop training as well.

Certainly, we do anticipate a fleet integrated by the end of the year. At this point in time, it looks like it might be certainly -- coming in about a quarter early. So certainly fully integrated by Q3 versus Q4 is what we previously believed, and that should result in ongoing cost savings, of roughly kind of $5 to $7 per ton on mining costs on a going forward basis as well. So that's kind of where Caribous is at this point in time.

Exploration wise, we are drilling at all sites. At Santander, we started surface drilling and targeting our advanced Santander pipe target with directional drilling and certainly, we should be getting assays back in the next four weeks or so. We are moving in at two underground drill rigs for an extension resource conversion on the Magistral zones as well, which we will be drilling from underground. So really, Santander exploration results I guess are back end weighted towards the end of the year, and obviously, probably will drift a little bit into the early part of 2018.

At Caribou, we have two drill rigs going at the moment on surface. They are drilling the down dip extensions of the main mineralized zone, Lens 1 at Caribou. We have previously announced some results from that, probably about four or five weeks ago now. We are stepping away from the non-mineralization and intersecting, certainly mineable widths at economic grades based on current parameters. So the team is continuing to find that area, and we also are mowing [ph] in an underground drill program as well, 14,000 meters. The main aim of that underground drill program, is to move about 2 million tons that are currently inferred into the mine plant, and certainly that is scheduled to occur by the end of the year.

So I think they are the key, really things, at this point in time, and we are also working on our Halfmile/Stratmat PA that is scheduled -- that will be end of quarter, end of June, and a little bit of delay there. Obviously, the team was focused on the African acquisition and obviously now, integration. But certainly by the end of Q2, that PA study is scheduled to be complete. Once we have time to digest that, certainly, that will start to define our direction, how we approach the bigger picture Bathurst camp, I guess, exploitation strategy, between our Caribou mine and our advanced assets, and obviously, we have got drill results from Heath Steel, part of the Glencore acquisition as well, starting to come out as well into that mix.

So I think that's pretty much it from me at this point in time. So I will hand it back to Steve now, certainly we can answer any questions that you may have?

