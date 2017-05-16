When Valuation Fails: Where Does Tesla Go From Here?

Almost everyone has an opinion on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Just because that TSLA has soared through the roof lately without significant new information, more and more concerns have been surfaced if the stock is overvalued. While many have compared Elon Musk to Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, or even Thomas Edison, it was Boris Marjanovic who compared TSLA to Netscape, AOL, and AltaVista. By now, with close to a score of negative articles on SA, it seems a foregone conclusion that "TSLA was absurdly overvalued on the traditional metrics." Yet, none has provided quantitative evidence to support this argument. In this article, I seek to compare TSLA stock prices to some objective benchmarks.

When Valuation Fails

In deriving a fair stock valuation, there is no reason why rational investors will systematically ignore any public information available. In a perfect market, stock price changes should only respond to new information arrival. The analyst community uses the new information arriving from the most recent quarterly earnings announcement and updates their fair value and target price estimates. Accordingly, in order to decide whether TSLA is properly priced, I compare recent TSLA stock prices with analysts' fair value estimates. Using the price target estimates of the 38 analysts who followed TSLA at Thomson Reuters Institutional Broker Estimates System (I/B/E/S), I calculate each analyst's fair value at a different point of time. (Since target prices are estimated for a future time point, e.g., 12 months, they are first converted to fair values at a discount rate of 15%).

In Figure 1, the median of the 38 analysts' fair values is compared with the actual prices. For the last 10 months, it became very clear that TSLA has been consistently trading at a level higher than its fair values. The average "premium" is around 25%. Generally, for lack of new information, analysts do not revise their target prices between two quarterly earnings announcements. The changes in the excess valuation are usually driven by stock price changes rather than by fair value changes. As TSLA, the most watched and covered stock, has been significantly overvalued, an inevitable question arises: How can the market allow such a high premium to exist for so long?

Elon Musk Premium?

Given a regular 40% overvaluation, it is hard to blame the analyst community to consistently "undervalue" Tesla's stock. Maybe because of his boyish charisma, genius-like persona, and relentless pursuit for perfection, and the mastering of the media, the public has been fascinated by Musk and created a cult-like following. For the longest time, there has been such a thing called "Elon Musk Premium."

That being said, it has been difficult for analysts to follow Elon Musk's rapid pace of generating ideas of innovation and creativity. But it is not difficult to examine the execution and the delivery of those ideas. Other than Tesla consistently missed its own promises, a more serious concern for analysts is that the company seems to move away from its own business model of "broad adoption" of low-cost electric cars. "After all the bells and whistles thrown in." Musk has been hinting that the average price will be around $42,000, higher than the $35,000 originally planned for the broad market. Do you really think that analysts will not reflect this risk in the valuation?

As the overvaluation is usually driven by stock price changes, rather than by fair value changes, analysts' target price revisions have historically lagged behind the TSLA price movements. On average, for every $1 change in TSLA stock prices will only lead to $0.10 revision in analysts' target prices. Based on that, it may be reasonable to attribute 4% of the 40% of Elon Musk's Premium to analysts' undervaluation.

What's Next?

So, TSLA is overpriced. Where does TSLA go from here? One perspective is simply looking at the recent past. Figure 2 depicts the magnitudes of TSLA overvaluation over time. Back in April 2016, it took TSLA approximately three months to correct its near 16% undervaluation. It took another four months to correct the next 20% overvaluation. Also, it is interesting to see that TSLA has only corrected 30% of the following 50% overvaluation four months later. Currently, TSLA is in its six-month long 38% overvaluation. What do you think will happen next?

Using a more general perspective on the magnitude of excess valuation, one couldn't help to ask how stocks have historically moved following such a disparity between actual prices and fair values. To get that perspective, I performed a similar comparison, like TSLA, for all the US stocks which had analysts' target price estimates for the period 2003 to 2017. At each level of overvaluation, the subsequent 1-month, 2-month, and 3-month returns are tracked and averaged across all stocks. In Table 1, the results suggest that, for example, stocks being overvalued by 30%-40% have experienced 2.94% loss in the following month, -5.29% in two months, and -9.39% in three months. I should remind you that TSLA is currently overvalued by 38%-40% based on the same analysts' fair values. What do you think will happen next?

What Challenges the Assertions?

There are many reasons that may invalidate the above predictions, or the Elon Musk Premium will sustain. The most obvious and rational one is that Tesla shareholders have not considered Tesla an automobile company, a niche-electric car company, or not even an energy company. Therefore, the conventional valuation metrics simply don't apply. In fact, from the unveil of Model S, Model X, promise to the Moon (Mars), Model 3, SolarCity acquisition, and Solar Roof, there is evidence that Elon Musk wants his followers to price TSLA more like a perpetual startup.

Another possible but less likely scenario is that the analyst community is consistently not "seeing" what shareholders are seeing. Their target prices will not "catch up" to the stock prices. Of course, we are always left with the default "bubble" answer. Marjanovic has described that TSLA has "cult-like" followers with comments such as "Is Tesla overpriced? Maybe, but who cares?"

By the way, whenever you heard biotech traders said, "We know where we are, we just want to ride it as long as possible." Then you know we are in one of the many bubbles. We all act as if we can ride it "through" a bubble. Yet, luck will have it that, as soon as you buy it, the subsequent losses in Table 1 will kick in.

As a side note, when I was writing this article, an episode of popular TV series "Big Bang Theory" was playing in the background and featured a surprise guest, Elon Musk. As expected, Musk couldn't deliver the only three lines he had.