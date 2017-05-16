Silver Production Plummets In Chile - Here Is The Real Takeaway For Silver Investors

More than 50% of worldwide silver production comes as a byproduct from copper, zinc, and lead mines and thus lower base metal production will significantly lower silver production.

While the current lost production should only amount to 6-7 million ounces of lost silver production, the bigger implications are due to lower base metal production.

Some interesting news emerged from Chile over the past week (as the SRS Rocco report highlights) that the country's first quarter mining production of both gold and silver plummeted.

Source: Chile Ministry of Mining

Both gold and silver production we down 22% and 26% respectively YoY in the first quarter as a combination of strikes (at Escondida) and lower copper production (gold and silver are byproducts) hit precious metals production hard. While the gold production drop should be noted (we do expect gold production to fall significantly over the next few years), silver is actually more relevant when talking Chilean mine production as the country is the fourth largest silver producer in the world.

Additionally, it looks like the strike will continue to affect production through the second quarter as earlier this month, Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), which owns 30% of Escondida, estimated the mine will not reach capacity levels until July this year.

Translating these lost kilograms into tonnes, we get the following:

Source: SRS Rocco Report

That 26% decline in first quarter production equates to 100 tonnes of lost production (around 3.3 million ounces), and we can probably theorize that production will be similar in the second quarter, and thus we can expect Chilean silver production to be down anywhere from 6.5-7 million ounces for 2017.

Based on 2016 total world silver mine production of 886 million ounces, that's a small drop in the bucket of a little under 1%. It is lost production that will affect mining supply for 2017, but it certainly isn't reason to jump into silver.

The real takeaway here though is how large an affect drop in base metal production (in Chile it is primarily producing copper) can have on silver production. None of this drop in Chilean production (that we are aware of) is due to drops in production from silver mines, but rather, is due to drops at mines that produce silver as a miner byproduct.

What is interesting is that due to the weak price performance of base metals over the last few years, there has been cuts to global miner CAPEX spending. In copper it has been extremely clear as the industry has gone from significant YoY increases in exploration and spending to large 50% drops in expenditures.

Source: ETF Securities

While this will not lead to production losses today, it certainly will lead to less production tomorrow. This is shown pretty dramatically by a slide from Glencore's (OTCPK:GLNCY) (OTC:GLNCF) corporate presentation.

Source: Glencore Corporate Presentation

As investors can see, the copper project pipeline is now 50% of what it was in 2001 - despite the fact we are producing more copper today than we were back then!

Glencore goes on in its presentation to suggest that the commodity weakness that we saw from 2012-2015 was due to the over-allocation of capital from 2006-2012. Additionally, most of this investment went into the reasonable quality assets, with today's pipeline reflecting weaker assets and much less in-ground reserves.

Conclusion for Investors

So what does this all have to do with silver?

One of the big reasons that we think the silver price has been so weak over the past few years has been that it too has been oversupplied with burgeoning mine supply.

Source: Silver Institute's 2017 World Silver Survey

What we want to point out in the table above is that since 2007, world mine production of silver has increased EVERY SINGLE YEAR with the exception of 2016 where it finally fell. The only reason we probably didn't see silver plummet earlier is that investment demand was very strong and soaked up the excess supplies.

When looking at the percentage of silver production that comes from each base metal, we see the largest percentages are from copper, lead, and zinc production.

Source: Money Metals Exchange

Tying it all together, we already are forecasting major drops in gold production over the next decade, but drops in base metal production will have a larger effect on the silver mine supply than will any drops in gold and silver production themselves. Just as we saw over the past decade an increase in base metal production led (through byproduct production) to large increases in silver mine production, the opposite effect should occur as well. Drops in base metal production due to lack of discoveries and a weak base metal pipeline, should lead to large drops in silver production.

Thus, the real takeaway from the drops in Chilean copper mine production is the focus that silver investors should have with base metal production. Drops therein leading to similar drops in silver production. So whenever silver investors see analyst prediction for lower copper, lead, and zinc prices (which we have seen a lot of recently), they should be also adding drops in silver production to the forecast.

While the near-term picture for silver may still be a little cloudy, the longer-term picture for silver is much brighter if we see base metal production fall. That means investors in the silver ETFs, such as the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV), and ETFS Physical Silver (NYSEARCA:SIVR), should do fairly well if they have the patience to ride out silver's notoriously volatile moves.

