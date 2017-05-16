Shopify: 10-Year Cost Forecast

In 10 years, we forecast revenue of $7.6 billion and gross profit of $3.6 billion. We expect overall gross margin to decline to 48%.

In our last article, we provided a deep dive into our 10-year revenue forecast. Now we look at the cost of revenue.

Scale Drives Opportunities For High Margin Solutions.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has automation and scale built into their business model. The same 100 employees in 2016 will likely onboard a different number of merchants in 2017. With automation and scale, merchant acquisition is becoming a flywheel that keeps spinning faster, even though they continue to apply the same force. Adding a new marketing channel or partnership (like with Amazon) can be a catalyst for this growth.

As the number of merchants on Shopify's platform increases, Shopify can leverage this scale with value-added service providers like how it has negotiated a cut of the profit with Stripe for Shopify Payments and USPS, UPS, FedEx and Canada Post for Shopify Shipping.

Rewind for context

In our last article (Shopify: 10-Year Revenue Forecast), we presented our assumptions and forecasts for Shopify's revenue over the next 10 years. With a deep dive into 2017 revenue forecast versus management guidance.

We think it's important to recognize that a 10-year forecast is probably not going to be fully realized. What's important about a 10-year forecast is that it takes what we know about a company today and applies (hopefully) reasonable assumptions given the company's history and trajectory. If from the analysis, we can draw some conclusions on the current stock price and support other methods of valuation, I think it is useful.

In this article, we take a step down the income statement. We will present our assumptions and forecasts for cost of revenue by segment (Subscription Solutions & Merchant Solutions), and in a future article we will take a look at the three operating expense lines (Sales & Marketing, Research & Development, and General & Administrative)

We will be utilizing the "Acceleration of Growth" methodology discussed in our last article to forecast the growth of the cost of revenue by segment. We recommend referring to our last article for a detailed explanation of our Acceleration of Growth methodology.

Cost of Revenues

Subscription Solutions

Subscription Solutions cost of revenue includes cost to deliver the subscription service, including hosting costs, software costs, billing processing fees, operations and merchant support expenses, payments to partners for Themes and Apps, and Domain registration. We are forecasting Subscription Solutions cost to remain in a tight range around ~78% gross margin throughout our 10-year forecast period.

We expect some opposing forces to keep costs stable. When new merchants join Shopify, they typically purchase lower margin subscription levels (Basic vs Advanced) and low margin Themes (30% margin). In 5 to 10 years from now, we assume Shopify's merchant base will grow into the millions, shrinking the proportion of new merchant additions relative to the existing merchant base.

On the other hand, we assume a steady contribution from low-margin AppStore purchases (20% margin), as these are on a subscription basis.

For a sanity check, we see that Shopify pays referral fees to web designers who bring their clients to Shopify. Every month, Shopify pays 20% of the referred merchant's subscription as a referral fee. This implies an 80% gross margin, prior to other costs, similar to our 78% average forecast. (Source: Theme, AppStore, Referral gross margin)

Merchants coming to the platform through advertising or word of mouth may see an improvement in this margin as the cost of customer acquisition varies.

In 2016, Subscription Solutions gross margin was 79% (2015: 78%, 1Q17: 80%). (Source: 1Q17, 2016 company reports)

We calculated Subscription Solutions cost saw an Acceleration of Growth of $7.2 million in 2016. We assume this level continues between 2017 and 2021. In our 10-year revenue forecast, we drop the Subscription Solutions revenue Acceleration of Growth assumption to $0 between 2022 and 2026. We expect Shopify to ratchet down the merchant expansion growth and look to profit generation in the back half of our forecast. Therefore, we do the same for our Subscription Solutions cost assumption, taking the Acceleration of Growth down to $0 between 2022 and 2026.

We think our assumption for Acceleration of Growth is justified given the in line nature of costs growing at a similar pace with revenues.

Subscription Solutions Forecast for 2017

We forecast Subscription Solutions cost increasing by $22.2 million in 2017 to $61.6 million, +56% y/y. Comparatively, we forecast Subscription Solution revenue to increase by $103.4 million to $292 million, +55% y/y. Our forecast for 2017 yields a Subscription Solutions gross margin of 79%.

Subscription Solutions 10-Year Forecast

In our 10-year forecast, we estimate Subscription Solutions revenue growing by 11x to $2.1 billion. Likewise, we see Subscription Solutions cost growing by 12x to $477 million. The Subscription Solutions gross margin in 2026 is forecast to be 78%, inline with 2016 at 79%. See the table below for a full breakdown of revenue down to gross profit by segment.

Merchant Solutions

The Merchant Solutions cost of revenue includes credit card interchange, network fees, third party processing fees, hosting costs, software costs, operations and merchant support expenses, and cost of Point of Sale (POS) hardware. But the big one is the credit card interchange.

As Shopify Payments grows as a percentage of total GMV transacted, Merchant Solutions revenue will increase. However, we estimate between 85%-90% of these revenues will be "passed through" to Visa, MasterCard, and American Express as interchange fees. More revenue comes with more cost.

Using market share statistics of Visa, MasterCard, and American Express we get a weighted average transaction fee of 2.68% or 268 basis points ((bps)). On average, we estimate about 209 bps is "pass through" to pay for interchange, leaving about 50 - 60 bps to divvy up between Shopify and its payment processor, Stripe.

We test this assumption, by considering that Visa/MasterCard interchange rates can range from 100 to 300 bps, but with many products in the 200 bps range. American Express is higher at around 290 bps.

Given the costs of interchange and profitability requirements for payment processors, we assume Shopify makes about the same gross profit dollars per GMV with either Shopify Payments or a third party provider. As a proxy for gross profit dollars per GMV, we use the average of the third party provider transaction fees. We calculate this proxy to be 32.5 bps.

Based on the above findings, as Shopify Payments usage approaches 100% of GMV, Merchant Solutions gross margin is going to approach 10-15%.

What's going to stop this outcome? Shopify Shipping, Shopify Capital, the new Shopify POS hardware, and other transactional-based services. These services don't run the same "pass through" revenues as Shopify Payments and therefore contribute much higher margins. They will have to grow at least as fast as Shopify payments adoption, in order to keep Merchant Solutions gross margin from falling.

In 2016, Merchant Solutions gross margin was 30% (2015: 28%, 1Q17: 34%). Source: 1Q17, 2016 company reports

Our assumptions for Merchant Solutions cost:

1) GMV growing from $15.4 billion in 2016 to over $300 billion by 2026

2) Shopify Payments adoption increasing from 37% of GMV in 2016 to 47% by 2026

3) Our 32.5 bps assumption of gross profit per GMV as discussed above.

Merchant Solutions Forecast for 2017

We forecast Merchant Solutions cost increasing by $104 million in 2017 to $245 million, +74% y/y. Comparatively, we forecast Merchant Solutions revenue to increase by $166 million to $367 million, +83% y/y. Our forecast for 2017 yields a Merchant Solutions gross margin of 33%.

Merchant Solutions 10-Year Forecast

In our 10-year forecast, we estimate Merchant Solutions revenue growing by 27x to $5.5 billion. Likewise, we see Merchant Solutions cost growing by 25x to $3.5 billion. The Merchant Solutions gross margin in 2026 is forecast to be 36%, a substantial improvement from 30% in 2016.

This improvement is due to two factors:

1) The increasing contribution from high margin solutions like Shopify Shipping and Shopify Capital.

2) The expectation that Shopify Payments adoption only grows to 47% of GMV from 37% in 2016. Recall that higher adoption of Shopify Payments puts downward pressure on gross margin. Given the flattish growth of adoption since 2015, we believe it might be too aggressive to assume adoption at a higher rate.

Source: Author

Note: The desktop version will be easier to read

Summing it all up

2016 revenue was $389 million and gross profit was $210 million, for an overall gross margin of 53.8%.

We are forecasting 2017 revenue of $659 million (+69% y/y) and gross profit of $352 million (+68% y/y) for an overall gross margin of 53.5%.

In 10 years, we forecast revenue will grow ~20x or 35% CAGR to $7.6 billion and gross profit to grow ~17x or 33% CAGR to $3.6 billion, for an overall gross margin of 47.5%.

The decline in overall gross margin is due to the increased contribution from the lower margin Merchant Solutions revenue. In 2016 Merchant Solutions contributed 29% of gross profit, we forecast this to grow to 54% by 2026.

Given our 10-year revenue forecast in our previous article, we make a case for Shopify as a company capable of much more revenue than its current size suggests. Taking a step down the income statement, we can now expect gross margin to decline over the next 10 years. To some, this may come as a surprise. But as a long term investor, it is important to realize this likely outcome today, before making an investment in a company. Regardless of this decline in gross margin over the next 10 years, we believe the gross profit dollars Shopify could produce will still be substantial.

In the next article, we will break down our assumptions for each operating expense, drive down to operating income and EBITDA, and provide some valuation interpretations.

Are our assumptions too aggressive or conservative? Let us know in the comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.