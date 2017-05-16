Pfizer: There Is No Upside Without M&A

Despite Pfizer is trading at discount toits peers, I would not chase the company in 2017.

DCF analysis reveals downside potential of around 2% based on a perpetuity growth method or 5% based on an EBITDA exit multiple method.

Despite a 3.8% dividend yield and a solid free cash flow generation, I don't think Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) offers a compelling risk/reward, even if the stock is trading at 10x EV/EBITDA 2017.

Thus, in this article, I will focus on a quantitative valuation of the company without taking into account any potential M&A that Pfizer could announce in 2017/2018, which looks unpredictable, to assess if there is any upside in the company, as standalone entity.

Base Case

DCF analysis, with inputs slightly below analyst estimates, shows that Pfizer's valuation doesn't look attractive.

I used the Excel template offered by Bloomberg, but I adjusted consensus estimates to reflect a more conservative view on two Pfizer's growth drivers.

Prevnar13 is a pneumococcal vaccine that protects against 13 types of the bacteria Streptococcus pneumoniae. It's a key growth driver for Pfizer, accounting for more than $6B of sales in 2016, but I think that it's likely to become a headwind going forward. In particular, recent messages from the management suggest that in U.S. the addressable population in the adult segment is almost fully penetrated, while ex-US there could still some opportunity, which aren't sufficient to compensate for the challenges in the United States.

"We continue to believe and expect that Prevnar 13 will be flat to declining this year. Slightly declining this year, exactly as we have said it in the past. With the first quarter, the 7% decline in the U.S. is driven by the U.S. adult that went down 32%. As previously discussed, we have already vaccinated approximately 50% of the 65-plus population, and we were expecting that because we are comparing it to a very, very strong quarter of last year. We expect that this decline in adult will continue but will be partially offset by growth of adult vaccinations in the 18 to 64 age range, and in addition is also expected to be partially offset by international adult growth in developed markets. In Europe, for example, this quarter the adult went up 25%."

Source: Pfizer's Q1/2017 Conference call

Thus, I think it's more reasonable to assume that the sales of Prevnar 13 will decline by 3-5% in 2017 and beyond, while street expectations are still looking for a flattish franchise going forward. It's also worth noting that Pfizer is developing a next-gen vaccine, called Prevnar 20, but given the limited details announced about this program, I haven't assigned a meaningful value to it.

Ibrance is a drug used to treat HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and it has been one of the strongest growth drivers for Pfizer in 2015 and 2016. The drug generated more than $2B of sales in 2016, but streets looks for a peak sales potential of more than $5B, considering also the potential in the adjuvant indication. I'm a bit more cautious about the opportunity for Ibrance over the long term, given that Pfizer will face increasing competition by Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) abemaciclib and Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Kisqali. More details about the clinical profile of these key competitors can be found here.

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of Sales, EBITDA Margin and FCF:

Source: Bloomberg & My Own Valuation Model

As you can see, these estimates are slightly below consensus, as a result of more conservative assumptions behind few key Pfizer's growth drivers.

Source: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used 2 different methodologies:

Perpetuity Growth Method: I used reasonable assumptions about the perpetual growth rate and the WACC. In details, I used a perpetual growth rate of 0%, which is in line with the Free cash flow growth in the terminal year (i.e. 2022) and I assumed a WACC of 7.5%, that is in line with the Bloomberg one (i.e. 7.3%).

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, Pfizer is overvalued by about 2% based on the Perpetuity Growth Model. In addition to that, the sensitivity analysis shows significant upside (i.e. 33%), only assuming unreasonable estimates for WACC and perpetual growth rate.

EBITDA Multiple Method: this analysis reveals a similar result for Pfizer's valuation, given that the company still looks overvalued by about 5%. I assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 9x, which is a reasonable assumptions because it's below the peers' multiple (i.e. 12x EV/EVITDA 2017), but it's in line with Pfizer's historical EV/EBITDA valuation.

Source: Bloomberg

In terms of multiple valuation, it's worth noting that Pfizer is trading above its 5-year average historical EV/EBITDA (absolute and relative valuation), as shown by the following analysis.

Source: Pfizer's Current vs. 5-year average EV/EBITDA (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Pfizer's Current vs. 5 year average P/E (relative analysis vs. peers) - Bloomberg

Bear Case

Lastly, I modeled also a downside scenario. The key differences in terms of assumptions are:

I assume revenue growth of about 0% in 2018-2022, which is below consensus. There isn't a specific driver behind this scenario, but it reflects a bear case of pricing pressure in the U.S. market and limited success of Pfizer's pipeline in immunotherapy (i.e. avelumab). There is no clinical data to assess how likely this picture is, but I think a bear case scenario should contemplate that assumption given that there are still many uncertainties behind this development program.

I assume no improvement in the EBIT margin over 5 years, which is materially below consensus.

I assume a 0% perpetuity growth rate and 8x EBITDA exit multiple.

As a result of these assumptions, my estimate for 2021 revenue is 5% below consensus and my estimate for 2021 EBIT is 9% below consensus.

Source: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

Under this worst-case scenario, Pfizer is slightly overvalued by approximately 19% (Perpetuity Growth Method) and by approximately 22% (EBITDA Multiple Method), as shown by the following analysis:



Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

In summary, as shown by this quantitative analysis, Pfizer is not trading at an attractive risk/reward.

Assuming that the management will achieve results slightly below consensus for the next couple of years, the stock looks fairly valued.

In a worst-case scenario, the downside risk should be around 20%, which doesn't look attractive compared to the lack of upside in the base case.

Thus, despite Pfizer is trading at discount to its peers, I would not chase the company in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice