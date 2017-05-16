The Real Most Important Investment Lesson You Should Learn

Last week I read an interesting article under the title "the most important stock investment lesson I ever learned". To make a long story short, the author advised investors to completely ignore the fluctuations of stock prices. However, while the short-term minor fluctuations of stock prices are insignificant, investors should never ignore pronounced moves of stock prices, as these reveal significant information for the stocks. In this article, I will analyze why it is extremely risky to ignore the plunge of a stock price.

First of all, I have great respect for the author of the above article, as he has written several interesting articles and he is the top author in the retirement section. However, I strongly disagree with him on this specific point. More specifically, he believes that it is completely useless to pay attention to changes in stock prices. According to the author, when a stock plunges on a single day, either the market is wrong in its reaction or it was wrong before the plunge. As he says, the value of a business cannot change by a significant amount on a single day. However, this is an extremely dangerous proposition and hence investors should not adopt it. Otherwise, they run the risk of facing devastating losses.

When a stock plunges due to its earnings release or another piece of news, the plunge does not mean that either the market is wrong now or it was wrong before the plunge. The reason for the collapse is the new piece of information, which was unknown and impossible to know on the day before the collapse. The value of a business does not change much overnight but it is impossible to know the earnings of the company before it releases its quarterly results. Moreover, the true value of a company is equal to its future cash flows discounted to the present. However, it is impossible to forecast how many products the company will sell throughout the next decade, let alone the future profit margins of its products. The only thing that experts can do is to adjust their forecasts every time a piece of news becomes public.

Buying a stock after it plunges based on the notion that "its value cannot have dropped 20% overnight" is an extremely risky investing strategy. That's why it is sometimes characterized as "catching a falling knife". When a stock plunges, it may seem unreasonably cheap to many investors but they should certainly perform their due diligence and understand the exact reason for its collapse before purchasing it. Otherwise, they run the risk of finding out that reason much later, after having incurred huge losses.

For instance, Target (NYSE:TGT) plunged 12% on a single day, when it released its most recent quarterly report. The value of its business certainly did not change 12% overnight. However, it was impossible to forecast its business results during that quarter. Competition in the retail sector has heated more than ever and the business landscape has been changing so fast while the business model of the company is under attack by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Therefore, it is impossible to forecast the future cash flows of Target and hence the value of its business. As a result, when the company reports its quarterly results, the market adjusts its expectations for the future cash flows accordingly. This is the only thing that the market can do in pricing a stock.

As a side note, I am often impressed by the precision of the adjustment of the market in pricing a stock after an earnings release. For instance, Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) once issued a disappointing earnings report. The stock had closed at $82 on the previous day but opened at $68 (17% lower) after its earnings release. The most impressive part was the fact that the stock traded between $67 and $68 throughout the whole trading session, with excessive trading volume. In other words, the market adjusted the stock price with impressive precision from the first minute of the trading session.

If the market was so dumb as to offer a 17% discount on a stock, then Buffett would easily outperform it. The Oracle of Omaha is undoubtedly one of the smartest investors in history and his primary declared purpose is to outperform the market. However, although he outperformed S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) for 18 consecutive years (!), from 1981 to 1998, he cannot outperform it that easily in recent years. To be sure, he has underperformed it in 5 out of the last 7 years. This only confirms how smart the market has become in recent years.

It is also worth noting that some companies have much more predictable future cash flows than others. For instance, while it is extremely hard to forecast the future sales of most companies, one can rest assured that the flagship product of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) will maintain its popularity for many more decades. To make a long story short, it is much easier to forecast the future cash flows of some well-established companies than for others, which face fierce competition. The market is well aware of this. That's why the volatility of Coca-Cola and other stalwarts is much lower than the volatility of most stocks. In other words, the market knows which stock prices should adjust violently to new information and which should adjust only slightly.

Finally, I would like to give one final punch to the fallacy that stocks should not plunge because such behavior would indicate either that the market is wrong now or it was wrong before the plunge. Advocates of this fallacy essentially claim that the value of a company should not change much on a single day, as its expected future cash flows cannot have dramatically changed. However, major changes can occur on a single day and can thus dramatically affect the future cash flows of a company.

Investors can understand this with a very simple example. If it is easy to forecast the future cash flows of a giant company, it should be much simpler to forecast the future cash inflows (salaries) of yourself. However, even that task is impossible. For instance, I was earning a lackluster salary in my first job. Then I applied to a superb company, which is now my current employer. In order to be hired, I had to compete against 2000 candidates, some of whom I even knew and admired. We all took a series of written tests and then interviews. It was impossible to know whether the company would hire me. Eventually, one day the company called me to tell me that I succeeded in the tests. On that day, my future cash flows essentially almost doubled thanks to a single event. If a stock represented my future cash inflows, that stock would almost double on a single day. While I did not enhance any of my skills on that single day, my future cash inflows skyrocketed as soon as that piece of news was announced by the company. Investors should view the quarterly reports of the companies and other significant news in exactly the same way as the above example shows.

To sum up, one of the most dangerous pieces of advice for investors is that the market is irrational when a stock plunges because either its valuation is wrong now or it was wrong before the plunge. In fact, the market has become smarter than ever and it has become remarkably hard to outperform it. That's why the vast majority of investors, both professionals and individuals, fail to outperform it. When a stock plunges, it does so because the market is adjusting its stock price to news that just became public. The decline is steep only because there was no way to know that piece of news in advance. Investors should always remember this when they take investment decisions. Otherwise, if they think that the market is irrational, they run the risk of facing devastating losses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.