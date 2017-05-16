How To Play The Future Of Retail

Death Spiral of Traditional Retailers

Year-to-date we have witnessed nothing short of absolute carnage in the traditional retail sector. Companies like Macy's (NYSE:M), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), JC Penney (NYSE:JCP), and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) have seen their share prices plummet as investors have been selling the stocks en masse due to online competition and a slowdown in same-store sales. Just last week, the market value of U.S. department stores fell by $4.6 billion over the course of only two days, as can be seen in the graph below:

Need further evidence of just how bad the sector is getting hit? Take a look at retail jobs growth numbers. Despite a rise of 2.6% in consumer spending, job growth is grinding to a halt at a pace typically only seen directly preceding a recession. While I do not think that a recession is lurking just around the corner, I do think that this is more than just a cyclical slowdown and correction. Traditional retailers are facing an existential threat to their fundamental business models.

Online Business Is Booming

Meanwhile, in the e-commerce sector, things couldn't be better. According to the National Retail Federation, online and non-store sales are expected to grow at a rate in 2017 that is nearly three times that of 2016. A large portion of this growth is being driven by a rise in the amount of sales occurring on mobile devices. Business Insider Intelligence estimates that by 2020, consumers will spend $632 billion online, with approximately half of that number coming from mobile sales.

The Online Retail ETF

Amplify's Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) provides investors with the ability to gain exposure to the rapidly growing e-commerce side of the retail sector, while leaving out exposure to the failing traditional side. The ETF seeks to track the EQM Online Retail Index, which is restricted to publicly traded companies with online sales comprising 70% or more of total revenues. As of March 31, 2017, the market capitalization breakdown of the fund was 26% large cap, 34% mid cap, and 40% small cap, providing both stability and potential for large growth.

Listed below are the top 15 holdings of the fund as of May 15, 2017:

Name Ticker Shares Market Value % Market Value PETMED EXPRESS INC PETS 39,274 $1,382,837 4.37% CARVANA CO CVNA 106,993 $1,232,559 3.89% WAYFAIR INC W 19,273 $1,177,387 3.72% LIBERTY INTERACTIVE CORP QVCA 44,441 $1,046,585 3.30% STAMPS COM INC STMP 8,437 $1,021,298 3.22% IAC INTERACTIVECORP IAC 9,713 $1,006,655 3.18% ETSY INC ETSY 88,815 $1,005,385 3.17% TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP 20,676 $964,948 3.05% EBAY INC EBAY 28,044 $958,543 3.03% EXPEDIA INC DEL EXPE 6,700 $958,234 3.03% NETFLIX INC NFLX 5,992 $958,839 3.03% FLWS/1-800 FLOWERS FLWS 90,584 $955,661 3.02% NUTRI SYS INC NEW NTRI 18,614 $951,175 3.00% AMAZON COM INC AMZN 990 $948,390 2.99% PAYPAL HLDGS INC PYPL 19,026 $946,924 2.99%

As a result, this fund gives you exposure to some of the best performing stocks over the course of the past year. Year-to-date, the fund has greatly outperformed not only the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT), but the S&P 500 index as well.



Source: Google Finance

Conclusion

At a time when investors are shunning the retail sector, Amplify's Online Retail ETF provides a way to maintain exposure to retailers with a significant online presence. Traditional retailers are beginning to buckle under the pressure from e-commerce companies and face a tough road ahead. As the amount of online sales continues to trend upwards into the future, IBUY is an ETF that should continue to perform strongly.