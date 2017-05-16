Verizon's Q1 2017 Is A Huge Eye Opener

In March, I wrote an article highlighting the unsustainable dividend. My arguments were challenged on the basis of a one time tax charge that was reducing the operating cash flow.

At the end of March, I wrote an article expressing concerns regarding the safety of the Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) dividends. I concluded that, since the free cash flow is insufficient, the payout is not sustainable and that the company will be selling assets or assuming additional debt to pay the dividends. This topic has been a hot one ever since, garnering at least 7 articles discussing concerns regarding the safety of the dividend. Pre-march, this debate did not exist in 2017. While I argued unsustainability, others argued that the negative free cash flow was merely an optical illusion and was being distorted by management's capital allocation decisions. In other words, this negative free cash flow wasn't a structural problem. 1Q17 numbers are here to prove me right. More importantly, the numbers are speaking to investors. They're telling you that Verizon's position is a perilous one for income investors.

What did 1Q17 tell us? 1. Negative free cash flow

First of all, Verizon's operating cash flow came in at a mere $1.7 billion compared to the previous quarter $5.1 billion. It is not as bad as it seems, though, since the company allocated $3.4 billion to their pension plan. In other words, you can consider the operating cash flow to be $5.1 billion. Let me just state that, in accounting terms, it does not make sense to treat pension contributions as a one-time cost. This is because pension contributions are obviously long term and recurring costs. I'm merely adding it back for the sake of argument.

Now to get to free cash flow, we have to subtract $3.3 billion in CapEx which results in a free cash flow of $1.8 billion. Now, remember, free cash flow is the money the company has available to pay the dividend. The dividend payment amounts to $2.4 billion.

In other words, Verizon is spending $600 million more than it is making. In more commonly used terms, the payout ratio is 133% (calculated by dividend the dividend with the free cash flow). That is to say, the dividend is 133% higher than the free cash flow, which results in a deficit. This time, there is no tax argument to make to falsely prop up to the operating and thus free cash flow. What you see is what you get.

2. Substantial increase of debt

This is not the end of the story, though. Remember when I said that the company would be issuing significant amounts of debt and/or sell their assets? Yea, about that…

Verizon issued a whopping $13 billion in debt in 1Q17 alone. To be completely fair, they also paid off about $5.6 billion in debt which means that the total added (net) debt is $7.4 billion. This figure excludes the receivables financing. In other words, they actually borrowed more. Don't worry, I'll get to that too.

Receivables-backed debt

Most are probably aware of the receivables-backed debt, so I'll just provide a brief summary. Verizon is using receivables, i.e. money to be received 12-24 months from now, to borrow against. The receivables serve as a collateral. Some argue that you can simply count this receivable financing, worth $1.3 billion in new debt in 1Q17, as operating cash flows. You cannot.

Anyone in accounting knows that operating cash flows are specifically adjusted for the non cash impact of receivables. Put differently, receivables are backed out of operating cash flow. It does not make sense to add them back just because it suits us.

Accounting rules are specifically designed to block this type of behavior because it is effectively treating debt as operating cash flow. Or borrowed money as earned money, which is, of course, misleading and unequivocally inaccurate.

A Forensic accountant's expert opinion

Don't take my word for it. Here's what Dr. Howard Schilit, CEO of Schilit Forensics, had to say about this type of behavior during his presentation at the CFA Institute (An institute highly regarded for producing the most excellent investment professionals):

"Cash flow shenanigans usually fall into one of four categories:

1. Shifting financing cash inflows to the operating section of the income statement.

2. Shifting normal operating cash outflows to the investing section of the income statement.

3. Inflating operating cash flow using acquisitions or disposals, and

4. Boosting operating cash flow using unsustainable activities."

Shifting the asset-backed debt from financing activities to the operating section of the cash flow statement is simply a shenanigan akin to point 1 made by Dr. Schilit. One could also make the argument that point 3 is also something that Verizon is utilizing. Alas, that is beyond the scope of this article as it is a lot more technical.

For those that don't know, Dr. Howard Schilit is widely known for his expertise in forensic accounting i.e. discovering account fraud and shenanigans by investigating financial statements. Howard Schilit also discovered Enron's several red flags and fraud within a one-hour review of the company's public filings. It is safe to say that this man knows what he is talking about. Lastly, his doctorate is obviously in Accounting.

To get back to my point, it is completely ludicrous to count borrowed money under operating cash flow. In other words, Verizon borrowed $8.7 billion in the last quarter alone and will continue to borrow since the company's dividend payment is $600 million in excess of the generated free cash flow. Keep in mind that we're talking about a mere quarter here.

The vicious cycle

Many investors are seeing the long term problem as is evident by the share price depreciation. YTD the shares have lost roughly 14% of their value. This is because most investors are beginning to see that this is a zero-sum game:

1) Revenues are declining

2) Operating cash flows decline

3) CapEx remains at current level and could realistically be higher

4) free cash flow is unable to cover the dividend

5) the company borrows debt, increasing its finance cost and reducing its free cash flow which further increases the gap in the payout ratio.

6) the company sells assets, reducing its revenue and operating cash flow, which further increases the gap in the payout ratio.

7) Repeat until overleveraged.

Conclusion

The word shenanigan has been explicitly applied since these shenanigans are within the boundaries of the law. Verizon is utilizing some hard to detect and understand accounting shenanigans in order to create the perception of healthy cash flows and a healthy dividend payout situation. It is easy to understand why these shenanigans would go unnoticed by so many investors. The company will repeat the process discussed in the previous paragraph until it is eventually substantially overleveraged. By that time, the dividend payment will be the last of their worries. Of course, this scenario is years away, but it does highlight that it doesn't make sense to purchase the company's equity for its income. Since other investors are understanding this predicament, they will continue to sell shares and the selling will intensify with each confirmation. So while a 5% (unsustainable) dividend sounds like a nice gain, it is a loss when you consider the 14% capital depreciation. The easiest way to fix this problem is to simply cut the dividend.

Lastly, why marry this stock? If there are better income stocks out there, just sell this one.

