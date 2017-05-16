Will Exxon Mobil Buy BP?

This spring chatter about a deal between Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and BP (NYSE:BP) resurfaced, which sent BP's shares higher for a while. A takeover by Exxon Mobil would be possible and could turn out positive for Exxon Mobil's shareholders, but there are hurdles to a deal like this, thus it is not very likely.

The rationale for such a deal is easily explained: BP's share price is comparatively low right now, which means the company's market capitalization and thus also the takeover price are rather low right now as well. Market consolidation happens during oil price downturns, such as the mergers that created Exxon Mobil (Exxon + Mobil in 1999) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) (Chevron + Texaco in 2001) around the year 2000, when oil was trading even below current levels:

The current downturn in oil markets lead to one big takeover so far (When Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B) acquired BG Group for $70 billion), but Exxon Mobil hasn't made any big moves yet, despite owning the best balance sheet in the industry, which poises the company to make a big move.

BP is very cheap when we look at one key metric: Price per barrel of oil equivalent in proven reserves. Since BP's proved reserves total 17.8 billion barrels, the second largest among oil majors (behind Exxon Mobil's proved reserves of 20.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent), whereas BP's market capitalization is just one third of Exxon Mobil's market cap, the price per barrel equals just $6.57 for BP, versus a price of $17.55 per barrel for Exxon Mobil.

By taking over BP, Exxon Mobil thus could vastly increase its proved reserves (almost doubling them) for a comparatively low price. BP also was able to grow its reserves in 2016 (with a replacement ratio of 109%), despite having a high production of 3.3 million barrels a day (2 million barrels of that amount is oil, thus production is liquids-heavy).

How could Exxon Mobil finance an acquisition? In general, there are two ways: By paying cash (via cash held on the balance sheet and / or by issuing new debt), or paying with equity by issuing new shares. The second option is easier to do, but dilutes existing shareholders, thus the first option would be more shareholder friendly, but is not always possible due to debt markets not being able to fund unlimited amounts levels of debt.

In this case taking on more than a hundred billion dollars in new debt is likely not very feasible, thus a combination could make sense: A takeover price of $140 billion (25% premium over current price) could be financed by 50% equity and 50% cash. Raising $70 billion in equity by issuing new shares would increase Exxon Mobil's share count by 20%, but reserves increasing by 90% and production increasing by 80% are more than attractive enough for some share dilution.

At the same time, taking on $70 billion in debt would mean $2.1 billion in additional interest expenses annually (using Exxon Mobil's 10 year interest rate of 3%), which would mean a cash flow and net earnings hit of $1.5 billion (since higher interest expenses are partially offset by lower taxes, Exxon Mobil's first quarter tax rate was 30%).

BP's cash flows more than cover the $1.5 billion in additional net financing costs, as BP's first quarter operating cash flow was $4.4 billion, whereas capex totaled just $3.5 billion -- this means an annualized free cash flow of $3.6 billion, that is poised to grow further as BP has seven major projects coming on line this year (more than ever before in its history). Even the $3.6 billion in annualized free cash flow would be high enough to cover the net financing cost of the debt Exxon Mobil would have to take on more than twice, the rest of the additional free cash flow could be deployed towards other purposes such as shrinking the share count and / or debt levels over time.

By increasing the share count by 20% and taking on debt that could be easily financed via BP's cash flows, Exxon Mobil thus could vastly increase its reserves as well as its production, which sounds like a good deal for Exxon Mobil's current shareholders. Cost cutting due to better economics of scale and some positions not being needed twice would likely increase the cash flow and earnings benefit for Exxon Mobil further.

We can summarize that the economics look positive for a major deal like this, as Exxon Mobil's balance sheet and low cost of capital allow the company to make a big bid, whereas BP's very low valuation relative to the huge reserves and production the company possesses make BP an attractive target.

There are, however, headwinds to such a deal, mainly regulatory ones -- getting administrations in many countries to agree to a takeover of this size could be very complicated, and Great Britain's government is known for not being supportive of a takeover of BP at all. It is likely that a deal could be possible, depending on the takeover price and concessions towards Great Britain, but the involvement of the country's authorities in such a deal doesn't make it easy for an acquirer at all.

Takeaway

The recurring chatter about Exxon Mobil acquiring BP makes sense from a financial standpoint: BP is very cheap relative to its immense reserves, making BP an attractive target.

Exxon Mobil could finance such an acquisition relatively easily, and would not have to dilute existing shareholders by a lot. Should such a deal take place, it would likely be highly accretive for Exxon Mobil's shareholders in the long run.

The size of the deal, regulatory hurdles that would come with it, and the involvement of the UK government are headwinds that make such a deal less likely.

