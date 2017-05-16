TJX Companies Has Fundamental Upside From These Levels

We expect TJX stock to bounce out of this trough like it has multiple times before.

Shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), owner of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, traded lower on Tuesday, 5/16, after the company reported sub-par comps and gave a light guide. The report fits in with the rest of the retail earnings reports, which have painted a doom-and-gloom picture of a consumer that continues to shy away from brick-and-mortar shopping.

Sales are shifting in dramatic fashion from physical retail to digital retail, but off-price retailers like TJX have been thriving in this transition era. It appears that consumer shopping decisions are being dictated by price and convenience, and we don't see that changing anytime soon. We think this quarter is simply a blip on the secular TJX growth story, and believe this is a good entry point for long-term oriented investors.

Like many of our other recent retail calls, this is a valuation call.

The stock trades right around 21-times trailing earnings, and that is a major valuation trough. Anytime the trailing P/E multiple has compressed to these levels in the past, the stock bounced higher over the next several weeks to months. That gives us confidence that this is both a valuation and stock price bottom.

Granted, times are changing rapidly in retail, but TJX is withstanding those changes and actually benefiting from a secular shift to off-price retailers. Unlike most other big retailers, TJX is still comping positive. While the 1% rise in comps missed analyst expectations for a 1.5% rise, it did lap a 7% comp last year, bringing the 2-year stack to up 8%. That continues a trend of comp store growth deceleration, but the deceleration is moderate. In Q1 of last year, the 2-year stack was up 12%. That fell to up 10% in both Q2 and Q3, and up 9% in Q4.

So on a 2-year stack basis, comp store growth is decelerating at about 1% per quarter. That is natural when TJX has 2-year stack comps in the 9-12% range. But things start to get a little questionable when you look at the guide. Management is guiding for a 1.5% rise in comps in Q2, and that would make the 2-year stack comp up 5.5%.

We don't think that stark of a deceleration in comp growth will happen, given the secular shift in dollars we are seeing from full-price to off-price retailers. Given the recent trends, it is more likely the 2-year stack comp is up about 6% to 7%, meaning we see Q2 comps rising about 2.5%. That would be much better than expected, and we now think the Q2 ER could be a big catalyst for the stock given depressed expectations.

We are comfortable with the topline story at TJX, and continue to be impressed with the company's margin story. Gross margin expanded 20 basis points to 29%, and that continues a strong gross margin expansion narrative that really began 5 years ago. The SG&A rate is climbing due to higher wages, and that is weighing on operating margins, but these higher costs are well within reason.

The cash situation is also quite good. Cash and investments are up 33% year-over-year to $3.1 billion. That compares favorably to $2.2 billion in debt. Cash flows are also very strong, and the capex rate continues to fall, so the free cash flow profile is getting more attractive.

At the end of the day, TJX is very unlike other retailers. Comps are positive. Revenues are growing. Earnings are up. Cash is up. Cash flow is up. Capex is down.

Yes, TJX stock is being awarded a richer valuation than other more depressed retailers, but as pointed out earlier, 21-times trailing earnings is a valuation trough. Fundamentally, nothing has really changed with the underlying TJX growth story over the last 12 months besides law of large numbers slowing comp growth, so we think it likely TJX stock bounces back from this trough as it has multiple times before.

