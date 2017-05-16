Amgen Is Priced To Buy

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is a dividend paying pharmaceutical company. With its current dividend and the rate at which it should be able to grow the dividend, the current market price offers a good opportunity.

Is AMGN a good investment partner?

My first step in deciding whether or not I want to buy stock in a company involves looking at the company. As a dividend growth investor, I want to own companies that will help me meet my goal of having a portfolio that will generate a growing and dependable stream of dividend payments that can replace the income from my job when I retire.

The first thing I want to see about a company is the market in which they operate. I want the company to have a market where sales and revenue can grow. This can happen because the number of customers is growing (either by getting a larger market share or because the number of potential customers is growing), because the amount of widgets customers want is growing, or because customers are willing to pay a growing amount for widgets. Any one or some combination of these factors will allow the company to grow its top line.

Next I want to see that a company is growing its profits. A growing top line number, provided costs are kept under control, should result in growing profits. But management can do more than that, by cutting costs, or even growing some economies of scale. Growing profits are important, because I want the company to be able to have the cash to continue to grow and the cash to share some of those profits with me as dividends.

Next I want to see that a company does a good job of managing debt. Debt can be good for funding long term investments and managing cash flow. Debt is bad when the cost of that debt isn't controlled and grows too big for the company to pay back or have the cash flow to pay the interest costs. Credit rating agencies can also provide a heads-up that something is not right with the company.

Finally, all these other factors support the company's ability to pay me a dividend. I want a company that generates so much cash, that its best use is to give some of it to me (and other shareholders too). Paying that dividend is not only good for me, but for the company too. Having that obligation helps focus management on funding only the best and most profitable projects and prevents wasting capital on empire building projects. The dividends are what I buy stocks to get. I use the dividends generated by my current holdings to buy more shares that will pay me dividends. Over time my income climbs because of the additional dividends paid by the new shares.

I prefer it if a company recognizes the importance of these 4 characteristics and makes the effort to tell me about how it does. For AMGN, I found this presentation on its website. I include below the slides that best show what I am looking for, but the whole presentation is worth reading (the presentation has a lot more slides than I present here on its development pipeline for instance).

This first slide presents an over-view that points out the AMGN is growing revenue, profits, and cash flow. It also points out developments in its drug pipeline, where future revenues and profits will come from.

The slide above shows how revenues, EPS, and operating income have grown over the last 5 years. This is consistent growth. It's quite impressive that AMGN was able to grow operating income and EPS by double digits for several years in a row. Such growth explains why AMGN was able to grow its dividend so aggressively.

The slide above shows some development in two treatment areas where AMGN already has a product. Since not every person with a certain condition does well with a single drug, having multiple drugs in the same treatment area allows for market share expansion. Also, as a drug gets older, and loses patent protection, it is no longer as profitable to produce, so new drugs are needed to replace the revenue from older drugs.

Here is some more information on AMGN's pipeline. As someone who gets migraines and can't use the currently available drugs to treat it, I like seeing new treatment options advancing through the testing process. I also like that AMGN has an Alzheimer's drug in the final testing stage. I note also that I (or at least some of my relatives) might actually qualify for this phase 3 trial. One note of caution is that a number of Alzheimer's drugs have failed at this point in the testing.

Here is a sliding showing some of the areas that AMGN is focusing on because of a large potential market. I like this because it shows the company focusing on areas it can grow its revenues in. Prolia is a drug that already provides more than $400 million in revenue each quarter, so seeing it still has a lot of potential is a good thing. Evenity is a new drug that has a fairly large pool of patients.

This final slide on the drug pipeline shows near term milestones. I like that this year AMGN has significant activity in its pipeline with new drugs coming out or being able to address a wider base of patients.

This slide shows three things I like seeing. FCF, which is a better measure of whether or not a company has the cash to pay dividends than are most other earnings metrics, is very good. AMGN also has a nice pile of cash totaling some $36 billion at the end of last year. I also like it that the company presents its dividend and dividend growth as something it wants to brag about.

Looking at Moody's, I see that AMGN has a credit rating of Baa1, which is a good investment grade rating. Moody's also gives it a positive outlook, although back in 2013 it did downgrade the outlook to negative because of the Onyx acquisition. AMGN looks to be doing a good job of managing its debt, in no small part because it has more cash on hand than it has debt.

Looking at dividend, EPS, and revenue over the last 10 years, AMGN shows a steady uptrend in all three metrics, exactly what I want to see in a company I want to own.

What does the latest earnings report say?

When I look to buy stock I always ask the question "What have you done for me lately?" To get that question answered, I look to the latest earnings release.

The bad news is that revenues were down in Q1 of 2017 compared to last year by 1%. The good news is that the EPS was up 9%, which was due to a 6% increase in net revenue and a 3% decrease in the number of shares.

In the slide above we see additional data on sales for the quarter. Several drugs have fairly big drops in sales, but only Enbrel has a big drop and is a big percentage of total sales. In fact, the drop in sales for Enbrel is several times the net drop in sales for all products. However this slide also shows something that I think is a strength of AGMN. Some pharmaceutical companies have a single drug, or drugs that treat a single condition, that represent upwards of 50% of their revenues. While AMGN does have two drugs, which each do more than $1 billion in sales each quarter, this is only around 20% (for each) of total sales for the quarter.

This slide gives additional details on why Enbrel had a sales decline. The price decline will likely remain going forward. The inventory buildup from the end of last year has been partly used and so should have a smaller effect going forward. The slowdown in prescriptions is harder to judge. The company expects these numbers to rebound, given data from recent weeks. This is an area to keep an eye on going forward to see how it plays out.

Repatha isn't yet a big revenue source, but it is growing very fast. US sales in Q1 were twice total sales a year ago, and sales outside the US matched total sales last year. It will be interesting to see how fast revenue and profits can grow on this new drug.

I like to see FCF growing, and it did in Q1 from a year ago. It's also a good sign that AMGN has almost $4 billion more cash on hand and that in marginally paid down its debt.

AMGN updated its guidance for the full year by moving the lower end of its Non-GAP EPS number up 20 cents. Everything looks good here to me.

What is a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see that AMGN has increased its dividend 7 years.

I will use the current dividend of $4.60 in my calculations. AMGN has been very aggressively increasing its dividend since it started paying one. I don't think it can keep up a rate that high, especially not when earnings are expected to grow by only 6.4% a year over the next 5 years. Using a 10% dividend growth rate, I see that 5 years down the road the dividend would then be $7.408. Using the bottom of the original management target for EPS of $11.80 and the expected growth rate of 6.4%, I calculate that EPS could be $16.09. That would put the payout ratio at about 46% which, while higher than the current ratio of 39%, is still quite manageable since management has made a commitment to spend 60% of earnings on dividends and share buybacks. So 10% dividend growth looks supportable for the next 5 years. Since the current yield is ~2%, I will use a terminal dividend growth rate of 3%.

Given those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividends is $198.28. With the decline in revenue, especially since it hit one of AMGN's bigger revenue producers, I want an additional 10% discount, setting my buy price at $179. That is still significantly above the current market price so AMGN is a buy now.

Looking at the SA dividend page for AMGN, I also see that the current yield is well above the 4 year average. Using the 4 year average yield the price of AMGN should be around $230. Given rising interest rates and what that will do to investor expectations for yield, I think $172 represents a good value.

Can options help?

Surprisingly given how much higher my buy price is than the current share price, the July expiration date does offer a call contract with an attractive premium. With the bid price for the $175 strike price call, which has a Delta of 0.11, it could be worth the small chance that the shares will be called away if the investor has purchased at or below the current market price of ~$160.

The $155 strike price put contract is also attractive for writing a cash secured put. The Delta of $-0.30 gives you just under a 1 in 3 chance of getting the shares, but with the bid price being $2.77, the premium will be much larger than the pro-rated dividend for the 67 days till expiration.

Conclusion

AMGN has aggressively grown its dividend in the 7 years it has been paying one. I like that in a dividend paying stock, even if at this time the yield is a little on the low side. AMGN has done a good job of growing profits and revenues as well, so with the small payout ratio, it should be able to continue to grow the dividend for many years.

AMGN is also not dependent on just one or two drugs. It has 7 drugs that have more than $1 billion in sales a year. It has several new drugs out that have a lot of promise. It has a couple more drugs in the final stages of testing. That combined with a big cash pile leaves me confident that AMGN will be growing revenues and profits for many years to come.

Based on the current dividend and the rate AMGN should be able to grow it, the current market price of AMGN represents a good opportunity for a dividend growth investor. While I don't own shares at this time, AMGN is on my watch list for when I have cash to spend.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.