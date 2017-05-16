ICTV Brands' (ICTV) CEO Kelvin Claney on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ICTV Brands Inc. (OTCQX:ICTV) Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

John Carrino - IT Attorney

Richard Ransom - President

Ernest Kollias - CFO

Kelvin Claney - Chairman and CEO

Analysts

John Carrino

Thank you very much and welcome to our conference call to discuss ICTV Brands' financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. On the call today, we have ICTV's Executive Management team, including our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kelvin Claney; our President, Richard Ransom; and our Chief Financial Officer, Ernest P. Kollias, Jr.

Rich will review the company's business operations, Ernie well review the company's financial results, and Kelvin will give an update as to product pipeline. Immediately, thereafter, we will take questions from our call participants.

I’d like to take a quick moment to read the Safe Harbor statement. During the course of this conference call, we will make certain forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations, opinions, or predictions about the future are forward looking statements.

Although they reflect our current expectations and are based on our best view of the industry and of our performance as we see them today, they are not guarantees of future performance. The statements involve a number of risks and assumptions and since these elements can change, we would ask you to interpret them in that light.

We urge you to review ICTV's Form 10-K and other SEC filings for a discussion of the principal risk and uncertainties that affect our performance and other factors that could also affect our actual results and differ materially.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Richard Ransom.

Richard Ransom

Thank you, John. I want to thank everyone for taking the time to join us this morning. I'm speaking to you today from ICTV's London Office. Ernie will be joining from my office in Hod HaSharon, Israel and Kelvin will be speaking to you from our U.S. headquarters in Wayne, PA.

Some specific highlights and updates that we will further discuss on this call include first quarter revenue of $7.65 million up 105% compared to first quarter 2016. Positive adjusted EBITDA of 323,000 up 190% compared to first quarter 2016. Total assets increased to $20.8 million up from $4.5 million last year which included $8 million in inventory and $4.9 million in cash and equivalents.

We will discuss the integration of our newly acquired assets from PhotoMedex and Ermis Labs into our global marketing and distribution platform. Updates will be given on the expansion of retail placement around the world for our brands including chain-wide placement in the United States for DermaWand and Kohl's and plans for product development across our core brand.

This quarter was unlike any I had experienced since I to joined ICTV Brands in 2008. On January 23, our company closed two transformative asset acquisitions in which we acquired all the consumer assets of PhotoMedex Inc. including no!no! hair, Kyrobak and ClearTouch brands, as well as the assets of Ermis Labs which included our previously licensed CoralActives acne brand.

On our last call on March, we detailed the terms on these acquisitions and the related $7 million private placement ICTV closed in February. So we will not focus on the details with the transaction terms today but rather we will focus on providing updates as to the integration and new assets and to ICTV's global sales and marketing platform and future growth strategies.

If you would like more details on the transaction please review our recent SEC filings. In a few minutes I'll give a detailed integration update but for now I'd like to turn the call over to our CFO, Ernest Kollias who will discuss the financial results for the first quarter.

Ernest Kollias

Shalom and [indiscernible] Rich. I arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel five hours ago. I also want to thank all of you for joining our call today. ICTV has filed its 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. I will now discuss the few of the key financial highlights from the quarter.

Our net sales increased to approximately $7.65 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 from approximately $3.7 million recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2016. The primary driver of the increase in sales was the result of the incremental sales from the no!no!, Kyrobak and ClearTouch products that were acquired in January 2017.

Specifically these assets generated additional direct to consumer sales of $1.5 million, live home shopping sales of $1.9 million and retail sales of $595,000. During the three months ended March 31, 2017, sales relating to the DermaWand for direct to consumer sales including DermaVital were approximately $1.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2017 as compared to approximately $2.1 million during the three months ended March 31, 2016.

Included in total net sales at March 31, 2017 our retail sales of $680,000 and e-commerce sales of $1.1 million compared to 58,000 and $366,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2016. The increase in these channels relates to the expansion of retail placement for DermaWand in the North American market both in traditional brick-and-mortar and online retail.

In addition, as part of the PhotoMedex asset acquisitions, ICTV inherited retail placement for no!no! Hair primarily in the United Kingdom with retail placement such as Argos [indiscernible]. We expect our retail sales to grow throughout the remainder of 2017.

International third-party distributor sales revenue for the DermaWand decreased to approximately 480,000 this quarter, as compared to approximately $1.2 million during the three months ended March 31, 2016. The primary reason for the drop in this sales channel is that we experienced a manufacturing issue in March and delayed several shipments to our customers in April. We expect to have a much stronger second quarter in this channel due to the shipments, as well as getting the newly acquired asset selling through our distributor network.

Gross margin percentage was approximately 72% for the three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to approximately 68% during the same three-months in 2016. For the three months ended March 31, 2017, we generated approximately $5.5 million in gross profit compared to approximately $2.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2016 as a result of the addition of the no!no!, Kyrobak and ClearTouch products acquired in January 2017.

The increase in gross profit percentage can be attributed to the cost and pricing model of the newly acquired assets, as well as the decrease in our third-party international distributor sales for the quarter which deliver a lower gross margin.

Total operating expenses increased to approximately $5.9 million during the three months ended March 31, 2017 from approximately $2.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2016, an increase of approximately $3.3 million. This increase in operating expense is due to a few key factors. The biggest expense is the advertising of our products which accounted for $2.5 million or 42% of the total operating expenses for the quarter compared to $1.2 million or 46% for the prior year quarter.

Since January 23, our sales and marketing team hit the ground running with digital, television and print campaigns for all the newly acquired brands. The company also incurred several expenses that were one-time in nature due to the acquisition and integrated related expenses.

Our expectation is that these expenses to level off in the future and operating margin will expand from current levels. We generated a net loss of approximately $368,000 for the three month ended March 31, 2017 compared to a net loss of approximately $89,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2016.

Loss per share was $0.01 as compared to a loss of $0.00 in the prior year quarter. Included in the net loss were non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation, depreciation of fixed assets, and amortization of intangible assets.

These non-cash expenses for the first quarter totaled $569,000 compared to $123,000 in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock based compensation adjusted EBITDA was $323,000 compared to an adjusted EBITDA of $111,000 in the prior-year quarter.

At March 31, 2017, we had approximately $4.9 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to approximately $1.4 million at March 31, 2016. Included in our cash balance at quarter end was $1.75 million that was subsequently paid for PhotoMedex in April 2017 to satisfy the cash payment due to PhotoMedex as detailed in the terms of our asset purchase agreement. The company had working capital of approximately $7.1 million at March 31, 2017 compared to $1.3 million at December 31, 2016.

The balance sheet has not been this strong in many years which enables us to operate from a position of strength. Total assets are now over $20 million, up from $4.5 million last year. Much of this change is due to a substantial increase in cash and inventory relating to our recent acquisitions and related financing.

Our healthy working capital position is exciting and we expect to successfully convert this inventory to sales in the coming quarters. Our working capital position gives us tremendous flexibility as we execute on our strategic plan for 2017.

With that said, I'd like to turn the call back over to Rich from United Kingdom in our London office who will now discuss the progress that has been made integrating our newly acquired assets into our global sales and marketing platform.

Richard Ransom

Thank you, Ernie.

One of the key synergies that our management team identified when we decided to acquire the no!no! brand, was that we would have the ability to leverage new distribution channels that DermaWand was not currently selling in. Vice-versa there were distribution channels that we knew ICTV was quite strong that we believed could strengthen the sales of the assets we are acquiring.

Our team's focus since the closing has been on implementing this integration. As you can see by the fact that all three of us are on this call in different countries today, this process is clearly not over. What is encouraging for us is that we are already seeing fruits of the acquisition and increased sales and EBITDA and in reality we had just scratched the surface of what we believe these new assets can do in terms of global sales.

Over the next few minutes I will walk through where each of our major brand stands in the integration process and what you can expect to see happen throughout the rest of this year. I want to first share some exciting updates for our DermaWand brands.

As I mentioned on our last call, Kohl's had informed us the plans to place DermaWand and as many of their over 1,150 stores as possible by the fourth quarter of this year. Shortly after that earnings call, our sales team was issued a purchase order for over 6000 units to be placed in our Kohl's stores in May. That order has now been shift and certain Kohl's stores are already carrying DermaWand the shelf. This is very exciting and something that as a team we've been striving to achieve for many years.

In addition to Kohl's, our tested Bed Bath & Beyond has now extended to over 110 stores up from 48. While Bed Bath & Beyond is taking a more conservative approach through rolling out the DermaWand chain-wide, we're confident by this holiday season we will be in the majority of the almost 1500 at Bed Bath & Beyond locations around the U.S. and Canada.

The acquisition of the no!no! brand provided DermaWand with an opportunity in March to be - to air on QVC Germany. On March 20, DermaWand was a featured product in the beauty hour at QVC Germany. QVC took in 1700 DermaWand units for the promotion and sold them out in 18 minutes generating over €123,000 in retail sales for QVC. We were recently notified by QVC that DermaWand was the number one beauty device sold in March based on their dollars per minute solid ratio. This has led QVC Germany to give DermaWand a highly coveted weekend today's special value slot in September. This means DermaWand will air several times throughout the entire day. QVC will be issuing us TL for 16,000 units for the September airing.

Live home shopping is a sales channel that has not contributed significant amount of sales in the last few years for ICTV. However, no!no! has achieved a large portion of their revenue through live shopping channels around the globe. It is great to see how quickly our team has been able to leverage no!no! success in QVC Germany to translate the sales for DermaWand and we believe we can do the same at both QVC U.K. and QVC Italy with DermaWand.

Another opportunity to expand our global sales platform came with the acquisition of the Hong Kong entity from PhotoMedex. I have been to Hong Kong twice since the closing and I can tell you firsthand we have a tremendous opportunity to grow our sales in Asia. Our Hong Kong business focuses on two areas ICTV do not distribute in prior to the acquisition which include duty-free airline sales and in-store demonstration retail, a department stores in Hong Kong.

Already our team in Hong Kong has got DermaWand approved for one Airline and they are in the process of building a plan to launch DermaWand into Hong Kong retail later this year. Our team in the U.S. is also working with the Hong Kong team to build direct to consumer marketing, a direct to consumer marketing program in Hong Kong that can then expand to other Asian countries.

We expect to launch our first direct to consumer site in Hong Kong to no!no! by the end of this month and plans are in place to have a DermaWand website live in Hong Kong before the end of June. This is a really big opportunity as this office has generated almost $2 million in sales without much advertising. We plan to launch digital ad for DermaWand and no!no! As soon as the websites arrive and we're confident this will create profitable sales growth.

Finally for DermaWand, we are in the process of leveraging the newly acquired retail relationships in the U.K. to keep DermaWand in the stores. As a matter of fact, I'm having dinner tonight with our Boots retail rep in London to discuss the next steps in the process. We are confident that by the end of the third quarter, DermaWand will have substantial retail placement in the U.K. market.

Now we will transition and discuss how we're integrating the assets we acquired into our global starting at no!no! hair. As discussed on the last call, no!no! had very little marketing prior to our acquiring it in the online space.

In February, we launched an extensive digital campaign in the United States for no!no!. The approach was to slowly scale the advertising, and by the end of the quarter, we’re experiencing U.S. sales of approximately 60,000 per week at an media efficiency ratio of over 3.0.

It is important to note that to date we have not run a television commercial in the U.S. market to achieve these revenues. Our sales team is actively pursuing to get no!no! into U.S. retail stores. no!no! already had placement storewide in Bed Bath & Beyond, and we believe Kohl's will also have mirror on its shelves by the fourth quarter of this year.

Once we have more distribution in place, we will begin marking the no!no! on U.S. television to support the retail sales. Our approach in U.K. has been bit different with no!no!. Since the brand already had substantial retail placement, when we acquired it, we wanted to make sure that we supported our retail partners. Rather than run traditional direct response media, by have a call to action and phone number, we have taken the approach of barring 30 second spots and tagging our retail partners.

This approach only started in the second quarter. And I’m pleased to report we are experiencing a steady weekly increase in retail sales since we started airing this media. Our plan is to extend no!no! as U.K. retail footprint, and Costco U.K. recently expressed interest in carrying no!no! due to our relationship with Costco in North America with DermaWand.

Live home shopping continues to be a strong sales channel for no!no!. During the first quarter, the brand did over 1.9 million in global live shopping sales. The momentum has continued into the second quarter as just last week QVC Germany sold over 7,000 units in a one day TSV which netted almost $700,000 in sales for the day.

There is so much more that could be said about what is happening with those no!no! and DermaWand. But for now, I want to give you just a few quick updates on our other acquired brands.

One of the nice surprises for our team so far has been the results we’re seeing with Kyrobak which is a device we acquired and is designed to treat moderate lower back pain. At the time of the acquisition, most marketing efforts for Kyrobak installed in both U.S. and U.K. We began launching digital advertising for the product in March and have slowly increased their ad spend expense. In April, we launched our digital ad campaign in the U.K.

And just last week in Canada, Kyrobak, had its first airing on the shopping channel in over a year. We’ve also had one of our third-party distributors in Germany testing the show this week. Lastly, we are in the process of completing the paperwork with Brookstone which is going to carry the product in their retail stores in the U.S.

ClearTouch is another brand we acquired from PhotoMedex in January. This has been another pleasant surprise. The ClearTouch is a device that uses phototherapy technology to kill the bacteria that causes toenail fungus.

The product has a 510(k) medical device listing with the FDA in the United States. ICTV did not acquire any video assets to market the ClearTouch flip. However, it had been marketed pre-acquisition in print media and freestanding package inserts.

Currently the product is being marketed in the U.S. and U.K. in news print channels and collectively generating over $100,000 in gross sales per week globally at almost a 3:1 NER. We’re getting some digital assets created now and plan to start testing the product in our digital platform soon. We also plan to begin presenting the product to retailers in both U.S. and U.K.

As most of you know by now, ICPD completed a second acquisition in January to acquire the assets of Ermis Labs including our CoralActive acne formulation and a line of medicated soap bars that treated a variety of skin disorders.

Since January, our team has done a great job in getting placement for these assets with their e-commerce retail partners. The medicated bars are at Amazon and Walmart now. We are also testing some digital creative for CoralActives and the bars.

Due to the success of ClearTouch in print media, we have also decided to do a CoralActives freestanding package insert media test this June. We’re also working on some in-store placement for the medicated buyers. I will be attending a meeting with Rite Aid in June about in-store placement. So much has happened in such a short amount of time. While our efforts are maximizing the opportunities currently before us, our focus on future growth for these assets is constant.

Now I am glad to turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Kelvin Claney who will give some updates on the current product development initiatives and brand expansion plans our team is currently working on.

Kelvin Claney

Thanks Rich and good morning. Well what an exciting four months it has been for ICTV. I'm absolutely amazed that what our team has been able to accomplish in such a short period of time and I'm truly excited to see what they’ll able to achieve over the next several quarters once the newly acquired assets are fully integrated into our sales platform.

So before I proceed let me personally thank Rich, Ernie, Dag, Micky, Wince and Philip Solomon for multiple trips overseas to get things streamlined in a cost effective manner while at the same time implementing new sales and marketing initiatives. And special thanks from me to all our new staff in the U.K., Hong Kong, Israel, Orangeburg offices and our existing Wayne office staff for really stepping up and embracing and responding phenomenally to this new and exciting venture that we all as an ICTV family have undertaken, much appreciate it people.

As Rich mentioned I wanted to update you on our product development initiatives across our core brands. One benefit of the assets acquisition was PhotoMedex as a core, a very talented engineers based in Israel, led by Philip Solomon who is both a mechanical and electrical engineer and over the last 10 years was Head of R&D for PhotoMedex creating numerous product patents which ICTV now owns. He is also an expert in manufacturing practices and has already been in China twice for ICTV to streamline production of current and new DermaWand models but again much appreciated Philip.

Everybody is frequent flying miles accounts must be looking great at the moment people, with all those traveling just remember not to upset the airline crew and get yourself dragged off the plane, but if you do make sure you're yelling DermaWand no!no! and Kyrobak well someone is video tapping you, great viral advertising.

Okay, an awful volatility. I'm a strong believer that we should constantly improve our existing products while also developing new products and the addition of Philip and his development crew will help immensely. From a new product perspective, last week I gave Philip the authority to expand monies to begin immediate development of a much anticipated cordless DermaWand which will be a game changing beauty device for woman seeking a quick and easy to use effective anti-aging device. We're hoping to bring the cordless DermaWand on stream mid 2018. This unit will be a great profit margin for ICTV.

In regard to product improvement, we are aware by Google Search and customer feedback that no!no! is not quite - in some cases not achieving consumer expectations. In the short-term, we’re addressing these expectations in advertising and the creative team have cut new ads for the Internet that provides customers with more realistic performance expectation.

However, for the long-term ICTV desires to give the customers what they really want with the no!no! Hair device which is more hair removed faster with a smoother finish. To that end Philip Solomon was working on a new model for the patent in Thermicon tip prior to the acquisition but the project had been put on hold. Three weeks ago I gave Philip approval to expand monies to immediately kick start this improvement project which at the moment we call no!no! ProPlus.

This new ProPlus hair removal unit will have a flat blade rather than the existing round wire as is Thermicon tip. This will not only give the new Thermicon blade four times the cutting services accounted that means that the hair fall was literally coming in direct contact with a 900 degrees centigrade flat faced wall of heat rather than thin round heated filament.

The weight is more the existing head on the no!no! device is flat and tends to squash the hair follicle flat making it difficult for the tip to make contact with the hair follicle. The new head on the ProPlus has tiny two prong teeth as the new unit runs along the skin these micro thong teeth literally lift the hair and feed it on the flat face of the four time large new Thermicon tip.

Initial in-house testing shows a marked improvement in the efficiency of performance and an independent clinical study will be performed to confirm this improved performance to allow ICTV to make specific claims. We believe this new Thermicon blade and the hair lifter will give the consumer a much better hair removal experience plus a smoother skin finish. This new ProPlus unit will give our marketing and advertising teams the ability to promote no!no! at the very best no practical hair removal system on the market today with the driving goal of increased sales, market share and profits accordingly.

Also good news we reached first sample stage of DermaWand 0.20 and samples of redesign shape DermaWand which is more powerful are being sent to us from the factory this week. We are confident we will have these new DermaWand units available for sale before the end of the third quarter.

On our last call I announced that DermaWand had finally passed the EMC testing required to get S-Mark certification to sell in Japan. TUV [Osaka] our testing agency in Japan just last week sent me final agreement to sign so that our S-Mark certification can be issued. Our sales team journeyed Japan to visit our distributor in late April and our Japanese partner is very excited to begin selling DermaWand.

The Japanese experience has been arduous to say the least but I truly believe it has been well worth the effort. Once the distributor rolls out they believe they can sell upwards of 15,000 to 25,000 DermaWand's per month in Japan.

The international distributor marketplace is hungry for products and we consider this a major opportunity for ICTV to grow sales across our newly acquired brands. These brands has had very little exposure in most of the world and the distributors we've presented these products to specifically no!no! and Kyrobak are very excited to start testing in their respective markets.

I've been working since the close to sort through our acquired video assets for the brands and is quickly as possible get these shows edited for international distributor marketplaces. We've just begun to launch Kyrobak and no!no! and should begin testing in certain territories over the next few weeks. In regard to no!no!, we have reedited 30-minute and infomercial testing in the U.S. on a national station this Saturday morning. It's testing on CW Plus at noon Eastern daylight time this Saturday for those of you who would like to watch.

The final growth strategy I want to discuss is the full shelf approach that Rich introduced on the last call. Essentially what ICTV acquired in no!no! was an extremely strong worldwide hair removal brand and nowhere is the no!no! brand stronger than in the United Kingdom.

That said, our competitors currently have an advantage by offering consumers a wider range of hair removal options under their brand names. While no!no! Thermicon technology is unique, for some consumers it may be too expensive or intermediating. Our full shop approach strategy will focus on bringing more hair removal products to market under the no!no! brand effectively leveraging our well known no!no! brand into greater overall sales and correspondingly greater profits.

In the long-term our focus will be to source and manufacture these products ourselves. However more immediate opportunity has presented itself with a great distribution partner of ours in the U.K. called MPL. MPL is the no!no! distributor for Argos in the U.K. and they presented ICTV with a plan to bring several new products to market under the no!no! brand.

Last month ICTV came to terms with MPL on an 18 months licensing agreement whereby MPL will be allowed to use the no!no! brand name on products that ICTV development and operations team in Israel approved. Under the agreement MPL will have rights to sell these products in certain retail outlets in the U.K. and in turn will pay ICTV a generous royalty on those sales.

In addition, ICTV will have rights to buy these products from MPL at cost and pay a reverse royalty and other sales channels such as QVC U.K. or direct to consumer. ICTV also reserves the right to sell these products in other territories such as the United States and pay the reverse royalty to MPL.

We are very pleased with this MPL agreement because it accelerates our strategy of broadening the no!no! brand beyond just Thermicon hair removal technology. We will have four of these new no!no! license products in U.K. retail for this year's holiday season.

As Rich said before so much more could be said about what the team was working on, but I am sure today's call has given you a good overview for what you can expect to see in the quarters to come. I want to thank our shareholders for their continued support as we continue to strive each day to create value for our shareholders. I'm truly excited about the growth potential for ICTV over the next several quarters. This is going to be a very exciting ride.

At this point, I will turn the call back over to Rich for some closing comments. Thank you so much.

Richard Ransom

Thank you Kelvin and thank you all for joining us this morning. So much has happened since the acquisitions but the exciting part from my advantage point is that we've only just started to scratch the surface. Over the next several quarters I'm confident we will continue to see sales and earnings grow.

Operator, we’d now like to open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we can take a question from Robert Airlie, a Private Investor. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Great call, it sounds like it's exciting stuff, and thank you for all the hard work you've done in swallowing this acquisition I know that's never easy. One of the questions I had was the beauty buyers that you've acquired. You've kind of touched on what was happening with them from a marketing standpoint, but I didn't really hear what the potential that you think they have is and where they would end up whether they be on shelf or whether you'd be doing infomercials with those how do you see that rolling out?

Richard Ransom

Rob, this is Rich, thanks for the question and thanks for your kind words. As far as the buyers go there is really a two-pronged strategy that we’re going to take with this. It’s definitely a straight to retail play. We won't be developing an infomercial for the buyers and the primary reason is that the margin on the buyers, they sell parts of [sell spreads] they’re probably less than $10, I think we have them at 899 single buyers on Amazon although don’t quote me on that it may be slightly higher.

But our strategy is really to try to get as much retail placement as possible and then support that with digital advertising and potentially some in advertising as well. And the second strategy would be there is really big opportunity to take over in the physician space, a lot of dermatologists make a lot of their money selling products and I believe there is somewhere in the neighborhood of about 14,000 dermatologist’s office in the United States right now.

So to be totally honest we haven't had a lot of time to focus on building that piece of the business since the acquisition. The retail side has had some focus and we’re starting to get some interest as I mentioned. We have a meeting in June with Rite Aid and specifically as it relates to the medicated buyer business but they've really progressed through the year. We are going to turn our attention we actually still get some random orders of physicians who have sold the buyers in the past and they occasionally come in but we haven't actively started to build a plan for that market.

Unidentified Analyst

The other question I have, you’ve had obviously additional expenses in the first quarter that relate to the acquisition and I know it's always more difficult and more expensive process then everybody thinks. Have those expenses leaked over into the second quarter and do you anticipate that all of that additional expense will be gone by the third quarter?

Richard Ransom

The answer to that question is yes, there has been some leakage although I think it was - the majority of it was in the first quarter. Some examples of that would be one of the reasons our filings and our call is a little later this quarter was the accounting was all over the place. Some of the transactions they’re showing up on PhotoMedex's books through transition services and somewhere on our books. So we did have to bring in some outside help to kind of help with that.

We also had costs associated with the S1 that would have hit in Q2. Things like that that are kind of out of the ordinary, but it's starting to level off I’d say at this point. Those costs are really lining down, but there definitely will be some impact in Q2.

Unidentified Analyst

One last question, I know that this - opening up the Japanese market again for no!no! and DermaWand is a big deal. Do you guys feel, would you say highly confident that you're going to achieve that goal this year or do you think that - what do you anticipate the timing on that thing?

Richard Ransom

I’m going to let Kelvin adjust that question because he has been working most closely with the group at TUV.

Kelvin Claney

Well, thanks, Rob. Good to hear your voice, thanks for your support too. Yes, I signed agreements with TUV [indiscernible] on Friday or Thursday, actually. So I would expect that we would get out actual S-mark certificate within the next 14 to 21 days.

And once we have that, then our partner can actually safely order product. They've indicated to us they'll order a test order of between 1000 and 2000 pieces. They've to customize the show, and we'll be doing few work in that but my understanding is they’re probably going to test us around about September. I’ll get done for - to press that point but we don’t like to press it too hard now until we actually get the S-mark certificate.

But the moment we get the certificate in our hands, I’ll get Doug to press that. But Doug did report that the office in Tokyo about [8] is really excited and that kind of accelerated this whole project to the front burner.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, thank you. Listen, I don’t have any more questions, but it sounds like you guys have really done a good job in executing this acquisition. So, congratulations.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And it appears we have no further questions at this time. I'll return the floor to our speakers for any additional or closing remarks.

Richard Ransom

I just want to thank everyone again for joining us. We'll be back in August with our second quarter call. And between now and then, keep an eye out for press releases with some updates. Thank you everyone.

Operator

This will conclude today's program. Thanks for your participation. You may now disconnect and have a great day.

