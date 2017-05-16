Rogers: In It For The Long Run

Due to a strong wireless segment, customers are more loyal and likely to remain with their TV and internet plans.

We are bullish on Rogers (NYSE:RCI) and believe it is a strong long-term play. The following article will discuss the three pillars that will continue to drive growth as well as some risks associated with this investment.

Thesis 1: Strong Wireless Segment

One of the reasons we are bullish on this company is its strong performance in the wireless segment. The wireless segment is comprised of services such as wireless voice and data services, and Rogers services a wide variety of clients including consumers, businesses, and governments. Currently, these services are available under the Rogers, Chatr, and Fido brands, which have all been created to service a different target market.

In 2016, we have seen this segment account for over 50% of total revenues and serviced just under 10 million customers. We are encouraged by the fact that the customer base has grown in the past 3 years for Rogers amidst increased competition from smaller providers around Canada.

We believe that one of the reasons for the success in this segment is due to Rogers expanding their LTE network, reaching approximate 90% of the Canadian population. Assuming the Canadian population is 35 million people, that means Rogers is the brand of choice for 31.7% of the total population it can service.

We think that this type of brand power will provide for ample opportunities for upselling the vast array of services the company provides through family plans and discounts. We have seen this work well with the Rogers' Share Everything plan that allows families and friends to share data with no restrictions.

We believe that strong market power paired with customer-friendly plans will continue to drive growth in this segment.

Thesis 2: Loyal Customer Base

As previously discussed, Rogers has a large subscriber base and wide array of new offerings work well to attract new customers and retain existing ones. For example, Rogers has began to offer wireless roaming in the United States and an additional 203 countries. This has attracted many business travelers that depend on these types of services often. We have also seen Rogers' customers upgrade 3.2 million smartphones in 2016, most of which are "free" phones that require customers to sign on a 3-year contract with the company, ensuring stable cash flows in the future.

We have seen the strong brand loyalty in the wireless segment trickle down to other segments such as Cable, internet, and cable phone providers. In 2016, Rogers performed well in these three categories, with 2 million TV subscribers, 2 million internet subscribers, and 1 million cable phone customers.

Although the TV and cable phone service lines are in decline, we believe Rogers will be able to sustain customers for longer periods of time than some of their smaller competitors. This is due to the ecosystem and saving plans that the company offers to its growing wireless segment that make it affordable for consumers to remain TV and cable phone customers.

Thesis 3: Focus on New Product Development

We are encouraged by the strategic choice to provide new services to meet the changing demands of consumers in Canada. For example, the company has recently introduced the Rogers Public Cloud, a service that is targeted towards corporations that provides data management, security, servers, systems software, and network resources over the cloud. Additionally, the company launched another cybersecurity solution service named leapfrog.

We are bullish on these services that target businesses as it allows the company to leverage its great reputation in terms of data security. On the consumer side, we have seen new products such as the suretap wallet and Voice over LTE use modern technologies to provide increased convenience to Rogers' subscriber base. This is a big reason that we are bullish on the stock as the company is not resting on its existing revenue streams but is focused on developing new services that will grow the company in revenues and market share.

Risks

Although we have discussed why we believe Rogers will be able to remain competitive in the current telecom environment, it is important to note that increased competition in Canada could result in companies competing on price and ultimately driving down their value. This is paired up with a technological environment that we have never seen before.

The telecom market is seen as a market ripe for disruption, and we have seen many new competitors such as Textnow that are using advanced technologies to offer texting and calling plans for $13.99. We foresee significant R&D costs that will have to occur that may slow down the anticipated growth on the stock.

Conclusion

We are bullish on Rogers and expect a price of $70 in the next 12 months. With its successful wireless segment, loyal subscriber base, and new product development, we believe this is the best play in Canadian Telecom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.