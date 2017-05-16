VAALCO Energy: Why This 'Hidden Gem' Is My Favorite Oil Stock For 2017

When comparing valuation to other small oil stocks, it is easy to see why VAALCO shares could soon take out the 52-week high and trade much higher.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is a stock I have been following and investing in because I think it is one of the biggest bargains in this market. On April 10, 2017, I wrote about VAALCO Energy and suggested that investors should buy the pullback because I expected the company to report a very strong Q1. In that article, I made the case that VAALCO Energy could post as much as 8 cents per share in Q1 2017, but in an effort to be conservative, I estimated that it might earn about 4 to 5 cents per share for the quarter. My estimates seemed bullish when compared to analysts estimates expecting a loss of 1 cent per share for the quarter. However, the analyst estimates were wrong. On May 8, 2017, VAALCO Energy reported a big earnings beat as it earned 7 cents per share for the first quarter of 2017.

Source: VAALCO Energy

The current share price is a real bargain and I think the recent earnings beat is another sign that this company is deeply underestimated and undervalued. This stock was trading for nearly $10 per share in 2014 and in the $6 range in 2015, but then came the rout in oil prices which sent the share price down to around the $1 level. Clearly, oil prices have seen a significant rebound off the lows and have also stabilized at around the $50 per barrel level. It is also becoming increasingly clear that VAALCO Energy has made an impressive turnaround from posting losses in 2016, to reporting solid profits in 2017. This is thanks to the rebound in oil prices and cost cutting by company management.

Most analysts and investors left this company and the stock for dead during the oil rout, but I believe it is about to get "rediscovered" by an increasing number of investors who are looking for value and major upside potential. In recent months, this stock has been "dogged" by investor concerns over a potential delisting as it has traded and fluctuated just above and below the $1 level, which is required by the NYSE. But after this solidly profitable earnings report, I think those concerns will quickly fade and the sub-$1 price level (along with any delisting concerns) will become a distant memory.

A profit of 7 cents per share in a single quarter is very impressive for a stock that trades for just over $1. If you annualize those results, that would imply a profit of 28 cents per share, for the year and a super cheap P/E ratio of less than 4 times earnings. If you put a (more normal) 10 to 12 times price to earnings multiple on those earnings, the share price could be about $3, which is still a fraction of the 2014 and 2015 highs of between $6 to $10 per share.

In my last article on VAALCO Energy, I went into detail on the company, so in this article I want to compare this earnings report to the recent results of another small oil company. Back on Dec. 25, 2015, I wrote about Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) in an article titled "Abraxas: Why This $1 Oil Stock Is A Strong Buy." That stock went on to triple in value (at the recent highs) when it traded for about $3 per share in January 2017. It now trades for about $2 per share and I think VAALCO Energy shares should also be trading for at least $2 per share sometime in 2017. Let's look at some numbers for both VAALCO and Abraxas, which will make a very strong case for why VAALCO shares could be trading for $2 or $3:

VAALCO Energy

Shares Outstanding: 58.6 million

Market Cap: about $63 million

Cash on the balance sheet: about $24.25 million

Debt: about $15 million

Q1 2017 Revenues: $21.3 million

Q1 2017 Earnings per share: 7 cents per share

Current share price: $1.10

Abraxas Petroleum

Shares Outstanding: 163.8 million

Market Cap: about $306 million

Cash on the balance sheet: about $1 million

Debt: about $21.5 million

Q1 2017 Revenues: $18.8 million

Q1 2017 Earnings per share: 3 cents per share on an adjusted basis or 9 cents per share before adjustments

Current share price: $1.87

As we can see from the comparisons above, Abraxas Petroleum posted similar (but lower) revenues for Q1 when compared to VAALCO Energy. It also posted a similar profit of 9 cents per share on a non-adjusted basis, but less than half of the profit posted by VAALCO Energy when adjusted, which was just 3 cents after adjustments. From the numbers above, it is clear that VAALCO Energy has a very strong balance sheet with more cash than debt. While a comparison could be made of the revenues or the quarterly profits for both of these companies, there is a huge difference in the market cap (about $63 million for VAALCO vs. about $306 million for Abraxas) and the share price of about $1.10 for VAALCO and $1.87 for Abraxas.

While I liked Abraxas Petroleum shares as an investment at about $1, the numbers above show that the real bargain buy opportunity is now in VAALCO Energy. As mentioned in my last article on this company, a director at VAALCO Energy added to his stake and purchased another 50,000 shares in April, 2017 for about 95 cents each, which means that I am not the only one who sees a bargain buying opportunity around these levels. When you consider the fact that VAALCO Energy posted higher revenues than Abraxas Petroleum did for Q1 and that it posted a strong profit of 7 cents per share and that it has a strong balance sheet, it is hard to justify such a low share price and market capitalization for VAALCO Energy. Because of this, and the very strong earnings report, I believe VAALCO Energy will take out the 52-week high of just $1.43 per share and trade for about $2 per share sometime in 2017. There is a lot to like about this company and the stock. The potential downside risks are limited because it has a strong balance sheet and it is posting profits once again.

