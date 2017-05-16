Nike: Overvalued By 40%

The growth expectations baked into Nike - and thus the price of Nike - cannot currently be justified.

Nike is not only without excess growth but is also overvalued.

My discounted cash flow valuation of Nike flashed a "sell" signal in mid-2016, and we are now seeing the realization of this highly insightful model.

Anyone who has been holding Nike (NYSE:NKE) over the past month has been burned. Free cash flow and cash returned on invested capital began falling in late 2016, so we are not without warning signs:

Correlations aside, these are values that fluctuate quite wildly. They are better used as averages and placed in models, which I often do when I want to calculate the implicit valuation of a company. I use the averages of these two values as important metrics in my own discounted cash flow (DCF) model, which is correlated to Nike's stock price:

You might think that my model is too wild, but it has successfully predicted the stock price every year. Now, the model is giving us a selling sign - the first one since the new volatility regime (2012 onward). Or perhaps you think my model is not adequate updated - or not conservative enough - but other DCF models show even lower valuations:

You will get an updated version of my valuation when the complete fiscal year's numbers are published, but the preliminary analysis shows that the DCF value hasn't changed by much. Observe the difference between the stock price and DCF: a 28% downside/mispricing. But in practice, management plans can make the financial valuations meaningless, if they can show strong tailwinds or catalysts for future growth.

I still think, though, that the recent state of retail is more of a headwind for a traditional retail business such as Nike. You want to stay long on Nike? Then you have to justify Nike's decision to focus on an aspect of the business that is relatively untested, not a unique selling point, and full of competition: The pivot toward direct to consumer (DTC) sales online.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) offers Nike shoes with perks: Competitive prices, a second-hand market, fast shipping, cheap shipping, Amazon Prime bonuses, consumer trust (hey, they already have your credit card on file) - the list goes on. I don't know if Nike is responding to the "Amazonization" of retail in the right way; it's a losing battle from the start, but maybe not taking up arms is an even worse decision. But in any case, DTC online sales is not going to bring new growth to the company. At the most, Nike can steal some business from Amazon, which, by the way, is actually Nike's own business, indirectly.

I think Nike lacks growth and is thus overvalued. Too much future growth is priced into the stock:

More precisely, the growth expectations baked into Nike rest heavily on China. But growth rates in China have slowed to single digits, and it's not necessarily China's fault, because adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) is doing great, with 30%.

We also see somewhat inflated earnings at home, with Nike paying reduced taxes. The earnings that looked so great at first didn't lead to a rally. People weren't buying it.

We don't see real growth. We don't see tangible potential growth. We don't see competitive advantages.

Why are you still holding? I see the dividend as a decent reason. But is the 1.33% annual yield really worth holding onto a stock that both lacks growth and is overvalued?

What happens if debt continues growing at this pace? It has increased 600% in the past 5 years. Check out how this compares to net equity growth and do the math - the dividend will be in danger:

We are still near all-time highs with this stock. All-time highs need all-time high expectations, realized growth, or financial health. I'm not seeing any of that here.

Ergo - and I think you know what I am going to say - I do not think the $50+ price tag is justified. Now excuse me, while I go buy some new shoes. Amazon has my size and preferences on-file.

